Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
G-P Announces New Chief Revenue Officer, Vernon Irvin
Irvin’s vast experience accelerating sales in software and tech-enabled businesses will drive growth for the world’s leading Global Employment Platform. G-P (Globalization Partners), the leading Global Employment Platform™ that makes it fast, simple, and compliant for companies to hire anyone, anywhere, announced that Vernon Irvin has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Irvin will lead G-P’s revenue generation efforts with oversight of the entire Global Revenue organization comprising sales, partners, business development, revenue operations, sales enablement, and training teams.
salestechstar.com
Black Kite Names Eireann Connolly as Chief Revenue Officer
Third-Party Cyber Risk Ratings Leader Welcomes Esteemed Sales Veteran to Accelerate Rapid Growth. Black Kite, the only Cyber Security Ratings Service (SRS) to deliver the highest quality intelligence, announced the appointment of Eireann Connolly as Chief Revenue Officer. A distinguished leader in building high-performing sales teams, Connolly will support Black Kite in driving customer and revenue growth as the company experiences record demand.
salestechstar.com
RingLeader Appoints Telecom Industry Veteran John Roth to Chief Operations Officer
Roth has nearly 40 years of experience in the telecom industry and has held numerous management and leadership positions within prominent communications companies. RingLeader, a leading provider of Cloud-based voice, messaging, and conferencing services for companies, crowds, and causes, announced the appointment of John Roth to chief operations officer (COO), effective November 2022.
salestechstar.com
HWNI Hires Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Cybersecurity Sales
Channel Executive Stephan Tallent Named CRO of Overwatch Managed Security. High Wire Networks Inc., a leading global managed service provider (MSP) and cybersecurity solutions provider, announced today it has named IT executive Stephan Tallent, CISSP, as Chief Revenue Officer for its Overwatch Managed Security Services division. Overwatch delivers managed security services exclusively through managed services providers (MSPs) and managed security services providers (MSSPs).
salestechstar.com
OneRail Strengthens Leadership Team with Addition of Ron Richardson as Chief Revenue Officer
Industry pioneer will drive next chapter of growth for leading last mile logistics solution. OneRail, an innovative leading provider of solutions in last mile delivery fulfillment, today announced the addition of Ron Richardson as its new Chief Revenue Officer. This hire follows OneRail’s recent $33 million Series B funding round as the company continues its rapid growth trajectory with the addition of strategic new hires.
salestechstar.com
XFactor Emerges from Stealth to Reshape Go-to-Market Planning
Company secures $10M seed round to build first-ever AI-powered go-to-market platform, unveils Managed Services and Executive Council. XFactor, a new company revolutionizing go-to-market and annual operations planning, launched following a $10M seed round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners as well as family and friends. Founded by Mike Carpenter, a veteran sales leader who most recently served as President of Global Sales and Field Operations at CrowdStrike, XFactor provides technology and services for enterprises, startups, and venture capitalists to modernize annual operations planning and eliminate unwarranted go-to-market risks. Following today’s launch, the company will deliver its go-to-market platform which leverages AI to provide real-time data and intelligent modeling to enable always-on operations planning.
salestechstar.com
Egnyte Appoints Ben Saville to Its Sales Leadership Team as New Head of EMEA
Saville joins the sales leadership team focused on expanding Egnyte’s customer base and brand in the UK. Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, announced the appointment of Ben Saville to its sales leadership team as Head of EMEA. In this role, Saville will lead an organization focused on expanding Egnyte’s customer base and brand in the UK.
salestechstar.com
SuccessKPI Achieves FedRAMP Authorization
FedRAMP Authorization Accelerates Agency Ability to Drive Cloud-Based Contact Center Migration. SuccessKPI, Inc., a cloud-native contact center customer experience insight and action platform provider, today announced that they have achieved FedRAMP authorization at a moderate impact level through the Joint Authorization Board (JAB). FedRAMP (Federal Risk Authorization Management Program) is a United States federal government program providing a standardized methodology for security assessment, authorization, and monitoring of cloud products and services. The JAB provides authorization for certified cloud platforms for use by government agencies.
salestechstar.com
CloudMargin Wins FOW International Award for Collateral Management Solution of the Year
CloudMargin, creator of the world’s first and only collateral and margin management solution native to the cloud, last night won the FOW International Award for Collateral Management Solution of the Year. Hosted by Global Investor Group in a ceremony held in conjunction with its Trading London event for Europe’s derivatives community, the FOW International Awards recognise “the best and brightest innovations in the derivatives industry.”
salestechstar.com
Sterling Trading Tech Sees Record OMS Growth
In-demand capabilities include support for fractional shares trading, along with Rules Engine, Routing Wheel and Review & Release functionalities. Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leading provider of order management systems, risk and margin tools and trading platforms to the capital markets worldwide, announced record growth of its order management system (OMS) offering, doubling its userbase throughout the second half of 2022. The accelerated use of the Sterling OMS is driven by increased demand for sophisticated functionality across the market.
salestechstar.com
Bol.com Selects Ivalua to Digitalize Strategic Source-to-Contract
Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced that bol.com, the largest online retailer in the Netherlands and Belgium, has selected Ivalua’s solution to digitalize its indirect Source-to-Contract (S2C) processes. The project has been delivered in partnership with Accenture. Headquartered in Utrecht, bol.com is one of the most...
salestechstar.com
Sean Evers, VP of Sales at Pipedrive: 5 Best Practices to Master the Art of Selling in 2023
Tomorrow, the second Friday in December marks National Salesperson Day, a day dedicated to honoring the hard work of sales professionals, as well as the natural evolution of the salesperson job itself, which in large part has changed along with our digitally-driven culture. The terms “cold calling” and “male-dominated” were used to describe the sales job – but not today where new demands and customer expectations have carved out a new role.
salestechstar.com
EPAM Named a Leader in NelsonHall’s 2022 NEAT Evaluation for Overall Salesforce Services
EPAM’s Salesforce practice earns a leadership position in the overall evaluation, marketing cloud and revenue cloud services. With an increasing demand for Salesforce-driven digital transformation, customers need a technology partner with the vision and expertise to help get the best results. EPAM Systems, Inc., a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, has been named a Leader in NelsonHall’s 2022 NEAT Evaluation for Overall Salesforce Services—positioned as first-tier in best-performing vendor overall and leader in Marketing Cloud and Revenue Cloud Services. Additionally, EPAM was named an Innovator in MuleSoft, Commerce Cloud and Field Services.
salestechstar.com
Diebold Nixdorf Names Ilhami Cantadurucu to Lead Global Retail Business
Diebold Nixdorf, a world leader in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced that Ilhami Cantadurucu has been named executive vice president, Global Retail, effective Jan. 1, 2023. He will replace Hermann Wimmer, who joined the company in 2019 and is stepping down from the role for personal reasons.
salestechstar.com
Klaytn’s David Shin Joins Immutable as APAC Head of Business Development
A prominent thought leader and community builder with extensive experience in web3, David Shin will be integral in helping game studios and developers across APAC and EMEA integrate web3 functionality. The leading web3 gaming company Immutable has appointed David Shin, a crypto industry luminary and consultant for brands seeking advice...
salestechstar.com
Jesta I.S.’s Omni + Solution Transforms Omnichannel Order Fulfillment and Customer Service with Real-Time Unified Commerce
Each year, Jesta I.S. works closely with apparel, footwear, accessories and hardlines clients to understand their critical priorities and challenges. Unified Commerce was a recurring theme that emerged throughout 2022. Global brands are facing an urgent need to integrate all their enterprise data about products, customers and orders into a single platform, and upgrade their Omnichannel technology to keep pace with the popularity of e-commerce.
salestechstar.com
Fast Slow Motion Joins the MuleSoft Partner Program to Provide Consulting Services
Fast Slow Motion helps companies easily and quickly connect their apps and data to create seamless digital experiences, faster. Fast Slow Motion announced it has joined the MuleSoft Partner Program to provide consulting services for MuleSoft, the leading unified platform for integration, APIs, and end-to-end automation. Using MuleSoft, companies can unify data to deliver a single view of the customer, automate business processes, and build connected experiences.
salestechstar.com
Spiff Commission Estimator Empowers Salespeople to Have Real-Time Visibility Into the Impact of Quote and Opportunity Modifications on Commission
Updated tool provides immediate insight into the deals that will have the biggest revenue impact on the business – and on their checkbook. Sales managers and salespeople lack real-time visibility into the impact changes to an opportunity or quote have on their commission, which can lead to them focusing on the wrong deals. To address that challenge, Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, today announced a major enhancement to Spiff Commission Estimator which provides immediate visibility for Salesforce users into potential commission, commission earned, and attainment in Salesforce as they are developing quotes and opportunities, enabling managers and salespeople to have a laser-like focus on the deals that will have the most significant impact on the business – and deliver higher commission payouts to salespeople.
salestechstar.com
servicePath named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ) Application Suites
ServicePath is thrilled to announce that Gartner® Inc. has positioned servicePath as a Visionary in its 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Report. servicePath, a global leader in Configure Price Quote (CPQ) and Revenue Life Cycle Management for Technology Service Providers (TSPs), is thrilled to announce that Gartner® Inc. has positioned servicePath as a Visionary in its 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Configure, Price, and Quote Application Suites.
salestechstar.com
EY Announces Alliance With Software AG to Help Organizations Digitize and Transform Using Business Process Management, Iot and Integration Platforms
Leverages integrated platform for process mapping, process mining, governance, risk and compliance management and environmental, social and governance management. Improves process efficiency, customer experience and regulatory agility. Analyzes operational data and generates insights through a leading Internet of Things platform. The EY organization today announces an alliance between Ernst &...
Comments / 0