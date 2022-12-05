Read full article on original website
McDonald's is selling 50-cent double cheeseburgers Thursday and Friday
McDonald's has a deal on double cheeseburgers on Thursday and Friday this week. Order one for 50 cents in the fast food chain's mobile app.
Driving Value from Referral Programs
Suppose someone, or say you want some product/ service, what would you do first? Would you directly get it from the store, if you are buying it for the first time? Most likely, customers turn to friends and acquaintances for a recommendation, or they may even consider scrolling the customer reviews.
KWIK’s Adoption By Influencers, Brands, and Affiliates Accelerates After Platform Updates
KWIK’s patent-protected updates drive inclusion-based business model to brands, affiliates, and influencers. KwikClick, Inc., an industry leading software platform developed to uniquely connect sellers with buyers (participants) and influencers while merging the benefits of social media marketing with the intense power of individual affiliate and word of mouth marketing is pleased to announce accelerating adoption of its KWIK.com platform.
Diebold Nixdorf Names Ilhami Cantadurucu to Lead Global Retail Business
Diebold Nixdorf, a world leader in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced that Ilhami Cantadurucu has been named executive vice president, Global Retail, effective Jan. 1, 2023. He will replace Hermann Wimmer, who joined the company in 2019 and is stepping down from the role for personal reasons.
Altimetrik Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List in Business Services
Prestigious award honors companies that have made an extraordinary impact on their fields and society. Altimetrik, a global pure-play digital business and digital transformation company, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best in Business list in the Business Services category. The award honors companies that use their influence to improve the world around them — whether it’s through innovative products or services, working to make their industry more sustainable, supporting underserved communities, or championing social causes.
Future AI Expands Operations to Boston
Location Offers Unparalleled Access to Tech Talent, Business Resources. Artificial general intelligence (AGI) company Future AI has expanded operations to the Boston area, opening a space in Cambridge to capitalize on that area’s wealth of technology talent and its concentration of business resources. “Boston is a natural location for...
QuoteWerks 2022 Award Winners Announced
Aspire Technologies, Inc. announced their top 10 QuoteWerks World Wide Partners and MVP Award winners for 2022 today. Aspire Technologies, Inc., the developers of Award Winning QuoteWerks Sales Quoting and Proposal Software, announced their top 10 QuoteWerks World Wide Partners and MVP Award winners . Top 10 QuoteWerks World Wide...
Amazon Fee Hike Fallout: Small Businesses Flock To Walmart, Other Platforms in 2023
According to Capterra research, nearly half (48%) of third-party Amazon sellers say new holiday fulfillment fees will impact profitability—and they’re overwhelmingly looking to competitors for lower costs. Amazon’s continued fee hikes are alienating sellers and opening the door for competition from other eCommerce platforms. In Capterra’s Amazon Seller...
