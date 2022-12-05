Read full article on original website
Related
SPCA: New York City Man Abandons Dog In Hudson Valley
A pet owner faces up to a year in jail after he allegedly tied his dog to a tree in the Hudson Valley. The Putnam County SPCA announced the arrested of a Bronx, New York man for allegedly leaving a dog tied to a pole in the Hudson Valley. SPCA:...
Some Like It Hot review – Broadway adaptation is lukewarm
Attempts to modernise the gender politics of the classic comedy struggle but there are some moments that deliver enough razzle-dazzle
The White Lotus Recap: Who Checked Out for Good in the Season 2 Finale?
The White Lotus wrapped up its sophomore run with a twist-filled finale — and as we know, not everyone survived. Sunday’s finale opens with Ethan still haunted by visions of Harper going at it with Cameron. A lovestruck Albie offers to take Lucia back to L.A. with him (!) as Dom scrolls wistfully through photos of him and his now fractured family. Tanya wakes up in Quentin’s palazzo and catches him whispering suspiciously with his friends as she comes down for breakfast. One of Quentin’s friends also commends her on making a new friend “so late in life”… so is her...
Hollywood Superstar Visits ‘Famed’ Pizza Shop in Connecticut
Even big celebrities are curious about where to get a great slice of pizza. Celebrities can pop up in some of the most random places and it's always great to see them supporting a local business. When you see someone famous out-and-about doing normal things, it makes you feel like they are one of us common folks. A HUGE celebrity was recently spotted and photographed at a local pizza place in Connecticut and internet went wild when the pictures surfaced.
Service Dog Safe in New York After Swimming Across Hudson River
Ever thought about swimming across the Hudson River? Best advice is not to, unless you've had the proper training. However, no one told that to this adventurous canine. Luckily, the 6-month-old dog is reportedly home safe after quite an excursion. An excursion that took him all the way across the Hudson River.
Kirstie Alley’s Hudson Valley Getaway Remembered After Her Death
Kirstie Alley's Hudson Valley get-together with a long-time celebrity friend is being remembered after her passing. Yesterday we found out that Kirstie Alley had passed away. The Cheers actress did not reveal to the public that she was battling cancer, so when it was announced that she had died, many people were shocked.
Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ Star, Dies at 71
One of the signature film and TV stars of the 1980s and ’90s has died. Kirstie Alley passed away after a battle with cancer. She was only 71 years old. A statement posted to her Twitter account read “we are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”
Send Holiday Cheer From Hyde Park, NY to Sailors on the USS Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt
Many of us are getting ready to celebrate the holidays with friends and family from near and far. Unfortunately, while out keeping us safe at home, the men and women in our armed forces will miss the holiday with their loved ones. The FDR Presidential Library and Museum is making...
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0