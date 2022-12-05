ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Current Publishing

Carmel entrepreneur’s Creative Companion sessions combine art, friendship

It was over a morning cup of tea that Zoe Hilger had the idea to combine her love of art with providing companionship to seniors. “After the initial spark of the idea, I began to think about my grandmother who passed away in 2020. Prior to her passing, she was a big influence to me with art,” the 22-year-old said. “Anytime she would take care of me, there would always seem to be art involved in some way.”
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Perfumes manufactured in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with Amy Howell, Visit Indiana marketing manager to talk about perfumes manufactured in Indiana.
DogTime

‘Where’s Waylon’ Project: Indiana Humane Society Helps Longtime Resident Find Forever Home

For some dogs, finding a forever home takes a long time, and requires some creativity on the part of the people trying to place the pups. That’s why a humane society in Indiana is going the extra mile with its clever “Where’s Waylon” project to help a rescue dog get adopted. Waylon Is Waiting Waylon […] The post ‘Where’s Waylon’ Project: Indiana Humane Society Helps Longtime Resident Find Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.
Fox 59

Local artist starring in Lifetime holiday movie

INDIANAPOLIS – A new Lifetime holiday movie premiering December 10th will feature an Indianapolis native. Local artist Lorea Turner will be starring in Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas as Nia, who along with her mother, seeks shelter in a church during a blizzard. For more information about...
korncountry.com

Two Franklin business-owners receive Hoosier Hospitality Awards

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Several Hoosiers were honored at the 2022 Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) with the Hoosier Hospitality Awards, including two Franklin businesses. The awards, presented to Cory O’Sullivan and Debi Pierson, recognize outstanding customer service and dedication to the community. O’Sullivan owns two businesses in Franklin,...
WTHR

How to find food pantries, meals near your home

INDIANAPOLIS — Zelma Butler is someone who receives weekly help from the Bread of Life Food Pantry. "I appreciate every bit of it," Butler said, "it's a blessing because of a lot people don't even have that." But pantries and free meals are only helpful if people know they...
Current Publishing

Indianapolis Children’s Choir to perform ‘Gloria’ Dec. 16-18

It could be said that Joshua Pedde saw the light when contemplating options for a potential theme to upcoming Christmas shows. As a result, the Indianapolis Children’s Choir’s “Gloria” will be performed four times from Dec. 16-18 at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.
air1.com

Indiana Man Leads Teens To Christ At Event On Football Field (+podcast & video)

Muncie, Indiana (by Billie Wright) - Jeff Mosier, Director of the East Central Indiana chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, spent weeks preparing students to speak in front of thousands at the annual Fields of Faith event. Along with Christian music, youth share the gospel in hopes of reaching non believers with God's love.
WANE-TV

Tom Spiece, founder of Spiece Fitness, dies at 74

(WANE) — Tom Spiece, 74, of Wabash, Indiana, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service. An obituary on the funeral services website said Spiece died at Parkview Wabash Hospital, but did not mention the specific cause of death. The obituary also included comments from Joel Geyer, a...
