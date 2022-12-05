Read full article on original website
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Carmel entrepreneur’s Creative Companion sessions combine art, friendship
It was over a morning cup of tea that Zoe Hilger had the idea to combine her love of art with providing companionship to seniors. “After the initial spark of the idea, I began to think about my grandmother who passed away in 2020. Prior to her passing, she was a big influence to me with art,” the 22-year-old said. “Anytime she would take care of me, there would always seem to be art involved in some way.”
Blue Angel Connect Holiday Hope program makes Christmas wishes come true
Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to a dozen families in Greenfield Saturday. It was a part of Blue Angel Connect’s Holiday Hope program, which has helped Hancock and Henry counties since 2016.
‘Pet Pals TV’: Perfumes manufactured in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with Amy Howell, Visit Indiana marketing manager to talk about perfumes manufactured in Indiana.
‘Where’s Waylon’ Project: Indiana Humane Society Helps Longtime Resident Find Forever Home
For some dogs, finding a forever home takes a long time, and requires some creativity on the part of the people trying to place the pups. That’s why a humane society in Indiana is going the extra mile with its clever “Where’s Waylon” project to help a rescue dog get adopted. Waylon Is Waiting Waylon […] The post ‘Where’s Waylon’ Project: Indiana Humane Society Helps Longtime Resident Find Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.
Local artist starring in Lifetime holiday movie
INDIANAPOLIS – A new Lifetime holiday movie premiering December 10th will feature an Indianapolis native. Local artist Lorea Turner will be starring in Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas as Nia, who along with her mother, seeks shelter in a church during a blizzard. For more information about...
Two Franklin business-owners receive Hoosier Hospitality Awards
FRANKLIN, Ind. – Several Hoosiers were honored at the 2022 Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) with the Hoosier Hospitality Awards, including two Franklin businesses. The awards, presented to Cory O’Sullivan and Debi Pierson, recognize outstanding customer service and dedication to the community. O’Sullivan owns two businesses in Franklin,...
How to find food pantries, meals near your home
INDIANAPOLIS — Zelma Butler is someone who receives weekly help from the Bread of Life Food Pantry. "I appreciate every bit of it," Butler said, "it's a blessing because of a lot people don't even have that." But pantries and free meals are only helpful if people know they...
Indianapolis Children’s Choir to perform ‘Gloria’ Dec. 16-18
It could be said that Joshua Pedde saw the light when contemplating options for a potential theme to upcoming Christmas shows. As a result, the Indianapolis Children’s Choir’s “Gloria” will be performed four times from Dec. 16-18 at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Decades later, remains of two Baumeister victims returned to their families
WESTFIELD, Ind. — “Our phone’s ringing off the hook.” That’s Jeff Jellison, who is both the Chief Deputy Hamilton County Coroner and the Coroner-Elect. He said a single phone call months ago prompted a review of the notorious case of serial killer Herbert Baumeister. “A family member had called me and they were convinced that […]
Indiana Man Leads Teens To Christ At Event On Football Field (+podcast & video)
Muncie, Indiana (by Billie Wright) - Jeff Mosier, Director of the East Central Indiana chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, spent weeks preparing students to speak in front of thousands at the annual Fields of Faith event. Along with Christian music, youth share the gospel in hopes of reaching non believers with God's love.
10 years later: Remembering Sherese Bingham
Who killed Sherese Bingham? It’s a question Indiana State Police is still trying to answer 10 years after her murder.
Fentanyl: Hidden poison hits home
Starting with a list of this year's overdose deaths from the Tippecanoe County coroner, The Exponent found obituaries for all but three of the…
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indiana history of white Christmases
INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service in Indianapolis published an interesting graphic showing whether the Indianapolis metro area received a white Christmas or not dating back to 1952. Out of the 70 years, 45 of them did not have any snow on the ground or new snow on Christmas...
Tom Spiece, founder of Spiece Fitness, dies at 74
(WANE) — Tom Spiece, 74, of Wabash, Indiana, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service. An obituary on the funeral services website said Spiece died at Parkview Wabash Hospital, but did not mention the specific cause of death. The obituary also included comments from Joel Geyer, a...
These are the deadlines to send your holiday cards and packages
INDIANAPOLIS — If you're shipping a gift, now is the time to get it in the mail. Jason Terrell is a United States postal carrier who has been getting goods to his customers for almost 22 years. "I'm kind of like Santa's helper," Terrell laughed. "Letter mail has decreased,...
At least 12 people have contacted investigators to provide DNA in search of Baumeister property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The search to identify remains on the former property of a suspected serial killer has crossed state lines. Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison confirmed 12 people contacted his office so far to provide DNA, including some from outside of Indiana. They are hoping to learn if any of the bones or remains […]
School resource officers are seeing an increase of weapons inside schools
The Indiana school resource officer association says they are seeing an increase in kids bringing weapons to schools throughout the Hoosier state.
Police catch Monroe County 7th grader with loaded gun at school
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — A 7th grader at Edgewood Junior High School was taken into custody Thursday morning after police said he brought a loaded gun to the school. Just after 7:30 a.m., Ellettsville police said a student reported to a high school administrator that a student with a gun was on the bus to school. […]
Batholomew Co. parents push for gun safety after alleged accidental shooting
There's a renewed push in Bartholomew County for gun safety after an 18-year-old in Hope told police he accidentally shot his friend thinking he was using an airsoft gun.
