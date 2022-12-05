ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Lowe's Affirms FY22 Outlook; Adds $15B To Stock Buyback Plan

Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW plans to provide an update on its key growth initiatives and long-term financial targets at its 2022 Analyst and Investor Conference today in New York City. The company affirmed its FY22 outlook for sales of $97 billion - $98 billion (consensus $97.41 billion) and adjusted...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Amazon Shares

Shares of retail and e-commerce companies, including Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, are trading lower going into the close of Monday's session after recent economic data raised concerns over further Fed rate hikes, which could negatively impact consumer spending on non-essential items. Companies in the retail sector are also lower following reduced guidance from VF Corp.
Benzinga

2023 Predictions From Standard Chartered: Bitcoin $5,000, Gold Soars, And Trouble For Biden

According to Standard Chartered analysts, the present crypto winter might grow even colder. Eric Robertsen, the bank's Global Head of Research, forecasted numerous possibilities for 2023, including Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world's largest cryptocurrency, falling to as low as $5,000 next year, along with the impeachment of President Joe Biden, among other unexpected shocks.
Benzinga

PepsiCo Plans Job Cuts In North America: Report

PepsiCo Inc PEP is slashing jobs in the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverages divisions. The move, the WSJ reported, proves that cost-cutting is reaching areas other than tech and media. The report added that the job cuts involve hundreds of positions in the company’s North America beverage...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy