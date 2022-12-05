Rootstock Software and Nanophase Technologies Showcase Cloud ERP Success at the First-Ever Salesforce Manufacturing Summit

Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Mobisoft Infotech Introduces New Salesforce Consulting Services to Power Digital Transformation Initiatives
The power of connected data and automation skills will be combined by Mobisoft Infotech with Salesforce to improve customer experiences. Mobisoft Infotech to bring together the power of connected data and automation capabilities with Salesforce to deliver personalized customer experiences across digital channels. Mobisoft Infotech will expand its service offerings with specialized editions of Salesforce to create a culture that embraces change and keeps digital transformation gear on.
salestechstar.com
EPAM Named a Leader in NelsonHall’s 2022 NEAT Evaluation for Overall Salesforce Services
EPAM’s Salesforce practice earns a leadership position in the overall evaluation, marketing cloud and revenue cloud services. With an increasing demand for Salesforce-driven digital transformation, customers need a technology partner with the vision and expertise to help get the best results. EPAM Systems, Inc., a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, has been named a Leader in NelsonHall’s 2022 NEAT Evaluation for Overall Salesforce Services—positioned as first-tier in best-performing vendor overall and leader in Marketing Cloud and Revenue Cloud Services. Additionally, EPAM was named an Innovator in MuleSoft, Commerce Cloud and Field Services.
salestechstar.com
EY Announces Alliance With Software AG to Help Organizations Digitize and Transform Using Business Process Management, Iot and Integration Platforms
Leverages integrated platform for process mapping, process mining, governance, risk and compliance management and environmental, social and governance management. Improves process efficiency, customer experience and regulatory agility. Analyzes operational data and generates insights through a leading Internet of Things platform. The EY organization today announces an alliance between Ernst &...
salestechstar.com
SuccessKPI Achieves FedRAMP Authorization
FedRAMP Authorization Accelerates Agency Ability to Drive Cloud-Based Contact Center Migration. SuccessKPI, Inc., a cloud-native contact center customer experience insight and action platform provider, today announced that they have achieved FedRAMP authorization at a moderate impact level through the Joint Authorization Board (JAB). FedRAMP (Federal Risk Authorization Management Program) is a United States federal government program providing a standardized methodology for security assessment, authorization, and monitoring of cloud products and services. The JAB provides authorization for certified cloud platforms for use by government agencies.
salestechstar.com
Lumen Expands Genesys Partnership to Offer Holistic, Cloud-Based Solution for Contact Centers
Lumen’s global network now paired with experience-orchestration capability from Genesys. Contact centers are looking to transition quickly from physical, on-premises solutions to cloud-based and hybrid models. This helps them gain flexibility, data security, functionality, and reduced costs, and it is why Lumen Technologies® (NYSE: LUMN) today announced the launch of Lumen Solutions for Contact Center – Genesys Cloud. The new service is the result of Lumen’s expanded partnership with Genesys®, the global cloud leader in experience orchestration and one of the world’s premier contact center technology providers.
salestechstar.com
FlexRule Recognized by Gartner for Enabling Companies to Automate Business Decisions With Advanced Decision Management Suite
According to Gartner, Decision Intelligence (DI) is a practical discipline used to improve decision-making by explicitly understanding and engineering how decisions are made, and outcomes are evaluated, managed, and improved via feedback. In Gartner’s recent “Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Conversational Artificial Intelligence” in October 2022, FlexRule is recognized as part...
salestechstar.com
Salesloft Extends Category Leadership, Expands Enterprise-Grade Capabilities
New capabilities come on the heels of being named leader in Sales Engagement by Forrester Research and two major product innovations in sales coaching and forecasting. Salesloft, provider of the leading Sales Engagement platform, announced the launch of several enterprise-grade features to ensure modern enterprises have the flexibility, control, and governance to adopt the critical sales technology needed to win more deals.
salestechstar.com
Tech Mahindra Launches Cloud BlazeTech to Maximize Business Value for Cloud-Powered Enterprises Globally
Integrated cloud platform to propel enterprises to be cloud-ready and drive business outcomes by integrating cloud migration, operation, governance, and industry cloud solutions. Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced the launch of Cloud BlazeTech, an integrated, sector-agnostic platform, to maximize...
salestechstar.com
servicePath named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ) Application Suites
ServicePath is thrilled to announce that Gartner® Inc. has positioned servicePath as a Visionary in its 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Report. servicePath, a global leader in Configure Price Quote (CPQ) and Revenue Life Cycle Management for Technology Service Providers (TSPs), is thrilled to announce that Gartner® Inc. has positioned servicePath as a Visionary in its 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Configure, Price, and Quote Application Suites.
salestechstar.com
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track the Movement of Direct and Indirect Materials Across Their Networks; Verusen Unveils 2022 State of Supply Chain Management Research Findings
A top priority of supply chain industry leaders is reducing material supply risk to avoid unplanned production delays and outages. It has been an incredibly trying year for manufacturers operating complex and global supply chains as a combination of factors has hindered the smooth functioning of their businesses. Eighty percent of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. This is one of the eye-opening findings from the just-released ‘2022 State of Supply Chain Management’ report from supply chain innovator Verusen, a global leader in materials intelligence.
salestechstar.com
MadeMarket Selects CapLinked as Virtual Data Room Solution
CapLinked has partnered with investment banking CRM provider MadeMarket to offer virtual data room capabilities to MadeMarket’s clients. The deal brings together two leaders in the space for deal-making software. CapLinked, Inc, a developer of cloud-based information control software, and MadeMarket, Inc., a provider of deal-management CRM, announced a...
salestechstar.com
Aravo and Supply Wisdom Partner to Deliver Continuous Third-Party Monitoring
Integration Enables the Extended Enterprise to Power Next-Level Supply Chain Visibility, Agility, and Resilience. Aravo, the leading provider of third-party risk and resilience solutions, and Supply Wisdom, the leader in continuous risk intelligence and actions, today announced a partnership to provide the extended enterprise with continuous third-party monitoring and real-time insights. The integration will boost customers’ third-party management and disruption prevention efforts amid unprecedented supply chain disruptions.
salestechstar.com
Fast Slow Motion Joins the MuleSoft Partner Program to Provide Consulting Services
Fast Slow Motion helps companies easily and quickly connect their apps and data to create seamless digital experiences, faster. Fast Slow Motion announced it has joined the MuleSoft Partner Program to provide consulting services for MuleSoft, the leading unified platform for integration, APIs, and end-to-end automation. Using MuleSoft, companies can unify data to deliver a single view of the customer, automate business processes, and build connected experiences.
salestechstar.com
Innovation as a Daily Practice is Key to Achieving Digital Transformation
Global firms across economic sectors are expected to spend more than $10 trillion on digital transformation initiatives, yet more than 70% will fail. In today’s accelerated, digital-first economy, revenue growth for digitally empowered enterprises is 1.8 times higher than for digital laggards. A proven roadmap for successful digital transformation...
salestechstar.com
Kintent Launches World’s First Free, Self-Service SOC 2 and NIST-CSF Readiness for Startups
Company is the only platform to offer a free, self-service product for startups, democratizing access to risk & compliance solutions required for enterprise sales. Kintent, the only unified compliance, risk, and security questionnaire automation solution to accelerate sales, announced the launch of a free, self-service version of its Trust Cloud platform. The first of its kind offering empowers startups to achieve enterprise-grade SOC 2 and NIST-CSF readiness in record time, without having to buy expensive compliance automation products or deploy an ad-hoc, DIY solution. SOC 2 and NIST-CSF are widely requested standards to demonstrate that startups can securely safeguard enterprise data, and are often a requirement to win new business.
salestechstar.com
Automation Platforms Spell Business Benefits for U.S. Firms
Enterprises look beyond internal efficiencies, use customizable platforms for strategic objectives such as customer experience, ISG Provider Lens™ report says. U.S. enterprises are quickly adopting intelligent automation platforms and increasingly using them to achieve broad business objectives, including improved customer experience, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
salestechstar.com
Ecotrak Releases Techtrak Mobile Application to Connect Service Technicians with Business Customers
Ecotrak’s New Field Service Management Mobile App, Techtrak, Increases Technician Productivity and Customer Satisfaction In the Field. Ecotrak, the leading facility and asset management software, announced the launch of Techtrak, an asset-centric field service management mobile application, enabling Service Providers and Field Service Technicians to manage work orders, assets, create proposals, communicate with customers and invoice on-the-go.
salestechstar.com
vCom Solutions Launches Franchise Partner Program
Secures First IT Spend Management Franchise Agreement. vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and services for managing the lifecycle of IT spend from procure to pay, announced the launch of the vCom Franchise Partner Program. The innovative new program offers IT-savvy entrepreneurs the opportunity to build a business on the excellence of the vCom brand. Franchise partners will sell the entire vCom vSuite® of products and services, which includes the award-winning vManager software platform, vCom’s legendary Managed Services Group, and QuantumShift™ by vCom Buyers’ Club.
salestechstar.com
Planview Named a Leader in Value Stream Management by Independent Research Firm
Planview Tasktop Viz and Planview Tasktop Hub received highest possible scores in the criteria of Value Stream Management (VSM) dashboard, analytic capabilities, KPI tracking, third-party tool integration, product vision, innovation roadmap, and three more. Planview, a global leader in Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions, has been named a Leader...
salestechstar.com
o9 Solutions Delivers End-to-End Supply Chain Transformation at Godfrey Phillips India
The implementation helps GPI to digitize its supply chain and business planning processes for greater visibility across its operations. o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced the go-live of an organization-wide digital supply chain program for Godfrey Phillips India (GPI), to transform its planning capabilities.
Comments / 0