Rootstock Software and Nanophase Technologies Showcase Cloud ERP Success at the First-Ever Salesforce Manufacturing Summit

Company is the only platform to offer a free, self-service product for startups, democratizing access to risk & compliance solutions required for enterprise sales. Kintent, the only unified compliance, risk, and security questionnaire automation solution to accelerate sales, announced the launch of a free, self-service version of its Trust Cloud platform. The first of its kind offering empowers startups to achieve enterprise-grade SOC 2 and NIST-CSF readiness in record time, without having to buy expensive compliance automation products or deploy an ad-hoc, DIY solution. SOC 2 and NIST-CSF are widely requested standards to demonstrate that startups can securely safeguard enterprise data, and are often a requirement to win new business.

1 DAY AGO