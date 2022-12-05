ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,637, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 74-year-old man from Raleigh County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three local people among latest COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Five charged with COVID fraud in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. — A federal grand jury returned indictments Tuesday alleging fraud against five people in connection with COVID-19 according to the United States Department of Justice. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that charges have been filed against individuals alleged to have improperly benefited from funds appropriated by Congress in response to the COVID-19 […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Four COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active cases dip

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday while the state’s active case total continued to decline. The new deaths raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,631, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
WOOD COUNTY, WV
woay.com

West Virginia Department of Homeland Security responding to multiple false threats of violence to WV schools

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies report receiving hoax threats about school shootings or other violence on campuses across the state today and have deemed all calls unreliable. The Department reports several counties have received false threats, including Mercer...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Area school shooting threats deemed not credible, FBI investigating

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police said a call similar to those made about active shooters at schools across the state was also made to Charleston Area Medical Center to accept patients involved within or related to the incident. The WVSP is working with local authorities and...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY

Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

DHHR announces additional personnel changes

West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources has made additional personnel announcements aimed at continuing a reorganization meant to improve communication and break down silos. Jessica Hudson has been named chief operating officer of DHHR effective Jan. 9, 2023. She will oversee the offices of Administration, Finance, Human...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Former police chief named School Safety and Security Administrator

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Winfield Police Chief and retired West Virginia State Trooper has been named the School Safety and Security Administrator. Ron Arthur brings more than 20 years of law enforcement experience and leadership skills to the position to assist in the development of the Governor’s School Safety Initiative.
WINFIELD, WV
Metro News

Marsh: Flu hospitalizations “worst we’ve seen in 10 years”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There are new variants of COVID-19 that are circulating in West Virginia, on top of a rise in flu cases and continued concerns about RSV among children, according to state health officials. State coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said there’s been a 30 percent increase in...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNT-TV

Measles Cases Resurge

False threats made to schools in Southern West Virginia, …. The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies have received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violent acts on campuses across the state on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. 59News Mid-Morning Update | December 7,...
WBOY 12 News

List: Cold weather shelters in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Cold shelters in Morgantown opened at the beginning of the month, but there are options for people who need to get out of the cold across West Virginia. The WV Coalition to End Homelessness shared the following list of warming shelter options: Monongalia County Hazel’s House of Hope, 20 Scott Ave., […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
woay.com

Attorney General Morrisey shares tips for wise holiday giving

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey encourages consumers to think before opening their wallets to charities this holiday season as part of Holiday Consumer Protection Week. Anyone with questions about a charity or organization’s legitimacy can visit the Secretary of State’s website to see if...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy