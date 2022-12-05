Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,637, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 74-year-old man from Raleigh County.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three local people among latest COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
Five charged with COVID fraud in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. — A federal grand jury returned indictments Tuesday alleging fraud against five people in connection with COVID-19 according to the United States Department of Justice. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that charges have been filed against individuals alleged to have improperly benefited from funds appropriated by Congress in response to the COVID-19 […]
wchstv.com
Four COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active cases dip
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday while the state’s active case total continued to decline. The new deaths raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,631, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
UPDATE: WV State Police working with FBI to address false shooting reports
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Police have addressed the widespread fraudulent reporting of school shooting situations throughout the state on Wednesday. The statement came late Wednesday afternoon with the acknowledgment of the initial reports received which pertained to South Charleston High School in Kanawha County and...
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Homeland Security responding to multiple false threats of violence to WV schools
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies report receiving hoax threats about school shootings or other violence on campuses across the state today and have deemed all calls unreliable. The Department reports several counties have received false threats, including Mercer...
wchstv.com
W.Va. correctional officer vacancy rates 'abnormally high' with one facility at 75%
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s shortage of correctional officers has nearly doubled what it was in the spring of 2020, with 1,015 vacancies now at jails and prisons, the state corrections commissioner said. Shortages have become so severe that one facility, the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in...
WTAP
Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
WDTV
Area school shooting threats deemed not credible, FBI investigating
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police said a call similar to those made about active shooters at schools across the state was also made to Charleston Area Medical Center to accept patients involved within or related to the incident. The WVSP is working with local authorities and...
WBOY
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
Metro News
DHHR announces additional personnel changes
West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources has made additional personnel announcements aimed at continuing a reorganization meant to improve communication and break down silos. Jessica Hudson has been named chief operating officer of DHHR effective Jan. 9, 2023. She will oversee the offices of Administration, Finance, Human...
Federal aid meant to help WV counties affected by 2022 summer storms has been denied
A request for a federal emergency declaration in various West Virginia counties has been denied.
woay.com
WV Secretary of State’s Office reports 1,006 new business registrations for November
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner reports 1,006 new registered businesses in November. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Raleigh, Clay, Tucker, and Barbour counties experienced notable growth during the month. Raleigh County reported 69 registrations for the month.
WDTV
Former police chief named School Safety and Security Administrator
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Winfield Police Chief and retired West Virginia State Trooper has been named the School Safety and Security Administrator. Ron Arthur brings more than 20 years of law enforcement experience and leadership skills to the position to assist in the development of the Governor’s School Safety Initiative.
West Virginia man battling ALS hoping FDA reverses decision on drug treatment
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After the FDA did not approve a new drug for ALS called NurOwn, a man who is fighting a battle with ALS in our region is hoping the FDA will reverse its decision on the drug. Thurman Maynard is battling ALS and he says NurOwn slowed his symptoms. Maynard says he […]
4 more West Virginia counties denied FEMA assistance from August flooding
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More West Virginia counties seeking help in the aftermath of serious flooding have been denied assistance by FEMA. According to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s office, Doddridge, Jackson, Mingo and Wyoming Counties were all turned down for the assistance. The announcement came today, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Kanawha County was also […]
Metro News
Marsh: Flu hospitalizations “worst we’ve seen in 10 years”
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There are new variants of COVID-19 that are circulating in West Virginia, on top of a rise in flu cases and continued concerns about RSV among children, according to state health officials. State coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said there’s been a 30 percent increase in...
WVNT-TV
Measles Cases Resurge
False threats made to schools in Southern West Virginia, …. The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies have received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violent acts on campuses across the state on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. 59News Mid-Morning Update | December 7,...
List: Cold weather shelters in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Cold shelters in Morgantown opened at the beginning of the month, but there are options for people who need to get out of the cold across West Virginia. The WV Coalition to End Homelessness shared the following list of warming shelter options: Monongalia County Hazel’s House of Hope, 20 Scott Ave., […]
woay.com
Attorney General Morrisey shares tips for wise holiday giving
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey encourages consumers to think before opening their wallets to charities this holiday season as part of Holiday Consumer Protection Week. Anyone with questions about a charity or organization’s legitimacy can visit the Secretary of State’s website to see if...
