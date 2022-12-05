Read full article on original website
West Virginia American Water recognizes recipients of 2022 Workforce Readiness Grant
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The American Water Charitable Foundation announced the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council earned the 2022 Workforce Readiness Grant for supporting communities served by West Virginia American Water. The Workforce Readiness Grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program,...
West Virginia Business Hall of Fame accepting applications for 2023 class
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Business Hall of Fame is currently accepting nominations through January 2, 2023. The Hall of Fame recognizes business leaders who have demonstrated extraordinary influence and impact in their fields throughout their careers. Nominations are open to business owners who are native...
WVU Tech mathematics department secures grant to assist students with purchasing course materials
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) is relieving students’ financial burden by purchasing supplies so they do not have to buy additional materials for mathematics courses. The Tech Golden Bear Alumni Association secured grant funds and donations to purchase the supplies. Tech...
NIP tax credits available to support New River CTC Foundation Scholarships
Beaver, WV (WOAY) – Neighborhood Investment Program (NIP) tax credits are available to support student support scholarships at New River Community and Technical College. The West Virginia Development Office issues NIP tax credits to approved nonprofit organizations and awarded the New River CTC Foundation $48,000 in tax credits for 2022.
Lighthouse Community Church Pastry Day and Vendor Show
KOPPERSTON, WV (WVNS) — Lighthouse Community Church will be hosting its first ever community event, Pastry Day and Vendor Show, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. “The Vendor Show and Pastry Day event was an idea from our Pastor Michael Kell. He wanted something that the community could come and enjoy and for the community to come […]
Where to donate socks for people facing homelessness in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Several businesses in Charleston are participating in a Christmas sock drive to help people experiencing homelessness. Here are the Charleston businesses where people can drop off their donations: Taylor Books Cricket Wireless in Kanawha City Rock City Cake Company Eggplant Piggly Wiggly Individuals may also drop off monetary donations, lightly worn […]
2 West Virginia cities near top of list of most sinful cities
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the top 50 most sinful cities in the United States, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The ranking, with 1 being the most sinful and 182 being the least sinful, Charleston is ranked 22 and Huntington is ranked 42. The study says […]
Steve-O makes visit to South Charleston Lowe’s
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was no typical Tuesday night at the South Charleston Lowe’s, as a comedy superstar made an appearance at the store. Lowe’s of South Charleston took to social media Tuesday night to share the news, along with some photos taken with team members which saw the television star enthusiastically giving the “thumbs up” hand sign.
New River CTC to offer massage therapy program in Princeton
Princeton, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College will expand its course offerings at the Mercer County campus by adding the Certificate of Applied Science in Massage Therapy. During the two-semester program, students study anatomy and physiology, kinesiology, and specific types of massage, including Swedish, eastern, deep...
Pioneer Community Bank opens second location in Beckley, celebrates with ribbon-cutting ceremony
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last Friday for Pioneer Community Bank. It’s now made its home at the second location in Beckley. After opening up a bigger branch location on Robert C. Byrd Drive back in 2019, the bank decided to now expand to the other side of town.
Rare Earth Metal Extraction Facility to Open in West Virginia with $60 Million Investment
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that...
DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Event in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person hiring event for positions in Fayette County within the Bureau for Social Services. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 1400 Virginia Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Fake active shooter calls flood state including South Charleston High
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The man who made the fake active shooter call to Kanawha County Metro 911 identified himself as Alex Edwards. That call and more than a dozen others to other 911 centers in West Virginia sent fear throughout high school communities. “There’s an active shooter at...
EPA takes environmental justice push to coal country
EPA Administrator Michael Regan on Tuesday expanded his environmental justice push to coal country with a trip to a rural, Trump-loving town in West Virginia long plagued by serious water problems. Regan is in McDowell County — population 20,000 — to highlight defective sewer systems and dilapidated plumbing in Appalachia....
Pretty Permanent celebrates one year anniversary with ribbon cutting event
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley residents were faced with consistently rainy conditions Tuesday but were undeterred from attending the one year anniversary ribbon cutting event for Pretty Permanent. The local entity first opened its doors in 2021, and offers a wide range of beauty services and products at its...
Town of Fayetteville celebrates a surprise sesquicentennial, honoring 150 years of being a municipality
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Town of Fayetteville has now reached its sesquicentennial, celebrating 150 years of being a municipality. Dignitaries and community members of Fayetteville, as well as those beyond, gathered in the main courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse on Monday, November 21, 2022 to recognize the achievement.
Unmarked graves an 'ugly' reminder for lawmakers and undoing coal mine safety
Advocates say they worry about what will happen now that many advocates of the mine safety laws were defeated in the Nov. 8 election.
Why does West Virginia have a landlocked lighthouse?
The video above is courtesy of M&J Travel Adventures. MT. NEBO, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is nowhere near the ocean, so why is there a lighthouse in the Mountain State? Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse is located in Mt. Nebo, West Virginia, in Nicholas County. The steel tower weighs a whopping 77,000 pounds! The […]
Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop in the Crossroads Mall holds humane society donation drive until this Thursday
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop in the Crossroads Mall is all about giving back. For three days, starting on Tuesday, December 6, they will be holding a donation drive for the Humane Society of Raleigh County. They ask that people drop off dog and cat food, and pet toys and supplies during their visit to the shop.
Stratton Elementary closed Tuesday
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Stratton Elementary in Beckley is closed today, Tuesday, December 6, 2022. According to a social media post from the school, the closure is due to a power outage.
