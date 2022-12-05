ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

NIP tax credits available to support New River CTC Foundation Scholarships

Beaver, WV (WOAY) – Neighborhood Investment Program (NIP) tax credits are available to support student support scholarships at New River Community and Technical College. The West Virginia Development Office issues NIP tax credits to approved nonprofit organizations and awarded the New River CTC Foundation $48,000 in tax credits for 2022.
BEAVER, WV
Lighthouse Community Church Pastry Day and Vendor Show

KOPPERSTON, WV (WVNS) — Lighthouse Community Church will be hosting its first ever community event, Pastry Day and Vendor Show, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. “The Vendor Show and Pastry Day event was an idea from our Pastor Michael Kell. He wanted something that the community could come and enjoy and for the community to come […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Where to donate socks for people facing homelessness in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Several businesses in Charleston are participating in a Christmas sock drive to help people experiencing homelessness. Here are the Charleston businesses where people can drop off their donations: Taylor Books Cricket Wireless in Kanawha City Rock City Cake Company Eggplant Piggly Wiggly Individuals may also drop off monetary donations, lightly worn […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Steve-O makes visit to South Charleston Lowe’s

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was no typical Tuesday night at the South Charleston Lowe’s, as a comedy superstar made an appearance at the store. Lowe’s of South Charleston took to social media Tuesday night to share the news, along with some photos taken with team members which saw the television star enthusiastically giving the “thumbs up” hand sign.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
New River CTC to offer massage therapy program in Princeton

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College will expand its course offerings at the Mercer County campus by adding the Certificate of Applied Science in Massage Therapy. During the two-semester program, students study anatomy and physiology, kinesiology, and specific types of massage, including Swedish, eastern, deep...
PRINCETON, WV
DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Event in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person hiring event for positions in Fayette County within the Bureau for Social Services. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 1400 Virginia Street, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
EPA takes environmental justice push to coal country

EPA Administrator Michael Regan on Tuesday expanded his environmental justice push to coal country with a trip to a rural, Trump-loving town in West Virginia long plagued by serious water problems. Regan is in McDowell County — population 20,000 — to highlight defective sewer systems and dilapidated plumbing in Appalachia....
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
Why does West Virginia have a landlocked lighthouse?

The video above is courtesy of M&J Travel Adventures. MT. NEBO, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is nowhere near the ocean, so why is there a lighthouse in the Mountain State? Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse is located in Mt. Nebo, West Virginia, in Nicholas County. The steel tower weighs a whopping 77,000 pounds! The […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Stratton Elementary closed Tuesday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Stratton Elementary in Beckley is closed today, Tuesday, December 6, 2022. According to a social media post from the school, the closure is due to a power outage.
BECKLEY, WV

