Black Kite Names Eireann Connolly as Chief Revenue Officer
Third-Party Cyber Risk Ratings Leader Welcomes Esteemed Sales Veteran to Accelerate Rapid Growth. Black Kite, the only Cyber Security Ratings Service (SRS) to deliver the highest quality intelligence, announced the appointment of Eireann Connolly as Chief Revenue Officer. A distinguished leader in building high-performing sales teams, Connolly will support Black Kite in driving customer and revenue growth as the company experiences record demand.
EPAM Named a Leader in NelsonHall’s 2022 NEAT Evaluation for Overall Salesforce Services
EPAM’s Salesforce practice earns a leadership position in the overall evaluation, marketing cloud and revenue cloud services. With an increasing demand for Salesforce-driven digital transformation, customers need a technology partner with the vision and expertise to help get the best results. EPAM Systems, Inc., a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, has been named a Leader in NelsonHall’s 2022 NEAT Evaluation for Overall Salesforce Services—positioned as first-tier in best-performing vendor overall and leader in Marketing Cloud and Revenue Cloud Services. Additionally, EPAM was named an Innovator in MuleSoft, Commerce Cloud and Field Services.
Collections Industry Sees Significant Split Between Large and Small Firms’ Investments in Customer Contact Channels
New report from TransUnion and Aite-Novarica Group finds overall collections industry slow to adopt new communications and other solutions. More than one in three (37%) collections firms are now using text/SMS messaging — a modest increase from last year when 31% were utilizing this communications channel with consumers. A different story emerges when broken out by large firms (100k or more accounts) and small firms (fewer than 100k accounts). While more than half (56%) of large firms now utilize text/SMS messaging, only 17% of small firms have adopted the channel.
Mobisoft Infotech Introduces New Salesforce Consulting Services to Power Digital Transformation Initiatives
The power of connected data and automation skills will be combined by Mobisoft Infotech with Salesforce to improve customer experiences. Mobisoft Infotech to bring together the power of connected data and automation capabilities with Salesforce to deliver personalized customer experiences across digital channels. Mobisoft Infotech will expand its service offerings with specialized editions of Salesforce to create a culture that embraces change and keeps digital transformation gear on.
OneRail Strengthens Leadership Team with Addition of Ron Richardson as Chief Revenue Officer
Industry pioneer will drive next chapter of growth for leading last mile logistics solution. OneRail, an innovative leading provider of solutions in last mile delivery fulfillment, today announced the addition of Ron Richardson as its new Chief Revenue Officer. This hire follows OneRail’s recent $33 million Series B funding round as the company continues its rapid growth trajectory with the addition of strategic new hires.
senhasegura Raises $13M to Drive Growth Primarily in North America and the Middle East
The Brazilian-based leading Privileged Access Management (PAM) vendor will accelerate its international growth through significant investments in new channels, markets, and cloud security capabilities. senhasegura, an award-winning Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution provider, announced a $13 million (Series A) investment from Graphene Ventures, a Palo Alto-based investor focused on the...
Fast Slow Motion Joins the MuleSoft Partner Program to Provide Consulting Services
Fast Slow Motion helps companies easily and quickly connect their apps and data to create seamless digital experiences, faster. Fast Slow Motion announced it has joined the MuleSoft Partner Program to provide consulting services for MuleSoft, the leading unified platform for integration, APIs, and end-to-end automation. Using MuleSoft, companies can unify data to deliver a single view of the customer, automate business processes, and build connected experiences.
Fastweb Deploys Netcracker Revenue Management for its Enterprise and Wholesale Divisions
Leading Italian Telecommunications Operator Will Leverage Advanced Rating and Billing to Manage Rapid Growth and Support Advanced Service Offerings. Netcracker Technology announced today that Fastweb, a major Italian telecommunications operator and part of the Swisscom Group, will upgrade to Netcracker Revenue Management as part of a partnership extension. The operator will run Netcracker’s rating and billing functionality on AWS for its business and wholesale operations.
EY Announces Alliance With Software AG to Help Organizations Digitize and Transform Using Business Process Management, Iot and Integration Platforms
Leverages integrated platform for process mapping, process mining, governance, risk and compliance management and environmental, social and governance management. Improves process efficiency, customer experience and regulatory agility. Analyzes operational data and generates insights through a leading Internet of Things platform. The EY organization today announces an alliance between Ernst &...
Sean Evers, VP of Sales at Pipedrive: 5 Best Practices to Master the Art of Selling in 2023
Tomorrow, the second Friday in December marks National Salesperson Day, a day dedicated to honoring the hard work of sales professionals, as well as the natural evolution of the salesperson job itself, which in large part has changed along with our digitally-driven culture. The terms “cold calling” and “male-dominated” were used to describe the sales job – but not today where new demands and customer expectations have carved out a new role.
Planview Named a Leader in Value Stream Management by Independent Research Firm
Planview Tasktop Viz and Planview Tasktop Hub received highest possible scores in the criteria of Value Stream Management (VSM) dashboard, analytic capabilities, KPI tracking, third-party tool integration, product vision, innovation roadmap, and three more. Planview, a global leader in Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions, has been named a Leader...
Salesloft Extends Category Leadership, Expands Enterprise-Grade Capabilities
New capabilities come on the heels of being named leader in Sales Engagement by Forrester Research and two major product innovations in sales coaching and forecasting. Salesloft, provider of the leading Sales Engagement platform, announced the launch of several enterprise-grade features to ensure modern enterprises have the flexibility, control, and governance to adopt the critical sales technology needed to win more deals.
Diebold Nixdorf Names Ilhami Cantadurucu to Lead Global Retail Business
Diebold Nixdorf, a world leader in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced that Ilhami Cantadurucu has been named executive vice president, Global Retail, effective Jan. 1, 2023. He will replace Hermann Wimmer, who joined the company in 2019 and is stepping down from the role for personal reasons.
Klaytn’s David Shin Joins Immutable as APAC Head of Business Development
A prominent thought leader and community builder with extensive experience in web3, David Shin will be integral in helping game studios and developers across APAC and EMEA integrate web3 functionality. The leading web3 gaming company Immutable has appointed David Shin, a crypto industry luminary and consultant for brands seeking advice...
15Five Raises Strategic Investment from ServiceNow
Funding accelerates 15Five’s product innovation, helping HR leaders better retain top talent and modernize the performance review process. 15Five, the holistic performance management company, announced a strategic investment of an undisclosed amount from ServiceNow, adding to the $52M Series C round 15Five announced in July. The funding underscores ServiceNow’s...
Buyers Edge Platform Acquires RASI, Restaurant Accounting and Payroll Company
The acquisition adds to Buyers Edge Platform’s comprehensive SaaS offerings which deliver end-to-end Ordering, Accounting, Payroll and Food Cost Management solutions. Buyers Edge Platform, a leading digital procurement platform with more than $50 billion in total foodservice spend flowing through its platform, announced the acquisition of RASI (Restaurant Accounting Services Inc.), a leading accounting, payroll and finance software for the foodservice industry. RASI processes $2.9B in annual accounts payable across more than 2,000 clients in the United States and processes 20,000 payroll checks per week for restaurant employees.
babelforce Closes €4 Million Funding Round to Make Customer Service Fast, Affordable, and Flexible
Babelforce raises Series A round with Hannover Digital Investments, EnBW New Ventures, and IBB Ventures. Contact center software company babelforce has closed its Series A round with lead investors EnBW New Ventures (ENV) and IBB Ventures. New investor, Hannover Digital Investments as part of HDI Group, brings valuable expertise in the insurance market.
SuccessKPI Achieves FedRAMP Authorization
FedRAMP Authorization Accelerates Agency Ability to Drive Cloud-Based Contact Center Migration. SuccessKPI, Inc., a cloud-native contact center customer experience insight and action platform provider, today announced that they have achieved FedRAMP authorization at a moderate impact level through the Joint Authorization Board (JAB). FedRAMP (Federal Risk Authorization Management Program) is a United States federal government program providing a standardized methodology for security assessment, authorization, and monitoring of cloud products and services. The JAB provides authorization for certified cloud platforms for use by government agencies.
Lumen Expands Genesys Partnership to Offer Holistic, Cloud-Based Solution for Contact Centers
Lumen’s global network now paired with experience-orchestration capability from Genesys. Contact centers are looking to transition quickly from physical, on-premises solutions to cloud-based and hybrid models. This helps them gain flexibility, data security, functionality, and reduced costs, and it is why Lumen Technologies® (NYSE: LUMN) today announced the launch of Lumen Solutions for Contact Center – Genesys Cloud. The new service is the result of Lumen’s expanded partnership with Genesys®, the global cloud leader in experience orchestration and one of the world’s premier contact center technology providers.
JRNI and Mad Mobile Partner to Drive Seamless Customer Engagements from Online Appointments to In-Store Experiences
Partnership combines JRNI’s leading Customer Engagement Platform for scheduling appointments, events, and queuing with Mad Mobile’s leading Retail Associate Platform for managing customer shopping experiences online and in-store. JRNI, the leading provider of enterprise customer experience and engagement solutions for managing personalized experiences at scale, today announced a...
