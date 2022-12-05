New report from TransUnion and Aite-Novarica Group finds overall collections industry slow to adopt new communications and other solutions. More than one in three (37%) collections firms are now using text/SMS messaging — a modest increase from last year when 31% were utilizing this communications channel with consumers. A different story emerges when broken out by large firms (100k or more accounts) and small firms (fewer than 100k accounts). While more than half (56%) of large firms now utilize text/SMS messaging, only 17% of small firms have adopted the channel.

1 DAY AGO