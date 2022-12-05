Read full article on original website
I turned myself into a masterpiece using Lensa, the chart-topping app that can make anyone a digital work of art — here's how it works
After submitting photos and paying a small fee, 15 minutes later I received avatars of my likeness as digital art in categories like anime and pop.
ZDNet
Creality Sermoon V1 Pro review: A quirky consumer 3D printer
The Creality Sermoon V1 Pro is a filament-based 3D printer from one of the most popular makers of consumer-level 3D printers. For the uninitiated, 3D printers build up objects layer-by-layer, melting plastic filament about the thickness of a piece of spaghetti and extruding it onto a build plate. As the layers are added to the plate, the object grows and takes form.
NBC Miami
IPod Creator Tony Fadell Designed a $279 Credit Card-Sized Device for Storing Your Crypto
French startup Ledger debuted its new hardware crypto wallet, the Ledger Stax, on Tuesday. It resembles a smartphone but is roughly the same size as a credit card and, at about 45 grams, weighs less than an iPhone. Its launch comes at a time when trust in centralized crypto platforms...
ZDNet
RHEL and its Linux relatives and rivals: How to choose
Lately, I've noticed a lot of confusion about Red Hat's Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and related distros, such as AlmaLinux OS, Oracle Linux, and Rocky Linux. In addition, there are Red Hat's own RHEL variants, CentOS Stream and Fedora. Mea culpa. It is confusing. Let me help straighten things out.
ZDNet
Adobe sets new guidelines for AI-generated stock images
Adobe on Monday set new guidelines for creators who want to submit AI-generated images to its massive marketplace for stock art. "Early generative AI technologies have raised questions about how it should be properly used," Sarah Casillas, senior director of content for Adobe Stock," wrote in a blog post. "Adobe has deeply considered these questions and implemented a new submission policy that we believe will ensure our content uses AI technology responsibly by creators and customers alike."
ZDNet
Amazon joins Open Invention Network
Patent trolls are the bane of companies large and small. So, it should come as no surprise that Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have joined the Open Invention Network (OIN) -- the world's largest patent non-aggression consortium. Featured. OIN has long protected Linux and Linux-related software from patent aggression...
Apple now lets developers charge as much as $10,000 for an app
If you were worried about how much money you could blow on apps before, buckle up.
ZDNet
You can use the Lensa AI app to turn your photos into artistic portraits
When scrolling through Instagram this weekend, I noticed an unusual trend throughout my feed – artistic renditions of my friends' selfies. The credit for these masterpieces is the Lensa AI app, and here is how you can use it to get your own portraits. Featured. Lensa AI is a...
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
Google's Year in Search 2022 has a new hub to showcase local search trends
Google has launched its annual Year in Search for 2022, now with local search trends.
Google to merge mapping service Waze with maps products teams
Google said on Thursday it will merge teams working on mapping service Waze and products like Google Maps, effective Dec. 9, in a bid to consolidate processes.
ZDNet
What are AppImages and how do you use them on Linux?
Linux has several viable routes to installing applications. There's every distribution's built-in package manager, such as apt, dnf, zypper, and pacman. There are also Snap and Flatpak packages and even installing from source. Another method is called the AppImage, which is a unique format for distributing Linux applications in such...
ZDNet
How to add Do Not Track to Thunderbird (and why you should)
In this modern age, it's growing harder and harder to prevent being tracked online. Most often this is used to better target you for advertising. That alone, for many, is an invasion of privacy. Because of that, several types of software have adopted Do Not Track (DNT). In web browsers,...
CNET
Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update
Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
Apple Insider
How to get older apps for iPhone that can't run iOS 16
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If you have an older iPhone that still runs like a champ, but can't run iOS 16, all is not lost. Here's how to get an older version of the app you want, that will still work on your iPhone.
ZDNet
AMD vs Intel: Which desktop processor is right for you?
Two companies have dominated the desktop PC processor market for decades – Intel and AMD. The processor – sometimes called the CPU or Central Processing Unit – is the brain of the PC, the place where much of the computational work is done (along with the GPU or Graphics Processing Unit).
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
CNBC
Here's how to use Lensa, the chart-topping app that uses AI to transform your selfies into digital avatars
The Lensa app uses artificial intelligence to turn selfies into different styles of artwork like anime and pop art. For a $3.99 service fee, you'll receive 50 different avatars with a 7-day free trial. Some people are concerned the app could lead to data privacy issues, while artists have accused...
ZDNet
How overworked tech pros can make more time for the customer
Anyone in the technology profession knows the meaning of workplace stress all too well. The business demands increased capabilities in the digital realm, modernized applications, and security -- along with fighting daily fires. Special Feature. The Tech Trends to Watch in 2023. Learn about the leading tech trends the world...
Vivaldi helps with your transition to Mastodon in its latest browser update
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Vivaldi has been one of the more interesting forks to come out of Chromium and we've covered a few of the browser's updates from time to time on Android Police. The latest push to version 5.6 on the desktop, though, does bring into view the wider sentiment against Twitter since Elon Musk's acquisition.
