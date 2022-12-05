Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Mountain snow, chance of lowland flakes on the way for western Washington
WASHINGTON — Heavy mountain snow is expected to impact travel over the Cascade passes Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Another chance for lowland snow showers is still in the mix Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for western Washington. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting Wednesday...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Turning wet late Wednesday
SEATTLE - A frontal system will push through the Pacific Northwest late Wednesday into early Thursday morning, bringing widespread rain to the lowlands and snow to the Cascades. High temperatures will be more mild today, in the mid 40s for most in Western Washington. After some morning showers, the afternoon...
KOMO News
Cold air to bring another chance of lowland snow in western Washington this week
SEATTLE, Wash. — Following nearly a week of off and on snow showers in the Puget Sound region, there is a chance for more later this week. While no big dumping of snow is forecast this week, the lack of significant warming will lead to lowland snowflake sightings at times.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Mainly dry morning before rain & wind hit Wednesday night
SEATTLE - A mostly quiet Tuesday across the region. Temperatures warmed into the low 40s around Puget Sound and that's still several degrees below our seasonal average of 48. Pockets of showers stretched over the lowlands dropping a little bit in the bucket at Sea-Tac. December now has just over an inch of rain at the airport.
The beauty of Seattle weather emerges from the cloudy skies
More than anything, we’re using this weather story as an excuse to use a really cool picture above Elliot Bay. We’re finally getting a break from all this wintry weather, even though winter itself is a couple of weeks away. The National Weather Service in Seattle tweets: ‘How...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Rain and snow mix on the way
SEATTLE - After a frozen start to the day, we're tracking another surge of moisture across parts of Western Washington. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast. Little to no accumulations are expected. A lot of neighborhood roads, driveways and sidewalks remain snowy and slushy. If you're able...
koze.com
NWS: More Snow On the Way
SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service says the Inland Northwest will remain in a snowy weather pattern for the next seven to 10 days. The forecast through Wednesday will feature periods of light snow, mainly over north Idaho. Thursday through the weekend will include two or three storm systems capable of light to locally moderate snow.
nbcrightnow.com
Icy ground can lead to major injury
YAKIMA, Wash.- Snow and ice will stick around with the cold temperatures in Central Washington and with them bring an increased risk for slips and falls outside. It's important to remember to double check the ground before walking as black ice still exists once you step out of the car. Balance can be thrown off in a moment's notice before you're mid-air flailing to recover. That flailing can also spell the beginning of even more injuries.
Your Winter Driving Habits Could Be Illegal in Washington
It's finally starting to feel like winter here in Washington. While winter brings Christmas and other joyous holidays, it also means colder weather and tough driving conditions. You may have some routines that get you through the tricky winter commute that may actually be illegal. Say you're getting ready for...
q13fox.com
Icy roads in Snohomish after snow melt refreezes
Snow and icy conditions remain in Snohomish. It was visible earlier this morning on neighborhoods, parking lots and sidewalks with temperatures in the 20s.
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
kpq.com
Two WSDOT Plows Hit Within 12-Hour Span In Eastern Washington
The Washington Department of Transportation is recovering after two of its plows were hit by vehicles in a single 12-hour period. Both plows were struck in Eastern Washington, and there have been reports of cars passing plows on the shoulder and giving obscene gestures to plow drivers in the process.
Christmas crab dinner could be too expensive this year
For many people, the holidays aren’t complete without a crab feast, and because the King and Snow crab seasons were canceled earlier this year, seafood retailers are relying on Dungeness more than ever. The Dungeness crab, the only crab native to Washington, is one out of several species in...
Dog Electrocuted at Holiday Event in Washington State
When you take your pup to a holiday event, you expect to have a jolly good time. What you don’t expect is for your fur baby to get hurt, much less die. Unfortunately for one Washington State dog mom, that’s exactly what happened when her beloved canine was electrocuted by a Christmas light display. Holiday […] The post Dog Electrocuted at Holiday Event in Washington State appeared first on DogTime.
Rollover cleared on I-5 in Seattle after hour-long delay
A rollover crash on northbound Interstate 5 at State Route 520 in Seattle caused delays in the area as authorities worked to clear up the accident. Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash around 12:09 p.m. Wednesday, blocking the center lane. All lanes re-opened around 1 p.m. WSDOT...
Freezing Fog Causes 30 Car Crash, Closes I-90 in Washington
I-90 is currently closed after a huge 30-car pileup this Wednesday morning near Ellensburg. Details are still coming in but this is what we know. Where Did the 30-Car Pileup Happen on December 7, 2022. The Washington State Patrol reported trying to close I-90 after responding to a 30-car crash...
koamnewsnow.com
Driver gets $553 ticket for driving with snow on windshield near Seattle
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper issued a $533 ticket to a driver Sunday after the person drove more than 5 miles with a vehicle and windshield almost completely covered in snow. Trooper Heather Weatherwax said the State Patrol received a report about the person driving...
lyndenwa.org
Strong Winds Advisory
As we prepare for storm conditions, we encourage our customers to do the same:. Download the myPSE app to track and report outages, check status and get estimated restoration times, or visit pse.com/outagemap. Make sure to have emergency supplies on hand at home and in your vehicle, such as extra...
Several school districts announce delays, closures due to winter weather: Storm impacts
SEATTLE — Several school districts around western Washington have announced delays or cancellations for Monday morning due to winter weather impacts. All Puyallup School District schools will be closed Dec. 5, while South Kitsap Schools will start 2 hours late due to icy conditions. “We realize it's an inconvenience...
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
