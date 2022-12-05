ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

KOMO News

Mountain snow, chance of lowland flakes on the way for western Washington

WASHINGTON — Heavy mountain snow is expected to impact travel over the Cascade passes Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Another chance for lowland snow showers is still in the mix Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for western Washington. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting Wednesday...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Turning wet late Wednesday

SEATTLE - A frontal system will push through the Pacific Northwest late Wednesday into early Thursday morning, bringing widespread rain to the lowlands and snow to the Cascades. High temperatures will be more mild today, in the mid 40s for most in Western Washington. After some morning showers, the afternoon...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Mainly dry morning before rain & wind hit Wednesday night

SEATTLE - A mostly quiet Tuesday across the region. Temperatures warmed into the low 40s around Puget Sound and that's still several degrees below our seasonal average of 48. Pockets of showers stretched over the lowlands dropping a little bit in the bucket at Sea-Tac. December now has just over an inch of rain at the airport.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Rain and snow mix on the way

SEATTLE - After a frozen start to the day, we're tracking another surge of moisture across parts of Western Washington. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast. Little to no accumulations are expected. A lot of neighborhood roads, driveways and sidewalks remain snowy and slushy. If you're able...
SEATTLE, WA
koze.com

NWS: More Snow On the Way

SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service says the Inland Northwest will remain in a snowy weather pattern for the next seven to 10 days. The forecast through Wednesday will feature periods of light snow, mainly over north Idaho. Thursday through the weekend will include two or three storm systems capable of light to locally moderate snow.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Icy ground can lead to major injury

YAKIMA, Wash.- Snow and ice will stick around with the cold temperatures in Central Washington and with them bring an increased risk for slips and falls outside. It's important to remember to double check the ground before walking as black ice still exists once you step out of the car. Balance can be thrown off in a moment's notice before you're mid-air flailing to recover. That flailing can also spell the beginning of even more injuries.
YAKIMA, WA
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Two WSDOT Plows Hit Within 12-Hour Span In Eastern Washington

The Washington Department of Transportation is recovering after two of its plows were hit by vehicles in a single 12-hour period. Both plows were struck in Eastern Washington, and there have been reports of cars passing plows on the shoulder and giving obscene gestures to plow drivers in the process.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Christmas crab dinner could be too expensive this year

For many people, the holidays aren’t complete without a crab feast, and because the King and Snow crab seasons were canceled earlier this year, seafood retailers are relying on Dungeness more than ever. The Dungeness crab, the only crab native to Washington, is one out of several species in...
WASHINGTON STATE
DogTime

Dog Electrocuted at Holiday Event in Washington State

When you take your pup to a holiday event, you expect to have a jolly good time. What you don’t expect is for your fur baby to get hurt, much less die. Unfortunately for one Washington State dog mom, that’s exactly what happened when her beloved canine was electrocuted by a Christmas light display. Holiday […] The post Dog Electrocuted at Holiday Event in Washington State appeared first on DogTime.
PUYALLUP, WA
MyNorthwest

Rollover cleared on I-5 in Seattle after hour-long delay

A rollover crash on northbound Interstate 5 at State Route 520 in Seattle caused delays in the area as authorities worked to clear up the accident. Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash around 12:09 p.m. Wednesday, blocking the center lane. All lanes re-opened around 1 p.m. WSDOT...
SEATTLE, WA
lyndenwa.org

Strong Winds Advisory

As we prepare for storm conditions, we encourage our customers to do the same:. Download the myPSE app to track and report outages, check status and get estimated restoration times, or visit pse.com/outagemap. Make sure to have emergency supplies on hand at home and in your vehicle, such as extra...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Washington

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

