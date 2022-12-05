Left Main REI Announces Exclusive Integration of a Disposition Prediction App Into Their Salesforce Platform

Updated tool provides immediate insight into the deals that will have the biggest revenue impact on the business – and on their checkbook. Sales managers and salespeople lack real-time visibility into the impact changes to an opportunity or quote have on their commission, which can lead to them focusing on the wrong deals. To address that challenge, Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, today announced a major enhancement to Spiff Commission Estimator which provides immediate visibility for Salesforce users into potential commission, commission earned, and attainment in Salesforce as they are developing quotes and opportunities, enabling managers and salespeople to have a laser-like focus on the deals that will have the most significant impact on the business – and deliver higher commission payouts to salespeople.

1 DAY AGO