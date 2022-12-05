Left Main REI Announces Exclusive Integration of a Disposition Prediction App Into Their Salesforce Platform

Read full article on original website
EY Announces Alliance With Software AG to Help Organizations Digitize and Transform Using Business Process Management, Iot and Integration Platforms
Leverages integrated platform for process mapping, process mining, governance, risk and compliance management and environmental, social and governance management. Improves process efficiency, customer experience and regulatory agility. Analyzes operational data and generates insights through a leading Internet of Things platform. The EY organization today announces an alliance between Ernst &...
babelforce Closes €4 Million Funding Round to Make Customer Service Fast, Affordable, and Flexible
Babelforce raises Series A round with Hannover Digital Investments, EnBW New Ventures, and IBB Ventures. Contact center software company babelforce has closed its Series A round with lead investors EnBW New Ventures (ENV) and IBB Ventures. New investor, Hannover Digital Investments as part of HDI Group, brings valuable expertise in the insurance market.
SalesIntel and Salesvue Partner to Enhance Industry’s Best Native Sales Engagement Platform
Human verified contact and account intelligence now integrated for efficient pipeline creation for go to market teams. SalesIntel announced the turnkey integration of human-verified B2B contact and account intelligence with Salesvue, the industry’s easiest to use and most powerful Salesforce native sales engagement platform. The partnership services sales, marketing, and revenue operations leaders looking to consolidate their go-to-market stack and improve their efficiency heading into 2023’s uncertain economic times.
Mobisoft Infotech Introduces New Salesforce Consulting Services to Power Digital Transformation Initiatives
The power of connected data and automation skills will be combined by Mobisoft Infotech with Salesforce to improve customer experiences. Mobisoft Infotech to bring together the power of connected data and automation capabilities with Salesforce to deliver personalized customer experiences across digital channels. Mobisoft Infotech will expand its service offerings with specialized editions of Salesforce to create a culture that embraces change and keeps digital transformation gear on.
Aravo and Supply Wisdom Partner to Deliver Continuous Third-Party Monitoring
Integration Enables the Extended Enterprise to Power Next-Level Supply Chain Visibility, Agility, and Resilience. Aravo, the leading provider of third-party risk and resilience solutions, and Supply Wisdom, the leader in continuous risk intelligence and actions, today announced a partnership to provide the extended enterprise with continuous third-party monitoring and real-time insights. The integration will boost customers’ third-party management and disruption prevention efforts amid unprecedented supply chain disruptions.
Salesloft Extends Category Leadership, Expands Enterprise-Grade Capabilities
New capabilities come on the heels of being named leader in Sales Engagement by Forrester Research and two major product innovations in sales coaching and forecasting. Salesloft, provider of the leading Sales Engagement platform, announced the launch of several enterprise-grade features to ensure modern enterprises have the flexibility, control, and governance to adopt the critical sales technology needed to win more deals.
Sean Evers, VP of Sales at Pipedrive: 5 Best Practices to Master the Art of Selling in 2023
Tomorrow, the second Friday in December marks National Salesperson Day, a day dedicated to honoring the hard work of sales professionals, as well as the natural evolution of the salesperson job itself, which in large part has changed along with our digitally-driven culture. The terms “cold calling” and “male-dominated” were used to describe the sales job – but not today where new demands and customer expectations have carved out a new role.
Collections Industry Sees Significant Split Between Large and Small Firms’ Investments in Customer Contact Channels
New report from TransUnion and Aite-Novarica Group finds overall collections industry slow to adopt new communications and other solutions. More than one in three (37%) collections firms are now using text/SMS messaging — a modest increase from last year when 31% were utilizing this communications channel with consumers. A different story emerges when broken out by large firms (100k or more accounts) and small firms (fewer than 100k accounts). While more than half (56%) of large firms now utilize text/SMS messaging, only 17% of small firms have adopted the channel.
Fast Slow Motion Joins the MuleSoft Partner Program to Provide Consulting Services
Fast Slow Motion helps companies easily and quickly connect their apps and data to create seamless digital experiences, faster. Fast Slow Motion announced it has joined the MuleSoft Partner Program to provide consulting services for MuleSoft, the leading unified platform for integration, APIs, and end-to-end automation. Using MuleSoft, companies can unify data to deliver a single view of the customer, automate business processes, and build connected experiences.
JRNI and Mad Mobile Partner to Drive Seamless Customer Engagements from Online Appointments to In-Store Experiences
Partnership combines JRNI’s leading Customer Engagement Platform for scheduling appointments, events, and queuing with Mad Mobile’s leading Retail Associate Platform for managing customer shopping experiences online and in-store. JRNI, the leading provider of enterprise customer experience and engagement solutions for managing personalized experiences at scale, today announced a...
Hivemapper wants to be a crypto-powered Google Maps, but insider tokenomics and product delays could foil the $18M plan￼
Will the company turn into the next Helium?
Sterling Trading Tech Sees Record OMS Growth
In-demand capabilities include support for fractional shares trading, along with Rules Engine, Routing Wheel and Review & Release functionalities. Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leading provider of order management systems, risk and margin tools and trading platforms to the capital markets worldwide, announced record growth of its order management system (OMS) offering, doubling its userbase throughout the second half of 2022. The accelerated use of the Sterling OMS is driven by increased demand for sophisticated functionality across the market.
vCom Solutions Launches Franchise Partner Program
Secures First IT Spend Management Franchise Agreement. vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and services for managing the lifecycle of IT spend from procure to pay, announced the launch of the vCom Franchise Partner Program. The innovative new program offers IT-savvy entrepreneurs the opportunity to build a business on the excellence of the vCom brand. Franchise partners will sell the entire vCom vSuite® of products and services, which includes the award-winning vManager software platform, vCom’s legendary Managed Services Group, and QuantumShift™ by vCom Buyers’ Club.
Ecotrak Releases Techtrak Mobile Application to Connect Service Technicians with Business Customers
Ecotrak’s New Field Service Management Mobile App, Techtrak, Increases Technician Productivity and Customer Satisfaction In the Field. Ecotrak, the leading facility and asset management software, announced the launch of Techtrak, an asset-centric field service management mobile application, enabling Service Providers and Field Service Technicians to manage work orders, assets, create proposals, communicate with customers and invoice on-the-go.
Spiff Commission Estimator Empowers Salespeople to Have Real-Time Visibility Into the Impact of Quote and Opportunity Modifications on Commission
Updated tool provides immediate insight into the deals that will have the biggest revenue impact on the business – and on their checkbook. Sales managers and salespeople lack real-time visibility into the impact changes to an opportunity or quote have on their commission, which can lead to them focusing on the wrong deals. To address that challenge, Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, today announced a major enhancement to Spiff Commission Estimator which provides immediate visibility for Salesforce users into potential commission, commission earned, and attainment in Salesforce as they are developing quotes and opportunities, enabling managers and salespeople to have a laser-like focus on the deals that will have the most significant impact on the business – and deliver higher commission payouts to salespeople.
Black Kite Names Eireann Connolly as Chief Revenue Officer
Third-Party Cyber Risk Ratings Leader Welcomes Esteemed Sales Veteran to Accelerate Rapid Growth. Black Kite, the only Cyber Security Ratings Service (SRS) to deliver the highest quality intelligence, announced the appointment of Eireann Connolly as Chief Revenue Officer. A distinguished leader in building high-performing sales teams, Connolly will support Black Kite in driving customer and revenue growth as the company experiences record demand.
Nordic Retailer Elkjop Deploys SnapLogic Platform to Power Customer Search
Data integration platform enables connection of systems to deliver search engine information in real-time. SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, today announced that Elkjop, the largest consumer retailer in the Nordics, has adopted its platform as a way to easily deliver search engine information in real time.
Apromore Announces Series B Funding by Salesforce and GBTEC
In addition, Apromore establishes partnership with Salesforce to optimize opportunities for sales and service processes. , a leading provider of value-driven process mining software, announced its Series B funding round of USD $10.3 million (AUD $15.8 million) with investment from Salesforce and GBTEC, a Main Capital Partners backed company. In addition to the investment, Apromore has established a partnership with Salesforce to provide transparent connectivity between Salesforce Clouds and the Apromore process mining platform, leveraging MuleSoft technology. The combined solution enables organizations to seamlessly uncover friction points, bottlenecks, and optimization opportunities in their sales and service processes.
FlexRule Recognized by Gartner for Enabling Companies to Automate Business Decisions With Advanced Decision Management Suite
According to Gartner, Decision Intelligence (DI) is a practical discipline used to improve decision-making by explicitly understanding and engineering how decisions are made, and outcomes are evaluated, managed, and improved via feedback. In Gartner’s recent “Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Conversational Artificial Intelligence” in October 2022, FlexRule is recognized as part...
XFactor Emerges from Stealth to Reshape Go-to-Market Planning
Company secures $10M seed round to build first-ever AI-powered go-to-market platform, unveils Managed Services and Executive Council. XFactor, a new company revolutionizing go-to-market and annual operations planning, launched following a $10M seed round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners as well as family and friends. Founded by Mike Carpenter, a veteran sales leader who most recently served as President of Global Sales and Field Operations at CrowdStrike, XFactor provides technology and services for enterprises, startups, and venture capitalists to modernize annual operations planning and eliminate unwarranted go-to-market risks. Following today’s launch, the company will deliver its go-to-market platform which leverages AI to provide real-time data and intelligent modeling to enable always-on operations planning.
