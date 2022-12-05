Read full article on original website
WVNews
The VCR of life spins forward for Daniels, Brown and WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — How quickly do the sands shift in college athletics these days?. Think of your VCR and a game — say the West Virginia-Pitt Backyard Brawl that opened this season. Think now of playing it back at warp speed.
WVNews
Brown hopes strong finish to ’22 is a springboard for ‘23
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and his staff did a good job in making sure the football team was as prepared as possible for its regular-season finale at Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers could have easily folded their collective tent and huddled under the slight cover that did next to nothing in shielding them from the downpours that soaked Boone Pickens Stadium, but the vast majority of those that made the trip put out their best effort, resulting in a 24-19 upset win that gave WVU the state championship of Oklahoma and at least a bit of a brighter outlook in the offseason.
WVNews
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - Navy Midshipmen Highlights, Interviews
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Highlights and postgame interviews from West Virginia's 85-64 win over Navy at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers moved to 7-2 on the season and dropped Navy to 5-4. WVU remains at home to host UAB on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Coliseum in a 6 p.m. tip.
WVNews
Cayton's 19 leads Lewis past Nicholas, 72-37
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County used an opening-quarter 3-point barrage and pressure defense that forced 28 turnovers to take down Nicholas County 72-37 in a game that saw every Minutemaids player score, led by four players in double digits. Lewis County got off to hot start from...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 12/7/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins deployed three and four guards against Navy's zone defense, and was mostly pleased with the results on that end of the court. Defense, though, was another matter.
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Navy Midshipmen
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More images from West Virginia's 85-64 men's basketball win over Navy. The teams combined for 20 3-pointers and took more than 41% of their shots from that distance in the fast-paced contest.
WVNews
Tre Mitchell scores 19, West Virginia beats Navy 85-64
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Tre Mitchell scored 19 points to lead West Virginia to an 85-64 win over Navy on Wednesday night. Erik Stevenson added 13 points, Joe Toussaint 12 and Kedrian Johnson 11 for the Mountaineers (7-2).
WVNews
Garrett Coyotes compete in MICL state finals
ELLICOT CITY — The Maryland Interscholastic Cycling League (MICL) held its Season 5 Finals in the Pickall Area of the Patapsco Valley State Park Nov. 5-6. As a team, the Garrett County Coyotes finished eighth in finals and 13th in the overall MICL series. Individually, five Coyotes raced their way to the podium.
WVNews
Lady Rams fall to Bridgeport in season opener
OAKLAND — It was a tale of two halves. In the first half, the Southern Lady Rams showed significant signs of improvement from last year’s team. Their active defense created a scoring run thanks to a flurry of turnovers and held one of West Virginia’s most explosive point guards to just nine first-half points en route to holding a one-point lead heading into the locker room.
WVNews
WVU Medicine Children's Hospital lights Christmas tree
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Christmas cheer and Christmas carols filled the air outside WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital on Wednesday evening. The carols were provided by the Minisingers, a community music program at West Virginia University, at a tree lighting event outside the facility. Many of those who gathered to watch the tree lighting enjoyed hot chocolate and listened to the festive music and participated by singing as well.
WVNews
Philip Barbour, Grafton advance to Sam Bord Tournament championship
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In addition to JT Veltri, for the Grafton boys basketball team, it’s next Maier up. And for the Philip Barbour boys basketball team, its significant first-half lead was enough for it to hold off a resurgent Riverside team in the second half in the Colts’ 63-47 victory over the Warriors on Wednesday in the Sam Bord Tournament.
WVNews
Locals receive Class AA all-state honors
Players from Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont, Lincoln, North Marion, Robert C. Byrd and Liberty received Class AA football all-state honors. North Marion defensive lineman Harley Sickles and linebacker Tyler Curry, Fairmont Senior linebacker Dylan Ours and East Fairmont defensive back Alex Culp all received first-team honors.
WVNews
Piedmont city hall copy.jpeg
PIEDMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - Approximately three months after resolving a manganese and turbi…
WVNews
B-U girls pull away from new-look Fairmont Senior
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur got the better of Fairmont Senior 47-36 in a matchup of two retooling girls basketball teams Wednesday at the Fairmont Senior Field House. The visiting Buccaneers, ranked No. 8 in Class AAAA but coming off the graduation of their all-time leading scorer in...
WVNews
Densel Martin Curtis Riffle
JANE LEW- Densel Martin Curtis Riffle, 80, of Jane Lew, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born in Lewis County on May 31, 1942, a son of the late Sherman Martin Riffle Sr. and Loretta Curtis Riffle. In addition to his parents, Densel was preceded in death by his stepmother, Jean Riffle; and three brothers: Johnny Montgomery, Delmas Joe Riffle, and Stanley Riffle.
WVNews
Noah Broadwater is plotting his next move against the Wildcats.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – With the score tied 56-56, Keyser took possession of the ball agai…
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Thursday
Roosevelt-Wilson Class of 1957 lunch meeting, noon, FOP Restaurant, Nutter Fort. Alumni, family & friends. 304-566-7397.
WVNews
Winter weather wear being collected through annual campaign
TAYLOR COUNTY—Residents have noticed a chill in the air, and with temperatures dipping low overnight, it’s not hard to tell that winter will soon be upon us. To help ensure that everyone stays warm during the area’s coldest months, one local charitable organization is collecting winter weather wear.
WVNews
Clarksburg official: State's downtown Main Street resurfacing project likely to begin in 2024
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Paving of Main Street in Clarksburg is not anticipated until 2024, members of City Council learned Wednesday during a special conference session. City officials have said the state Division of Highways will bring Main Street curbs at intersections into compliance with the Americans with...
