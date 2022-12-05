West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and his staff did a good job in making sure the football team was as prepared as possible for its regular-season finale at Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers could have easily folded their collective tent and huddled under the slight cover that did next to nothing in shielding them from the downpours that soaked Boone Pickens Stadium, but the vast majority of those that made the trip put out their best effort, resulting in a 24-19 upset win that gave WVU the state championship of Oklahoma and at least a bit of a brighter outlook in the offseason.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO