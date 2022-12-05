ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Brown hopes strong finish to ’22 is a springboard for ‘23

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and his staff did a good job in making sure the football team was as prepared as possible for its regular-season finale at Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers could have easily folded their collective tent and huddled under the slight cover that did next to nothing in shielding them from the downpours that soaked Boone Pickens Stadium, but the vast majority of those that made the trip put out their best effort, resulting in a 24-19 upset win that gave WVU the state championship of Oklahoma and at least a bit of a brighter outlook in the offseason.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Cayton's 19 leads Lewis past Nicholas, 72-37

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County used an opening-quarter 3-point barrage and pressure defense that forced 28 turnovers to take down Nicholas County 72-37 in a game that saw every Minutemaids player score, led by four players in double digits. Lewis County got off to hot start from...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 12/7/22

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins deployed three and four guards against Navy's zone defense, and was mostly pleased with the results on that end of the court. Defense, though, was another matter. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Navy Midshipmen

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More images from West Virginia's 85-64 men's basketball win over Navy. The teams combined for 20 3-pointers and took more than 41% of their shots from that distance in the fast-paced contest. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Garrett Coyotes compete in MICL state finals

ELLICOT CITY — The Maryland Interscholastic Cycling League (MICL) held its Season 5 Finals in the Pickall Area of the Patapsco Valley State Park Nov. 5-6. As a team, the Garrett County Coyotes finished eighth in finals and 13th in the overall MICL series. Individually, five Coyotes raced their way to the podium.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Lady Rams fall to Bridgeport in season opener

OAKLAND — It was a tale of two halves. In the first half, the Southern Lady Rams showed significant signs of improvement from last year’s team. Their active defense created a scoring run thanks to a flurry of turnovers and held one of West Virginia’s most explosive point guards to just nine first-half points en route to holding a one-point lead heading into the locker room.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

WVU Medicine Children's Hospital lights Christmas tree

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Christmas cheer and Christmas carols filled the air outside WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital on Wednesday evening. The carols were provided by the Minisingers, a community music program at West Virginia University, at a tree lighting event outside the facility. Many of those who gathered to watch the tree lighting enjoyed hot chocolate and listened to the festive music and participated by singing as well.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Philip Barbour, Grafton advance to Sam Bord Tournament championship

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In addition to JT Veltri, for the Grafton boys basketball team, it’s next Maier up. And for the Philip Barbour boys basketball team, its significant first-half lead was enough for it to hold off a resurgent Riverside team in the second half in the Colts’ 63-47 victory over the Warriors on Wednesday in the Sam Bord Tournament.
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Locals receive Class AA all-state honors

Players from Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont, Lincoln, North Marion, Robert C. Byrd and Liberty received Class AA football all-state honors. North Marion defensive lineman Harley Sickles and linebacker Tyler Curry, Fairmont Senior linebacker Dylan Ours and East Fairmont defensive back Alex Culp all received first-team honors.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

B-U girls pull away from new-look Fairmont Senior

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur got the better of Fairmont Senior 47-36 in a matchup of two retooling girls basketball teams Wednesday at the Fairmont Senior Field House. The visiting Buccaneers, ranked No. 8 in Class AAAA but coming off the graduation of their all-time leading scorer in...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Densel Martin Curtis Riffle

JANE LEW- Densel Martin Curtis Riffle, 80, of Jane Lew, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born in Lewis County on May 31, 1942, a son of the late Sherman Martin Riffle Sr. and Loretta Curtis Riffle. In addition to his parents, Densel was preceded in death by his stepmother, Jean Riffle; and three brothers: Johnny Montgomery, Delmas Joe Riffle, and Stanley Riffle.
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

Winter weather wear being collected through annual campaign

TAYLOR COUNTY—Residents have noticed a chill in the air, and with temperatures dipping low overnight, it’s not hard to tell that winter will soon be upon us. To help ensure that everyone stays warm during the area’s coldest months, one local charitable organization is collecting winter weather wear.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV

