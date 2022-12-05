Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High-anticipated new restaurant opening in Washington this weekKristen WaltersBellingham, WA
An Oklahoma Tourist Appreciates Washington StateJudyDOklahoma State
Autumn Scenery In Mt. Baker, WashingtonJudyDBellingham, WA
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
kpug1170.com
Bellingham Police rescue baby found in freezing conditions
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An infant found in freezing conditions was rescued by Bellingham Police officers. Court documents state that police were called after the child’s mother left her brother’s house in Bellingham on November 30th. The brother told officers that the woman was too intoxicated to care...
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 16-year-old boy in Snohomish County
The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on behalf of the Tulalip Tribal Police in Snohomish County. 16-year-old Amos Carpenter was last seen around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Police say he was last believed to be in Marysville, in the area of 116th Street NE.
MyNorthwest.com
I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend
We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
Rat infestation at low-income apartment complex in Everett leaves tenants feeling 'lower than dirt'
EVERETT, Wash. — Ratholes pock the ground and flies cover the outside John-Wessley Biggs' apartment building. "It's horrible," he says. "I feel lower than dirt." Biggs and his family were homeless before moving to the Family Tree low-income apartments 18 months ago. The problems started in May when an...
Another storm’s on the way, with a chance of lowland snow and wind for Whatcom
Overnight snow or rain-snow mix could make roads slippery.
This Bellingham apartment building near Western will double in size
The neighborhood is largely student apartments with good walkability to Western and public transit.
kpug1170.com
Local tribes getting millions in grant funding for salmon, orca recovery
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Several million dollars in state and federal grants are coming to Whatcom County to enhance salmon and orca recovery. The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office has awarded a total of $27 million to eight counties for projects aimed at boosting the threatened species. Lummi...
scenicstates.com
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
‘By far the best restaurant.’ Poll finds the best happy hour menu in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best happy hour menu is also known for its cocktails and historic location.
whatcom-news.com
Updated: SILVER ALERT: Blaine area woman reported missing
UPDATE: The original story was published with a footnote from an earlier alert that inaccurately reported she had been located. Whatcom News regrets this error. As of 11am on December 7th, Badger remains missing. Update December 7th at 5:25pm: Alert canceled. She had been located.
Whatcom businesses fined for dumping fish in the sewer
Company president was arrested and fined $347,202 for labeling coho (silver) salmon as chinook (king) salmon in 2011.
‘Tri-demic’ is hitting Whatcom hard. Here’s what health officials urge you to do
Concern over rapid rise in respiratory illnesses prompts health officials to issue joint statement .
ifiberone.com
Mother remains adamant that Stevens Pass is to blame for teen son's death in resort's parking lot in 2018
A Spokane woman who's son died in Stevens Pass Ski & Board Resorts parking lot in 2018 remains unwavering in her pursuit to prevent the same thing from happening to other unsuspecting ski hill workers across Washington. Tracy McKibben and her 19-year-old son Romualdo Trejo lived in Everett at the...
Here’s when Whatcom County’s best chance of lowland snow will come
The arctic chill will linger, with temperatures at least 10 degrees below normal.
lyndentribune.com
Incarceration in Whatcom County top of sheriff’s list of priorities
In the print version of this story, we reported what WCSO Program Specialist, Communications & Outreach Deb Slater called "a few inaccuracies that should be corrected."
KUOW
Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state
Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
Bellingham man facing manslaughter charges for March 2020 overdose death arrested again
He’s the second of three people accused in the manslaughter case to be arrested for allegedly selling drugs while out on bond for the case.
q13fox.com
Small business owners frustrated with Arlington students causing trouble
Business owners say kids are coming in cursing and causing disruptions, and even stealing. The trouble started last fall when the Arlington School District started an early release.
lyndentribune.com
GUEST OPINION: Lynden man lives with grief, learns from grief
This is the second in a series of commentaries from Lynden resident Matthew Hogan, who recently lost his wife Natalie to cancer. Natalie Hogan was born in 1987. The Tribune has asked Matthew to share his journey through grief, which he will do from time to time. My name is...
Western Washington man Sentenced to 42 Months After Underground Bunker Found Filled With Firearms and Explosives
SEATTLE - A 42-year-old Snohomish County man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 42 months in prison for illegal possession of firearms and destructive devices, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. James Wesley Bowden was arrested in November 2021, following an altercation at his property on...
