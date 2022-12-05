ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpug1170.com

Bellingham Police rescue baby found in freezing conditions

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An infant found in freezing conditions was rescued by Bellingham Police officers. Court documents state that police were called after the child’s mother left her brother’s house in Bellingham on November 30th. The brother told officers that the woman was too intoxicated to care...
BELLINGHAM, WA
MyNorthwest.com

I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend

We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
EVERETT, WA
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
whatcom-news.com

Updated: SILVER ALERT: Blaine area woman reported missing

UPDATE: The original story was published with a footnote from an earlier alert that inaccurately reported she had been located. Whatcom News regrets this error. As of 11am on December 7th, Badger remains missing. Update December 7th at 5:25pm: Alert canceled. She had been located.
BLAINE, WA
KUOW

Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state

Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
WASHINGTON STATE
lyndentribune.com

GUEST OPINION: Lynden man lives with grief, learns from grief

This is the second in a series of commentaries from Lynden resident Matthew Hogan, who recently lost his wife Natalie to cancer. Natalie Hogan was born in 1987. The Tribune has asked Matthew to share his journey through grief, which he will do from time to time. My name is...
LYNDEN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy