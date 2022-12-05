Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
Kia and Hyundai cars increasingly targeted by thieves in ClevelandEdy ZooCleveland, OH
Mistake on the Lake?Remington WriteCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
Bedford man shot to death at recreation center on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Bedford man was fatally shot Tuesday outside of the Earle B. Turner Recreation Center on the city’s East Side, according to police. Jamarion Smith, 18, died about 6:50 p.m. at the recreation center, located at 11300 Miles Avenue, near East 113th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland Apartment tenant: ‘I can’t live here like this’
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman in East Cleveland says she’s been suffering for more than a year, living with mold, no heat, and no hot water. After repeated attempts to contact the city and her landlord, she reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters for help. “I have...
Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees flakes
With Christmas just weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria
CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 8-11)
'Hamilton' returns to Playhouse Square and indie rockers Foals come to the Agora
Mistake on the Lake?
The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
Reward raised for man wanted for killing 4 year old boy, Akron students outraged that classmate got loaded gun past metal detectors: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn the reward available for helping find a man wanted for killing a 4 year old boy in Mahoning County,...
'It's Not Vacant': Longtime ArtCraft Building Tenants Given Only Weeks To Leave After Cleveland Police HQ Announcement
Artists, some of whom have been there for decades, say they have until December 16th to clear out
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Akron?
Been in Akron for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, Ohio
The other day, I was craving some classic American food, specifically a burger and hot dog. To satisfy my craving, I went to Hot Dog Diner, a beloved local restaurant in Parma, Ohio which was voted the best hot dog in Greater Cleveland by cleveland.com readers.
cleveland19.com
Mayfield Heights barber college mourns death of colleague
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular barber college instructor was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on I-90 in Cleveland on Dec. 2. Matthew Flowers, 26, worked at LaBarberia Institute of Hair in the Golden Gate Shopping Center in Mayfield Heights. According to Cleveland police, Flowers, 26, was eastbound on...
northeastohioparent.com
Visit the Interactive Wishing Tree at Pinecrest
This year your special wishes can help light up the season. Head to Pinecrest and make a special holiday wish at the Wishing Tree, an interactive holiday tree. Then, donate $1 or more, make a wish, and activate the Wishing Tree light show. Donations will go to The Help Group or The Cleveland APL.
WKYC
Aut-O-Rama drive-in showing Christmas movies this weekend: Here's the lineup for both screens
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Although the official start of winter is right around the corner, the Aut-O-Rama drive-in theater remains open in North Ridgeville as they showcase multiple Christmas movies. So what double features can you expect at the drive-in this weekend?. Screen 1: 2004’s The Polar Express followed...
cleveland19.com
Man drives motorbike ‘recklessly’ through Crocker Park, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a Cleveland man seen driving “recklessly” through Crocker Park on Dec. 1. Police said around 5:20 p.m., a sergeant saw 42-year-old John Sestokas riding a moped-type vehicle on the wrong side of the street and up on the sidewalk, putting himself and others in danger.
clevelandmagazine.com
Festive Fun in the City: Here's How to Experience the Holiday Season in Cleveland
The days are getting shorter and the weather’s getting colder, but the holiday spirit will warm and light your way. There are plenty of opportunities to get some holiday cheer. By Vince Guerrieri. Looking for some holiday cheer in Greater Cleveland? There is plenty of festive fun; here are...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hunting Valley couple’s $42M donation creates sparkling new west side hospital
The opening of The MetroHealth Glick Center Nov. 5 “unquestionably exceeds our greatest expectations” philanthropist Bob Glick told the Cleveland Jewish News. Bob and JoAnn Glick, for whom the $767 million, 11-story building is named, were given that honor after they contributed $42 million for programming – not for bricks and mortar.
proclaimerscv.com
Ohio Man Buys A New Home, Finds the Decomposing Body of the Former Owner in the Basement
An Ohio man purchased a new home through a sheriff’s sale but only to find out the decomposing body of the former owner in the basement. Decomposing Body of the Former Owner was Found in the Basement. An Ohio man, who chose not to be named, bought a new...
coolcleveland.com
Take a Walking Tour of Downtown Cleveland’s Christmas Past
Back in the day, parents would bundle up their kids, hustle them onto a bus (or streetcar!) and take them downtown to ooh and aah over the department store Christmas window displays and walk through the stores rife with ornaments, pine swags and Christmas trees. Maybe they’d even have a meal at one of those department store “tea rooms,”” now almost all relegated to history.
Guests share rare, $50k Irish whiskey at charity tasting in Lakewood
Gormley's Pub, of Rocky River, popped open a 47-year-old bottle of Midleton Irish Whiskey valued at more than $50,000. Tickets to the event at the Clifton Club were $3,500 for the first 19 people.
Comments / 0