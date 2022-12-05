ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati hires Scott Satterfield away from bowl foe Louisville

By Field Level Media
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3i3S_0jXt8N9M00

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield accepted a six-year deal to take over at Cincinnati.

"Scott Satterfield is a proven winner, a relentless competitor and a culture builder," Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham said in a statement. "He's an innovative offensive mind and a leader who develops men on and off the field. He's the perfect fit to grow this program and lead us into the Big 12 next season and beyond."

The Bearcats lost head coach Luke Fickell to Wisconsin last week. Fickell took the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff following the 2021 season and finished with a 57-18 overall record at Cincinnati, including a 9-3 mark in 2022.

Satterfield finds himself stuck in the middle of a dramatic postseason plot as Louisville and Cincinnati are scheduled to play in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17.

Satterfield, 49, spent four seasons at Louisville and was previously the head coach at Appalachian State (2013-18), where he played quarterback (1991-95).

He has a 76-48 overall record as a head coach and went 25-24 with the Cardinals.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
648
Followers
3K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy