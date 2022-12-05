ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2022 Gasparilla Bowl is Coming to Raymond James Stadium!

By Brie Gorecki
 3 days ago
It’s that time of year when regular college football games wrap up and bowl season begins. This year, Tampa’s signature bowl game, the Gasparilla Bowl, will be hosting teams from The University of Missouri and Wake Forest University on December 23rd at 6:30pm at Raymond James Stadium.

Fans can watch the Mizzou Tigers from the Southeastern Conference take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons representing the Atlantic Coast Conference. This will be the first SEC vs. ACC matchup in their bowl game history.

“It was my great pleasure to extend invitations to Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the University of Missouri Tigers to the 2022 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl” said Gasparilla Bowl Executive Director Scott Glaser. “Hosting two outstanding teams and the first-ever SEC vs. ACC matchup in our bowl game history is special. These teams will undoubtedly create an electric atmosphere for students, alums, and local football fans. We look forward to welcoming each team and showing why Tampa Bay is the best place to enjoy Bowl Season action.”

Image Credit: Raymond James Stadium

For the last 14 years, the Gasparilla Bowl has been the official kickoff to Gasparilla season. Before heading over to cheer on the Tigers and the Demon Deacons, we’ve got the scoop on what to know before you go and how you can celebrate all week long.

The Teams

The University of Missouri

The University of Missouri (Mizzou) finished the 2022 season with a 6-6 record and a 3-5 SEC conference record. The Tigers won four of their last six games and were the only team this season to play number 1 Georgia and hold the opponent to a one-score game (L, 26-22). Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz has led the Tigers to a bowl game in each of his first three seasons and is only the second coach in school history to do so along with the late Warren Powers (1978-84). This is the program’s 34th bowl appearance, holding an overall bowl record of 15-18.

Image Credit: Mizzou Tigers

Wake Foret University

Head Coach Dave Clawson will lead the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Wake Forest’s offense averaged a solid 36.8 points per game during the 12-game season, all but guaranteeing its sixth consecutive season of averaging 30 or more points a game. This is the longest active streak in the conference and the fourth longest in ACC history. Twelve student-athletes were named All-ACC, including Quarterback Sam Hartman who also took home the ACC’s 2022 Brian Piccolo Award which recognizes the conference’s “most courageous” football player.

Image Credit: Wake Foret Demon Deacons

The Events

There will be several fan events leading up to big game! Save the date for the following events and stay tuned for more details to come .

Block Party

December 22 from 4:30pm-5:30pm
Tampa Bay Convention Center

Join fans from both teams and get hyped for the big game!

Fan Invasion

December 23 from 3:00pm-6:30pm
Raymond James Stadium – Lot 6D

Before the game, head to lot 6D for a Fanzone filled with fun for the whole family.

How to Watch

Tickets to the Gasparilla Bowl are now on sale to the general public starting at $40. Club-level seating and access starts at $75.

Taxes and service fees will apply. For group tickets, please contact 813-301-6900.

The Missouri Tigers will represent the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl’s home team and will be on the EAST sideline of Raymond James Stadium. The visiting Wake Forest Demon Deacons will be on the WEST sideline.

Can’t make it to the game? Fans can also tune in to catch it on ESPN .

Where to Stay

If you are travelling from out of town, there are several hotel options you can take advantage of. The Tampa Marriott Water Street and the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street are the Official Bowl Hotels for the event. Reservations for the event are available between 12/19-24.

Know Before You Go

The same rules apply to the Gasparilla Bowl as all other events held at Raymond James Stadium. Please visit their site for parking info as well as bag requirements, safety precautions, and food and drink options.

Gasparilla Bowl Gives Back

This holiday season, help support local nonprofits, first responders, and military throughout Central Florida by making a tax-deductible donation to the Gasparilla Bowl Gives Back initiative through the Community Foundation Ocala Marion County . These impactful community groups will receive tickets to attend the game, helping to create a memorable holiday experience.

Looking for more things to do in Tampa this month? Check out 40+ Best Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Month: Events and MORE

