Hopkinton, MA

Photos: DiwHoliday Gala at HCA

The South Asian Circle of Hopkinton continued the spirit of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, with its DiwHoliday Gala on Saturday night at the Hopkinton Center for the Arts. The event highlighted the achievements of 12 women of South Asian diaspora.
Hopkinton Today: Friday, Dec. 9

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The Hopkinton Teachers Association organized a rally outside HCAM studios prior to the start of...
Letter to the Editor: Organics best option for Town Common

Using only organic fertilizer on the Hopkinton Common is an idea long overdue. I watch children and dogs rolling on the grass and families eating sitting on the ground. Pesticides and herbicides are increasingly implicated in multiple health problems, often after being approved by the EPA [Environmental Protection Agency]. The current biodiversity conference has a goal of eliminating one half to two-thirds of pesticide use worldwide.
Proposed Pyne Field cricket pitch dominates CPC discussion

The Community Preservation Committee on Thursday reviewed several applications under consideration for fiscal year 2024 funding via the Community Preservation Act, with the proposal for a $706,000 cricket pitch at Pyne Field generating the most discussion and support. Under the Community Preservation Act, at least 10 percent of the funding...
Photos: Boy Scouts Troop 4 holds 50th anniversary celebration

Hopkinton’s Boy Scouts Troop 4 hosted a 50th anniversary kickoff celebration on Thursday night at St. John the Evangelist Parish. As part of the event, Troop 4 founders Mike Boelsen and Mike Lareau and original Scout Tom Pratt were on hand to share stories about the early days of the troop, which was organized in 1972.
School Committee meeting centers on FY24 budget, capital requests

The proposed fiscal year 2024 budget and capital plan dominated Thursday’s School Committee meeting, held jointly with the Select Board and Appropriation Committee. Director of Finance Susan Rothermich led a presentation about a proposed $60 million school operating budget, noting an 8.1 percent increase (approximately $4.5 million) over this fiscal year. Most of that increase, nearly $3 million, is in salaries.
Photos: Teachers protest proposed special education budget cuts

The Hopkinton Teachers Association organized a rally outside HCAM studios prior to the start of Thursday’s School Committee meeting. The teachers are protesting proposed cuts to the special education (SPED) budget. Check back Friday for a recap of the meeting.
