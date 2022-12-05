Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
We Are Not One review: assured history of Israel’s place in US politics
The civil war divided America’s Christians along axes of geography and theology. These days, Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, soon to be prime minister again, have wrought a similar sorting. In the words of Eric Alterman, “Israel is a red state. US Jewry is blue.”. Alterman is a...
A convicted arms dealer returns to Russia in Griner prisoner swap
WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way back to her family after being released from a Russian prison. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: She's safe. She's on a plane. She's on her way home, after months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances. MARTIN:...
Encore: Some residents are concerned about domestic lithium mining in the U.S.
The U.S. has been pushing to mine more lithium for electric vehicle batteries. But there's a tradeoff, as residents have learned near Charlotte, N.C., where a big, open-pit mine has been proposed. Here's David Boraks of WFAE. DAVID BORAKS, BYLINE: A company called Piedmont Lithium wants to build a mine...
Morning news brief
We're going to start in Germany this hour where authorities disrupted a plot by a far-right extremist group to overthrow the government. In one of the country's largest anti-terror raids, police on Wednesday arrested 25 people in many different locations. Many belong to a movement known as the Reich Citizens. The revelation of their alleged plot adds to concerns about anti-democratic movements around the world.
Can billionaires save the world? Some are skeptical
The spectacular downfall of crypto firm FTX has had many ripple effects, though not all of them are financial. It also affected a movement known as effective altruism. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was a big booster of effective altruism. He said he aspired to make as much money as possible so that he could then give it away. But with FTX in bankruptcy proceedings and Bankman-Fried now facing a federal inquiry into market manipulation, that movement is now in turmoil. To help us understand how the FTX fiasco has affected this emerging form of philanthropy, I spoke with Rutger Bregman. He's a historian based in the Netherlands and the author of "Humankind: A Hopeful History." Bregman started by telling me how effective altruism began.
Recent tech layoffs cause fears of another dot-com bust
Meta, Amazon and Twitter have all announced job cuts in recent weeks, adding to a growing list of tech layoffs. Are we headed for another dot-com bust, which helped create the recession back in the early 2000s? Adrian Ma and Darian Woods from our daily economics podcast The Indicator take a look.
How China's COVID policy rollbacks will affect the country and the world
China is changing its approach to COVID-19. The country seems to be abandoning a policy of zero COVID infections. That policy led to widespread travel restrictions and lockdowns. Now economic stagnation and all those public protests are forcing leaders to say they will change course. China's new policy could mean additional freedoms.
As Brittney Griner comes home, one man continues to fight for his brother's return
Brittney Griner is back in the U.S. this morning. After 10 months in Russian custody, the WNBA star was released in a high-profile prisoner swap. U.S. negotiators tried to make the release of another American part of the deal, but those efforts failed. Paul Whelan has been held in Russia since 2018. He's a former Marine. And he was convicted in Russia on espionage charges, charges the U.S. government says are baseless. Here's National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby talking to NPR yesterday.
Concern has risen in the West Bank as violence escalates in recent days
An already violent year in the Israeli-occupied West Bank is getting worse. In the last few days, Israeli troops have killed several Palestinians, including a teenager. On the ground, officials are concerned about what comes next. A new Israeli government is taking office, and it's set to be the most right-wing coalition Israel has ever seen, with ultranationalists who want harsher treatment of Palestinians. NPR's Daniel Estrin joins us now from Tel Aviv. Daniel, thanks for being here. Can you just start off by giving us more details about the events of the last few days?
What's at stake for Xi Jinping's trip to Saudi Arabia
Now let's bring in Yu Jie, senior research fellow at Chatham House, a think tank in London. Her focus is China's relations with the Middle East and Gulf states - right on point. Welcome to the program. YU JIE: Good morning, Steven. INSKEEP: What interests do these two authoritarians really...
Sweeping tech layoffs are hitting immigrant workers hard
It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep. And I'm Rachel Martin. About 50,000 tech workers lost their jobs last month as Meta, Amazon, Twitter and others laid off parts of their workforce. Losing a job is always devastating. But for many immigrant workers, their ability to stay in the U.S. is now on a pretty brutal ticking tock. NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith reports.
After 53 years, the last Boeing manufactures its last 747
ALBERT HAMMOND: (Singing) ...A westbound 747. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "747") LADY A: (Singing) This 747... (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I LOST MY HEART ON A 747") TOM PAXTON: (Singing) ...On a 747. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LET'S GROOVE") EARTH, WIND AND FIRE: (Singing) And glide like a 747 and lose... K CHAUDHARY:...
Viktor Bout is back in Moscow. Is he still a national security threat to the U.S.?
Brittney Griner is back home. After spending most of this year in a Russian penal colony, the WNBA star arrived in San Antonio early this morning. Griner's first stop was an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center and a reunion with her wife, Cherelle. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Meanwhile, in...
Find a new job in 60 days: tech layoffs put immigrant workers on a ticking clock
What if you lost your job and had just 60 days to find another one? That is the situation thousands of highly skilled immigrant workers have suddenly found themselves in. About 50,000 tech workers lost their jobs last month as Meta, Amazon, Twitter and others laid off parts of their workforce.
Lamont official: Heating aid grants for many families will increase
Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration didn’t solve the financial puzzle Wednesday that heating assistance advocates having been working on for months. But it connected a big piece. Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford announced the $30 million in state funds that legislators committed last week for the Low...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0