ALL LIT UP … The downtown lights in West Unity are delightful as always, with this little alcove being a welcoming spot to step out of the wind while doing some shopping in any of the Holly Jolly Christmas Shops. Mayor Don Leu mentioned how pleased they are with the lights that are put up each year, but that they are looking forward to new ones on the street poles next year. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

WEST UNITY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO