FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wauseon’s St. John-Fisher Signs With Owens Community College For Volleyball
OWENS EXPRESS VOLLEYBALL … Jocelynne St. John-Fisher of Wauseon recently committed to continue her education and volleyball career at Owens Community College. Shown at her signing day are: Front row – Heather Rettig (mother), Jocelynne St. John-Fisher, Victor Rettig (stepfather). Back row: Owens Coaches – Sonny Lewis and Denny Caldwell, Hayley Rettig (sister), Wauseon Volleyball Head Coach Nik Encalado. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Jeffrey Simon (1954-2022)
Jeffery A. Simon, 68, of Montpelier, passed away on December 7, 2022 at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay, OH. He was born on February 18, 1954 in Mount Vernon, OH and was raised by his foster parents Lavon and Shirley Elson. Jeff graduated from Montpelier High School in 1972. On...
Sidney Harvey (1933-2022)
Sidney Hal Harvey, age 89, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center in Bryan. Hal was a farmer, worked as a custodian for Mississinewa Schools and also drove school bus for the district for 45 years. He served his community as a...
Former Stryker Band Director Richard Johnson Remembered By Many
THAT INFECTIOUS SMILE … Hundreds of students benefited from the kind direction of Mr. Richard (Dick or Wally) Johnson as this smile was seen for many years in the Stryker High School Band room and in a great number of parades. Mr. Johnson passed away on November 1, 2022, but he will always be remembered. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Fulton County Driver Pleads Guilty To Vehicular Manslaughter; No Jail Time Given
A sentence has been handed down regarding the family of five who were killed in a car accident on Saturday, March 26, 2022 just north of Wauseon in Clinton Township. The accident took place before midnight on County Road 14 and County Road H. Zane Hull, from Delta, Ohio, did not yield the right of way and collided with a vehicle that contained a family of five.
Wauseon Rotary & Fulton County Senior Center Hosting Christmas Day Dinner
The community is invited to a Christmas dinner at the Fulton County Senior Center on Sunday, December 25 between 11:30 am and 2:00 pm. This meal invitation is open to all ages and is provided by Wauseon Rotary and Fulton County Senior Center. If you need a ride to the...
WEST UNITY VILLAGE COUNCIL: Acreage For Possible Future Mobile Home Parks Discussed
ALL LIT UP … The downtown lights in West Unity are delightful as always, with this little alcove being a welcoming spot to step out of the wind while doing some shopping in any of the Holly Jolly Christmas Shops. Mayor Don Leu mentioned how pleased they are with the lights that are put up each year, but that they are looking forward to new ones on the street poles next year. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
Authorities Investigating Double Homicide In Paulding County
(PRESS RELEASE) Paulding, Ohio – On December 8, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
LYONS VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Continues To Discuss Purchase Of Dump Truck
COUNCIL … Members of the Lyons Village Council discuss the upcoming Christmas parade and holiday season, among other items. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Lyons Village Council held their meeting on Monday, December 5th. The meeting began at 7:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance. Council first moved...
METAMORA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Discusses Repair Needs For New Work Truck
The Metamora Village Council held their meeting on Monday, December 5th. The meeting began at 7:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance before council proceeded to approve the minutes from the November 21st meeting and November 23rd special meeting. Reading of the bills was then passed before moving on to...
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Contracts During Lone Meeting Of Week
The Fulton County Commissioners held their meeting on Tuesday, December 6th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. starting with a bid opening for the Fayette Wellfield Fencing Project. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full...
