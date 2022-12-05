Read full article on original website
Red One: Dwayne Johnson Reveals New Look at J.K. Simmons' Santa Claus
Dwayne Johnson took to social media this week to share a number of new behind-the-scenes shots of J.K. Simmons as a ripped Santa Claus in Red One, the upcoming action-comedy from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle director Jake Kasdan. The film stars Johnson and Chris Evans in the lead roles, with Simmons as Santa and Bonnie Hunt as Mrs. Claus. Kiernan Shipka (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Lucy Liu (Charlie's Angels) also star in the film, which feels like the kind of broad adventure comedy that Johnson does best. It's happening amid a marketplace full of unconventional Christmas stories, from Spirited (with Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell) to Violent Night (with David Harbour and John Leguizamo).
The Princess Diaries Star Shares Bad News for Upcoming Sequel After New Movie Reveal
Fans of The Princess Diaries were thrilled when, back in November, it was announced that Princess Diaries 3 is in the works at Disney. However, one star of the original film has shared some bad news about the project. Julie Andrews, who played Queen Clarisse Renaldi, grandmother of Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) in the first two films, recently told The Hollywood Reporter that she doesn't think a third film will actually happen this many years after the first two.
Planned DC Crisis Movie Would Have Starred Henry Cavill's Superman
Henry Cavill's tenure as Superman has been on many fans' minds in recent years, with fans eager to see him reprise his role in DC's ever-evolving live-action universe. Earlier this fall, fans got an inkling of what could ultimately be in the cards, with Superman appearing with great fanfare in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. There's been a lot of scuttlebutt around exactly how Cavill's cameo in Black Adam came to be, with star and producer Dwayne Johnson indicating that he championed the return in spite of former DC Films exec Walter Hamada. A new deep dive from The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter adds even more context to that ordeal, revealing that Hamada had his own aspirations to bring Cavill back as Superman — and in a Crisis on Infinite Earths movie, no less.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Sets Paramount Record
Last week saw the official trailer debut for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new movie in the hit feature film series but one which makes a major new point for the fan-favorite franchise. As the title implies, this film is the first to tap into the characters from the classic Beast Wars animated series, and the enthusiasm was enough to make it one of the most watched trailers ever online. According to The Wrap, using data from Paramount Pictures, the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer had over 494 million global, cross-platform views, reportedly pushing it higher than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (a reported 182 million views) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (a reported 77 million views).
Guillermo del Toro Says If Cabinet of Curiosities Gets Second Season There Will Be a Stop-Motion Horror Episode (Exclusive)
Debuting earlier this year, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities brought together some of the most compelling filmmakers in the world of genre storytelling for eight thrilling stories, and while the filmmaker doesn't yet know if the series will get a follow-up season, he already knows he will deliver an episode utilizing stop-motion animation. The filmmaker also expressed that, he'll be excited regardless of Netflix's decision to renew the series or not, as it was a rewarding experience though it was also an exhausting one. Del Toro's latest film, Pinocchio, is currently streaming on Netflix.
Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out Over Thor: Love and Thunder's Oscars Campaign
Now that the calendar inches closer to 2023, awards season preparations are well underway. Disney's For Your Consideration lists have been making the rounds online, with many fans poking fun at the categories Disney is pushing Thor: Love and Thunder for. As is now the norm with blockbusters, the Taika Waititi film has at least one "FYC" choice in virtually every category from Best Picture to Best Director (Waititi), Best Actor (Chris Hemsworth), Best Actress (Natalire Portman), and Best Adapted Screenplay. Disney is also pushing the film in Best Visual Effects, a category many critics took issue with upon the film's release earlier this summer. The nods have raised questions with plenty of fans, so much so, the film trended on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
Spy x Family Cosplay Imagines Anya as an Assassin
Spy x Family has become one of the biggest new anime series to arrive in 2022, and arguably, the Forgers' story is the biggest if you look at ratings in Japan. With the first season preparing to bring its story to a close, a second season has yet to be confirmed at this point, though that isn't stopping many cosplayers from going all-in when it comes to Loid, Yor, and Anya. Now, one cosplayer has imagined what the young telepath might look like if she decided to take up her mother's profession in the future.
Fans Are Eating Up "Bones And All" In Their Initial Reactions To The Film
Fans are eating it up; well, most of them...
Smile Director Reveals How MLB Viral Marketing Plan Came Together
The horror movie Smile was a breakout hit of 2022 – in no small part due to an especially clever viral marketing and promotional campaign by Paramount Pictures. Smile used the core distinctive part of its premise (a demonic entity that imitates people, stretching their mouths into horrific smiles) to smash through the noise of the modern world and social media, and freak people out in ther process. Anecdotes of people scrolling through their social feeds. only to be ambushed by freaky gifs of grinning people sparked big word of mouth; the film made national headlines when it used Major Legue Baseball in its campaign!
My Hero Academia: Is "Dabi Dance" Is the Anime's Best Episode Yet?
Right now, it would put things lightly to say My Hero Academia is doing well. Earlier this fall, fans watched as Izuku made his way back to television, and he has found himself in the midst of a war. With the villains and heroes squaring off, it is clear now things have changed for good in the series, and Dabi just dropped one of the show's most insane bombshells yet. And honestly, it has fans debating whether "Dabi Dance" is the show's best episode to date.
Star Trek: Picard Reveals New Look at Worf in Season 3
Star Trek: Picard has released a new image of a familiar face from Star Trek: The Next Generation: Worf. The image from TV Line shows Michael Dorn's Worf standing in the Transporter Bay where he seems to be conversing with (if not re-meeting) Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard. The 25th Century's version of Worf is a lot more silver-haired, older and wiser, and clearly more in tune with his Klingon side. Based on the promotional materials for Star Trek: Picard Season 3, we already know that looks won't be the only major change to Worf.
New Guillermo del Toro Movie Tops Netflix Chart Worldwide
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is the talk of the town—literally. Sunday, the filmmaker shared the news the stop-motion feature film is the most-streamed movie of the weekend. del Toro took to his Twitter account to share a screenshot of the movie standings from FlixPatrol, a website monitoring the rankings of films and shows available on streaming. "#1 Netflix movie in the world," the Oscar-winning director tweeted.
Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Comments on Lady Gaga Casting Rumor
While it's been confirmed Lady Gaga will join the world of DC thanks to her portrayal of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie a Deux, there has been increasing speculation she could also soon be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have been long-standing rumors one Lady Lylla (as voiced by Gaga) would debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, rumors that ended up being confirmed when the first teaser trailer for the threequel showed the character hugging Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper). Gaga's name was missing from any credits entirely, however, and James Gunn has now answered whether or not the singer will be voicing the character.
The White Lotus Recap: Who Checked Out for Good in the Season 2 Finale?
The White Lotus wrapped up its sophomore run with a twist-filled finale — and as we know, not everyone survived. Sunday’s finale opens with Ethan still haunted by visions of Harper going at it with Cameron. A lovestruck Albie offers to take Lucia back to L.A. with him (!) as Dom scrolls wistfully through photos of him and his now fractured family. Tanya wakes up in Quentin’s palazzo and catches him whispering suspiciously with his friends as she comes down for breakfast. One of Quentin’s friends also commends her on making a new friend “so late in life”… so is her...
Original Scream Writer Reveals Character He Wished He Hadn't Killed Off
The Scream franchise has been known as one of those properties in which no character ever seems truly safe from ol' Ghostface. In this year's Scream 5, the film killed off one of the most popular characters in the franchise, except that was far from the first time. Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy) quickly became a fan-favorite for his pop culture-infatuated character in the first Scream, only to be killed off halfway through the film's first sequel.
Kate Winslet Gives Surprising Update About New Season of HBO Hit
Last year, Kate Winslet starred in Mare of Easttown on HBO, which was nominated for 16 Emmys and took home four, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Winslet. Despite being categorized as a limited series, many fans have wondered if the show would get a second season, which could potentially follow Winslet's Mare Sheehan solving a new murder case. Currently, Winslet is promoting her newest film, Avatar: The Way of the Water, and was asked about more Mare of Easttown when visiting with The Graham Norton Show (via Digital Spy).
James Gunn Calls Superman "Biggest Priority" for DCU, Debunks Rumor of Henry Cavill Feud
Warner Bros. Discovery and their newly minted DC Studios arm seem like they're all over the place with their plans for the franchise, and this week things got even more confusing. Henry Cavill seemed to be set to lead another Superman movie after his appearance at the end of Black Adam, with writers pitching a Man of Steel sequel. Fans were really excited to see the actor finally get a sequel to his hit film and every thing was looking bright for the future of the DC Universe. That is until a new report revealed that Cavill's Superman sequel might be scrapped in favor of James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for the future of the DCU. Gunn took to Twitter to confirm and debunk parts of the report, and today he celebrated the very first Superman movie that starred Christopher Reeves. One fan asked the DC Studios co-CEO if fans were going to see Superman again and Gunn had a great response. Gunn also used this time to debunk the rumors of him being in a feud with Cavill. You can check the interactions out below.
Demon Slayer Season 3 Confirms Release Window
The last year has been a quiet one for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, but that silence will not go on for much longer. If you did not know, the team is working on season three right now, and ufotable has given netizens peeks at the comeback throughout production. This weekend, fans were given an even better look thanks to a TV special in Japan, and the event closed with the revelation of season three's release window.
Watch Trevor Noah's Tearful Daily Show Goodbye
Trevor Noah said a tearful goodbye to The Daily Show's live audience on Thursday's show. Clearly, the comedian was emotional after a seven-year stint on the Comedy Central staple. When he was announced as the successor to Jon Stewart, there was some audience hesitancy to give themselves over to Noah. Over time, the host proved more than capable to tackle the issues of the day while making viewers laugh. Earlier this year, he absolutely shocked the audience by announcing his intention to step down at the end of this year during a live show. What has followed has been an outpouring of love from celebrities and everyday fans alike whenever a new person sits down at the desk.
James Gunn Rules Out One Batman Villain for the DCU
Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios have been in the hot seat this week after it was revealed that newly appointed co-CEO's James Gunn and Peter Safran might do a hard reboot and recast a lot of major characters. In a new report it was revealed that Wonder Woman 3 would be scrapped due to it not fitting in with plans going forward and Patty Jenkins exited the directors chair. It was also revealed that Michael Keaton was supposed to lead a solo Batman movie that would be based on Batman Beyond, but that was canceled after the new co-CEO's came aboard. Gunn took to Twitter to reveal that while parts of the report were true, some of it is actually false or has yet to be determined if true or not. Now, it seems that The Suicide Squad director is using Twitter to reveal that we might not see this one Batman villain in his DC Universe plans.
