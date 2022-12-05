Read full article on original website
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Violence intervention specialists hired at Hartford, CT hospitals hope to break cycles of violence
Three Hartford-area hospitals have hired violence intervention specialists through federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding this year. Nationally, firearm related deaths among children and young people rose 28 percent during the pandemic from 2019-2020, latest data show. “There is an epidemic of firearm injuries in the United States right...
Five New Haven officers charged after Randy Cox paralyzed in police van due in court today
The five Connecticut police officers who were recently charged with reckless endangerment and cruelty for neglecting a Black man after he was partially paralyzed in the back of a police van are due in court Thursday. Randy Cox, 36, was being driven to a New Haven police station in June...
Connecticut, New York receive three NOAA grants each for coastal resiliency projects
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration joined the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to award a record amount of coastal resilience grants. Connecticut received three grants totaling $1.3 million to expand over a dozen natural coastal hardening and living shoreline projects. The state was awarded $613,000, West Haven was for $508,700 and $211,800 for Norwalk.
Snowmaking helps ski season start at some western Massachusetts facilities
Some ski areas in western Massachusetts have been open limited hours even without much in the way of natural snow and are hoping for some help from Mother Nature to reach full capacity. Bousquet Mountain in Pittsfield was open Thanksgiving weekend, the earliest it had been in more than a...
Farmington school board reverses controversial decision to remove Jewish holidays from calendar
The Farmington Board of Education on Monday reversed a controversial decision to have schools operate on two Jewish holidays. Several people blasted the board for initially taking Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur off the calendar and for not adding Diwali as a school holiday. Residents said that the board was not being inclusive and that leaving the holidays off the calendar doesn’t reflect Farmington’s values.
'I have not arrived at this decision easily': Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn set to retire in July
Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Police Chief Michael Wynn announced Tuesday that he will retire in July 2023, after almost three decades working in city law enforcement. Wynn was unavailable for comment but said in a statement that while serving as chief of the Pittsfield Police Department has been the pinnacle of his professional achievements, "after 15 years in command, nearly 27 years with the department, and 29 years with the city of Pittsfield, the time has come for me to look to the next chapter of my life."
