West Pennsboro Township, PA

Amish Family Hospitalized, Horse Killed Following Horse-Buggy Crash: Pennsylvania State Police

By Jillian Pikora
 6 days ago
An Amish horse-and-buggy. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Doug Kelley dkphotos

An Amish woman was airlifted with "serious head injuries," two other family members have been hospitalized, and a horse has been killed following a serious crash involving a horse-and-buggy in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, Dec. 4, Pennsylvania state police say.

31-year-old Stephanie M. Horne of Newville, rear-ended the buggy with her 2002 Honda Civic on Centerville Road in West Pennsboro Township around 8:15 a.m., according to state police.

While cresting a hill the Civic slammed into the buggy—propelling it into a grassy field on the right side of the road, then the buggy collapsed and the family of three was ejected, the police detail in the release.

The horse pulling the buggy was later to be euthanized "due to critical sustained injuries," the police say.

Horne was not hurt, but a 65-year-old Newville woman riding in the buggy suffered “significant head injuries,” and was airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, according to the police.

Her family, including a 65-year-old man and a 9-year-old girl also from Newville, suffered "suspected minor injuries" and were taken to Hershey Medical Center, the state police say.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, according to the police.

Thomas Cenney
6d ago

Person driving was not paying attention. When creating a hill in an area where Amish people live you should slow just in case. Common knowledge.

Michelle Graffam Heavner
6d ago

Another person driving too fast and not paying attention 🙄 I feel terrible for this poor family. Aren't there even signs in the area warning people of horse & buggies?! Come on, folks, do better!!!

Karen Kochis
6d ago

Sadly, a lot of people drive like idiots ... No turn signals, running stop signs, passing on solid lines, driving aggressive. So sad for the family and the whole scene.

