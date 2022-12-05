Read full article on original website
mainebiz.biz
Northern Light inks deal with diagnostic testing giant
Starting next year, Northern Light Health will outsource diagnostic testing to Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a Secaucus, N.J.-based clinical lab with a national footprint, under an agreement announced Wednesday. Quest's state-of-the-art laboratory in Marlborough, Mass., will provide non-urgent advanced and routine clinical testing for physicians and patients now serviced by...
