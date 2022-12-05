Natalie Bellini, DNP, FNP-BC: The hardest part, if I can get the basal set, is getting those post-meal spikes down. In every interaction with every patient, there is at least some discussion of post-meal spiking because most patients see it. You were right-on when you said, what were you doing 30 minutes before dinner? As a clinician, think about your life 30 minutes before you eat. You’re letting your dog out, you’re cooking your dinner, you and your spouse are discussing the bill that came today that you weren’t expecting. That’s a patient, and that’s their life, too. To say to them, “What I really need you to do is to take your insulin, decide what you’re going to eat, and then don’t eat any more or any less, and remember 30 minutes from now to do that” in order for us to get that spike to not happen so they actually see a flat line is very difficult, and it could be dangerous, even. I say to patients that we can do it when we know what breakfast is there and you’re at your home, but I wouldn’t do it before a meal out. You’re having this kind of “do it as often as you can.” How many times can we ask a patient to do 2 injections? If they’re not on a pump and I say, “Well, you don’t know what you’re eating, but treat the high and give a little bit because you know you’re going to eat something. Then, you can always fix it after.” I’ve asked them to inject twice in 1 meal, and there’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner; we’re at 3 injections, and we’ve multiplied it to 6 injections. Then, you’d like a mealtime snack before bed, and that is another injection. That’s a lot of demand in a chronic disease that we’re trying to fit into someone’s life. Post-meal spiking is one of our biggest challenges, even with automated insulin delivery.

3 DAYS AGO