A vending machine in Ohio can save lives
A vending machine in Ohio has the potential to save lives as it has been filled with an overdose-reversing drug. While most commonly pictured with sweets or drinks, a new trial has seen a vending machine dispensing a drug called naloxone.Naloxone can be administered by injection or a nasal spray and counteracts the effects of a potentially deadly opioid overdose.Other products inside the vending machine include bandages, pregnancy tests, nuddle kits and containers for disposing of sharp objects.Caracole is an HIV/AIDS service organisation involved in the trial. Its director of prevention, Suzanne Bachmeyer, said: “A cornerstone of harm reduction is...
hcplive.com
Antibiotics to Treat Upper Respiratory Infections Increase Risk of C Difficile Infections
The results show female patients were more likely to be diagnosed with any adverse event. Increased antibiotic use to treat patients with acute upper respiratory infections puts patients at a risk of developing various adverse events, with an unknown benefit. A team, led by Harris Carmichael, MD, Division of Primary...
Genetic risk of ADHD may boost risk of Alzheimer's in old age
Having a genetic predisposition to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, can predict cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease in old age, early research suggests.
hcplive.com
Investigators Identify Comprehensive Research Priorities for Pediatric Dermatology
Pediatric care requires understanding, not only of the disease impact, but also its presentation and management in children. Pediatric care requires understanding, not only of the disease impact, but also its presentation and management in children. The Pediatric Dermatology Research Alliance (PeDRA) Patient Advisory Committee (PtAC) sought to expand the understanding on patient and caregiver preferences in order to highlight research areas in need of focus.
hcplive.com
Postoperative Macular Hole Outcomes Benefit from Vitrectomy Without Delay
Macular holes in stage 2 progress faster than those in stages 3 and 4, making it beneficial to perform vitrectomy without delay in this population. A new analysis evaluated the progression rate of idiopathic macular hole before vitrectomy using optical coherence tomography (OCT), suggesting the benefit of performing vitrectomy without delay in patients with stage 2 macular hole.
hcplive.com
Adults in US with Vision Impairment Reported Lower Access to Health Care Services
Adults with vision impairment had a lower prevalence of having health insurance coverage and a usual health care provider, and a higher prevalence of having an unmet health care due to cost. A new analysis of the 2018 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System survey indicated adults with vision impairment reported...
hcplive.com
Dupilumab Improves Severity and Symptoms in Children with Atopic Dermatitis
By combining specific severity-associated serum biomarkers, investigators were able to predict atopic dermatitis severity in children. A study of duplimab provided evidence that the treatment improves atopic dermatitis (AD) disease severity and symptoms in pediatric patients. The effectiveness of the drug in this population has been shown in previous studies, but this investigation focused on daily practice for 28 weeks.
hcplive.com
High Rates of Sustained Virologic Response From Elbasvir-Grazoprevir Treatment in HCV Patients
Sustained virologic response was reached by 98% of the study at 12 weeks following the conclusion of treatment and remained consistent among genotype, HCV RNA values, fibrosis stage, and the subgroup of interest. Elbasvir-grazoprevir treatment results in high rates of sustained virologic response (SVR), as well as drops in alcohol...
hcplive.com
Lawrence Eichenfield, MD: Phase 3 Trial Data on Ruxolitinib for Atopic Dermatitis
During his HCPLive interview, Dr. Eichenfield described the results from the phase 3 TRuE-AD trials testing ruxolitinib for atopic dermatitis, including how the findings might affect treatment for vitiligo or psoriasis. In an interview with HCPLive, Lawrence Eichenfield, MD, spoke about the recent phase 3 TRuE-AD trial data on the...
hcplive.com
Eyes with nAMD Treated with Ranibizumab Maintained Visual Acuity at SRF Resolution
A post-hoc analysis of the HARBOR trial suggest a greater proportion of ranibizumab-treated eyes with nAMD gained/maintained visual acuity at SRF resolution. New findings from a post hoc analysis of the phase 3 HARBOR trial indicate a greater proportion of eyes with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) treated with ranibizumab maintained or gained visual acuity at subretinal fluid (SRF) resolution.
hcplive.com
Breakthrough Infections More Likely in Infliximab Treated IBD Patients Than Those Treated With Vedolizumab
There was also higher neutralizing antibody titers against BA.4/5 with a lower hazard risk in the group with a breakthrough infection. Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) treated with infliximab who were vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 were more likely to have a breakthrough infection than patients treated with vedolizumab, but the benefits of the vaccine are still superior.
hcplive.com
Limitations of Injectable Insulin in Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes
Natalie Bellini, DNP, FNP-BC: The hardest part, if I can get the basal set, is getting those post-meal spikes down. In every interaction with every patient, there is at least some discussion of post-meal spiking because most patients see it. You were right-on when you said, what were you doing 30 minutes before dinner? As a clinician, think about your life 30 minutes before you eat. You’re letting your dog out, you’re cooking your dinner, you and your spouse are discussing the bill that came today that you weren’t expecting. That’s a patient, and that’s their life, too. To say to them, “What I really need you to do is to take your insulin, decide what you’re going to eat, and then don’t eat any more or any less, and remember 30 minutes from now to do that” in order for us to get that spike to not happen so they actually see a flat line is very difficult, and it could be dangerous, even. I say to patients that we can do it when we know what breakfast is there and you’re at your home, but I wouldn’t do it before a meal out. You’re having this kind of “do it as often as you can.” How many times can we ask a patient to do 2 injections? If they’re not on a pump and I say, “Well, you don’t know what you’re eating, but treat the high and give a little bit because you know you’re going to eat something. Then, you can always fix it after.” I’ve asked them to inject twice in 1 meal, and there’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner; we’re at 3 injections, and we’ve multiplied it to 6 injections. Then, you’d like a mealtime snack before bed, and that is another injection. That’s a lot of demand in a chronic disease that we’re trying to fit into someone’s life. Post-meal spiking is one of our biggest challenges, even with automated insulin delivery.
hcplive.com
PRA023 Showing Promise in Both Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis
ARTEMIS-UC The ARTEMIS-UC trial was a 12-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled randomized study evaluating the efficacy and safety of PRA023 in patients with moderate-to-severely active ulcerative colitis who failed conventional or advanced therapy. The treatment met all primary and ranked secondary endpoints, including clinical, endoscopic, histologic, and patient-reported outcome measures in the...
hcplive.com
Study Suggests Vitiligo Induced by Damage-Associated Molecular Patterns from Oxidative Stress
In a recent study, DAMPs were found to play a major role in deteriorating vitiligo conditions by initiating host defenses against signals of danger. New research suggests that oxidative stress may help to induce vitiligo, and that damage-associated molecular pattern (DAMP) levels in both serum and skin may be used as biomarkers to indicate activity and prognosis of vitiligo.
