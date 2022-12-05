Read full article on original website
Patricia Robinette Davis
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Patricia Ann “Patty” Robinette Davis, 87, of Bridgeport passe…
WVU Medicine Children's Hospital lights Christmas tree
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Christmas cheer and Christmas carols filled the air outside WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital on Wednesday evening. The carols were provided by the Minisingers, a community music program at West Virginia University, at a tree lighting event outside the facility. Many of those who gathered to watch the tree lighting enjoyed hot chocolate and listened to the festive music and participated by singing as well.
The VCR of life spins forward for Daniels, Brown and WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — How quickly do the sands shift in college athletics these days?. Think of your VCR and a game — say the West Virginia-Pitt Backyard Brawl that opened this season. Think now of playing it back at warp speed.
Piedmont city hall copy.jpeg
PIEDMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - Approximately three months after resolving a manganese and turbi…
Calendar of Events for Thursday
Roosevelt-Wilson Class of 1957 lunch meeting, noon, FOP Restaurant, Nutter Fort. Alumni, family & friends. 304-566-7397.
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Navy Midshipmen
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Exclusive on the scene photos from West Virginia's XX-XX Navy.
West Virginia 85, Navy 64
NAVY (5-4) Deaver 4-6 0-0 8, Nelson 2-8 0-2 6, Inge 0-4 0-0 0, Jones 4-7 0-0 9, Yoder 4-7 0-0 10, Benigni 8-10 3-4 20, Dorsey 2-6 0-0 6, Allison 1-4 0-2 2, MacDonald 1-2 0-0 3, Fischer 0-0 0-0 0, Rehnstrom 0-1 0-0 0, Roach 0-0 0-0 0, Woods 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 3-8 64.
Cayton's 19 leads Lewis past Nicholas, 72-37
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County used an opening-quarter 3-point barrage and pressure defense that forced 28 turnovers to take down Nicholas County 72-37 in a game that saw every Minutemaids player score, led by four players in double digits. Lewis County got off to hot start from...
PBHS #2_2.jpg
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In addition to JT Veltri, for the Grafton boys basketball team, i…
WVU finds seams in Navy’s zone
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia improved to 7-2 on the men’s basketball season by virtue of an 85-64 win over Navy on Wednesday night at the WVU Coliseum. Despite what at first glance may appear to be a blowout victory over the Midshipmen, there were plenty of learning moments for the Mountaineers.
Philip Barbour, Grafton advance to Sam Bord Tournament championship
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In addition to JT Veltri, for the Grafton boys basketball team, it’s next Maier up. And for the Philip Barbour boys basketball team, its significant first-half lead was enough for it to hold off a resurgent Riverside team in the second half in the Colts’ 63-47 victory over the Warriors on Wednesday in the Sam Bord Tournament.
Tre Mitchell scores 19, West Virginia beats Navy 85-64
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Tre Mitchell scored 19 points to lead West Virginia to an 85-64 win over Navy on Wednesday night. Erik Stevenson added 13 points, Joe Toussaint 12 and Kedrian Johnson 11 for the Mountaineers (7-2).
Lady Rams fall to Bridgeport in season opener
OAKLAND — It was a tale of two halves. In the first half, the Southern Lady Rams showed significant signs of improvement from last year’s team. Their active defense created a scoring run thanks to a flurry of turnovers and held one of West Virginia’s most explosive point guards to just nine first-half points en route to holding a one-point lead heading into the locker room.
Winter weather wear being collected through annual campaign
TAYLOR COUNTY—Residents have noticed a chill in the air, and with temperatures dipping low overnight, it’s not hard to tell that winter will soon be upon us. To help ensure that everyone stays warm during the area’s coldest months, one local charitable organization is collecting winter weather wear.
Garrett Coyotes compete in MICL state finals
ELLICOT CITY — The Maryland Interscholastic Cycling League (MICL) held its Season 5 Finals in the Pickall Area of the Patapsco Valley State Park Nov. 5-6. As a team, the Garrett County Coyotes finished eighth in finals and 13th in the overall MICL series. Individually, five Coyotes raced their way to the podium.
