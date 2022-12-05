ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunnelton, WV

WVU Medicine Children's Hospital lights Christmas tree

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Christmas cheer and Christmas carols filled the air outside WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital on Wednesday evening. The carols were provided by the Minisingers, a community music program at West Virginia University, at a tree lighting event outside the facility. Many of those who gathered to watch the tree lighting enjoyed hot chocolate and listened to the festive music and participated by singing as well.
MORGANTOWN, WV
West Virginia 85, Navy 64

NAVY (5-4) Deaver 4-6 0-0 8, Nelson 2-8 0-2 6, Inge 0-4 0-0 0, Jones 4-7 0-0 9, Yoder 4-7 0-0 10, Benigni 8-10 3-4 20, Dorsey 2-6 0-0 6, Allison 1-4 0-2 2, MacDonald 1-2 0-0 3, Fischer 0-0 0-0 0, Rehnstrom 0-1 0-0 0, Roach 0-0 0-0 0, Woods 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 3-8 64.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Cayton's 19 leads Lewis past Nicholas, 72-37

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County used an opening-quarter 3-point barrage and pressure defense that forced 28 turnovers to take down Nicholas County 72-37 in a game that saw every Minutemaids player score, led by four players in double digits. Lewis County got off to hot start from...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
GRAFTON, WV
WVU finds seams in Navy’s zone

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia improved to 7-2 on the men’s basketball season by virtue of an 85-64 win over Navy on Wednesday night at the WVU Coliseum. Despite what at first glance may appear to be a blowout victory over the Midshipmen, there were plenty of learning moments for the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Philip Barbour, Grafton advance to Sam Bord Tournament championship

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In addition to JT Veltri, for the Grafton boys basketball team, it’s next Maier up. And for the Philip Barbour boys basketball team, its significant first-half lead was enough for it to hold off a resurgent Riverside team in the second half in the Colts’ 63-47 victory over the Warriors on Wednesday in the Sam Bord Tournament.
GRAFTON, WV
Lady Rams fall to Bridgeport in season opener

OAKLAND — It was a tale of two halves. In the first half, the Southern Lady Rams showed significant signs of improvement from last year’s team. Their active defense created a scoring run thanks to a flurry of turnovers and held one of West Virginia’s most explosive point guards to just nine first-half points en route to holding a one-point lead heading into the locker room.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Winter weather wear being collected through annual campaign

TAYLOR COUNTY—Residents have noticed a chill in the air, and with temperatures dipping low overnight, it’s not hard to tell that winter will soon be upon us. To help ensure that everyone stays warm during the area’s coldest months, one local charitable organization is collecting winter weather wear.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
Garrett Coyotes compete in MICL state finals

ELLICOT CITY — The Maryland Interscholastic Cycling League (MICL) held its Season 5 Finals in the Pickall Area of the Patapsco Valley State Park Nov. 5-6. As a team, the Garrett County Coyotes finished eighth in finals and 13th in the overall MICL series. Individually, five Coyotes raced their way to the podium.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD

