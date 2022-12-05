ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

New $33.5 million development may be coming to downtown Flint

Flint, MI–A new mixed-use development including 50 residences, retail and office space and a new home for the YMCA of Greater Flint could soon be changing the downtown landscape. During a legislative committee meeting on Dec. 7, 2022, Flint City Council voted unanimously to consider a payment in lieu...
Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton lawyers up

Flint, MI–Former fire chief Raymond Barton has hired an attorney after alleging that he was fired from the Flint Fire Department for his statements following a May 28, 2022 house fire that claimed the lives of two children and led at least two firefighters to resign. The office of...
Flint Public Library to host ‘Meet Your Muslim Neighbor’ event

Flint, MI—Flint Public Library (FPL) is set to host a family-friendly event for residents to get to know Muslim members of the community and learn about their culture. The “Meet Your Muslim Neighbor” event on Dec. 10, 2022, will feature traditional food, activities, a panel discussion, and a poster exhibit called A Forgotten History: Muslims & Early America.
Davina Donahue appointed Flint City Clerk

Flint, MI – Flint City Council voted unanimously to appoint Davina Donahue as city clerk during a special meeting on Dec. 5, 2022. Donahue will continue in her current capacity as interim city clerk through Dec. 31 and will begin her 5-year term as city clerk on Jan. 1, 2023.
Sheldon Neeley is sworn in for second term as Mayor of Flint

Flint, MI–Sheldon Neeley was sworn in as mayor of the City of Flint on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 following his victory in the Nov. 8 election. A crowd of Flint residents as well as friends and family of the mayor gathered at Flint City Hall to watch Neeley get sworn in for his second term.
Flint Schools to host literacy night for families

Flint, MI—Flint Community Schools (FCS) will be hosting a Family Literacy Night at the Flint Farmers’ Market on Dec. 8, 2022. The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and include a poetry slam featuring guest presenters, more than 1,000 free books and literacy-focused activities for scholars of all grade levels.
Here’s the schedule for Flint mobile food pantries in December

Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food will be available throughout December 2022 the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced. Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint, Mich. This month, the pantries’ produce includes apples, oranges, carrots, hard squash, potatoes and onions.
New members sworn in to Flint Board of Ed

Flint, MI—The family and friends of Flint’s newly elected school board members filled the auditorium of the Accelerated Learning Academy on Dec. 6, 2022. That night, the winning candidates of Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board’s recent election—Michael Clack, Terae King Jr., Claudia Perkins and Melody Relerford—were sworn into office by Judge Tabitha Marsh of the 67th District Court of Genesee County.
Flint Board of Ed extends PR firm contract amid debate

Flint, MI—Flint Schools Board of Education has extended the contract of its public relations firm, costing the district a total of $57,000, despite apprehension from some board members. On Dec. 6, 2022, the Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board voted 4-3 to approve a contract extension for Lambert, Edwards and...
Flint’s compost collection set to end for the year

Flint, MI — According to a City of Flint press release, compost collection will end Dec. 2, 2022 and begin again in April 2023. As a reminder, the release noted, residents are required to rake and bag their leaves in paper yard waste for curbside collection on weekly trash days. While the city will collect leaves that “fall naturally” into the street from city-owned trees between the curb and sidewalk, that clean up “should not be mistaken as an option to replace the leaf-bagging requirement.”
