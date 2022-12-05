Read full article on original website
New $33.5 million development may be coming to downtown Flint
Flint, MI–A new mixed-use development including 50 residences, retail and office space and a new home for the YMCA of Greater Flint could soon be changing the downtown landscape. During a legislative committee meeting on Dec. 7, 2022, Flint City Council voted unanimously to consider a payment in lieu...
Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton lawyers up
Flint, MI–Former fire chief Raymond Barton has hired an attorney after alleging that he was fired from the Flint Fire Department for his statements following a May 28, 2022 house fire that claimed the lives of two children and led at least two firefighters to resign. The office of...
Flint Public Library to host ‘Meet Your Muslim Neighbor’ event
Flint, MI—Flint Public Library (FPL) is set to host a family-friendly event for residents to get to know Muslim members of the community and learn about their culture. The “Meet Your Muslim Neighbor” event on Dec. 10, 2022, will feature traditional food, activities, a panel discussion, and a poster exhibit called A Forgotten History: Muslims & Early America.
Local orgs team up on toy drive for children of incarcerated parents
Flint, MI—Before you finish checking off that holiday gift list, Genesee County organizations are asking Flintstones to consider donating new toys for the children of incarcerated parents. The Genesee County Ambassadors, Molina Healthcare, Voting Access for All Coalition and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson have joined forces for the...
Flint mayor to deliver his first in-person State of the City address
Flint, MI—Mayor Sheldon Neeley will deliver his third State of the City address Tuesday, Dec. 13, 5:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint, during a special meeting of the Flint City Council. The event is free and open to the community and will include simultaneous Spanish and...
Davina Donahue appointed Flint City Clerk
Flint, MI – Flint City Council voted unanimously to appoint Davina Donahue as city clerk during a special meeting on Dec. 5, 2022. Donahue will continue in her current capacity as interim city clerk through Dec. 31 and will begin her 5-year term as city clerk on Jan. 1, 2023.
UK-based artists look to spread ‘positivity and hope’ in Flint
Flint, MI—On a recent visit from England, artists Christian Fenn and Hayley Garner, otherwise known as SECA ONE and AYLO NOMAD, took time out of painting murals with a local nonprofit to further Fenn’s budding project: spreading hope after hard times. The project, called “The Butterfly Effected,” is...
Sheldon Neeley is sworn in for second term as Mayor of Flint
Flint, MI–Sheldon Neeley was sworn in as mayor of the City of Flint on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 following his victory in the Nov. 8 election. A crowd of Flint residents as well as friends and family of the mayor gathered at Flint City Hall to watch Neeley get sworn in for his second term.
City seeks applicants for Flint’s ARPA Community Advisory Committee
Flint, MI—The City of Flint released an application for its Community Advisory Committee, a group tasked with helping the city decide how to award over $18 million of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to local organizations. According to a Dec. 6 City of Flint press release, applications...
Flint Schools to host literacy night for families
Flint, MI—Flint Community Schools (FCS) will be hosting a Family Literacy Night at the Flint Farmers’ Market on Dec. 8, 2022. The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and include a poetry slam featuring guest presenters, more than 1,000 free books and literacy-focused activities for scholars of all grade levels.
Flint water crisis charges dropped against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder
A Genesee County judge has ordered criminal charges dismissed against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in connection with the Flint water crisis, according to a Bridge Magazine article. It’s the latest in a spate of dismissals after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in June that Michigan improperly relied on a...
Flint tentatively agrees to provide weekly updates on lead service line project
Flint, MI–After pushing back the deadline for its lead service line replacement project several times, the City of Flint has tentatively agreed to meet an Aug. 1, 2023 target date and provide weekly updates on the project’s excavation and replacement work. According to court documents, these requirements were...
Here’s the schedule for Flint mobile food pantries in December
Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food will be available throughout December 2022 the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced. Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint, Mich. This month, the pantries’ produce includes apples, oranges, carrots, hard squash, potatoes and onions.
New members sworn in to Flint Board of Ed
Flint, MI—The family and friends of Flint’s newly elected school board members filled the auditorium of the Accelerated Learning Academy on Dec. 6, 2022. That night, the winning candidates of Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board’s recent election—Michael Clack, Terae King Jr., Claudia Perkins and Melody Relerford—were sworn into office by Judge Tabitha Marsh of the 67th District Court of Genesee County.
City Council approves $1 million to repair some of Flint’s most damaged streets
Flint, MI – Some of Flint’s most damaged streets will be repaved in spring 2023, per a contract approved by the Flint City Council this week. At its Nov. 28 meeting, Council granted $971,190 to Ace-Saginaw Paving Company to complete a little over 59,500 square yards of streets.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley to take oath of office, begin second term Dec. 5
Flint, MI—Mayor Sheldon A. Neeley will take the oath of office to begin his second term as Flint’s mayor on Dec. 5, 2022. The swearing-in will take place at 12 p.m. in the council chambers at Flint City Hall, located at 1101 Saginaw St. In a Dec. 1...
Westwood Heights searches for Board of Ed candidates to fill upcoming vacancy
Flint, MI–Westwood Heights Schools is seeking applications to fill a seat on the district’s Board of Education, and the application deadline is a week away. Brenda Battle-Jordan, the longest serving member on the Board, did not run for re-election last month, so her seat will be open as of Jan. 1, 2023.
Genesee Health System to host open house for new children’s center in Flint
Flint, MI—Genesee Health System (GHS) and the Greater Flint Mental Health Facilities are set to host a community open house for the new state-of-the-art facility at 1402 S. Saginaw St. The Center for Children’s Integrated Services opened earlier this month, and brings comprehensive care for Flint and Genesee County...
Flint Board of Ed extends PR firm contract amid debate
Flint, MI—Flint Schools Board of Education has extended the contract of its public relations firm, costing the district a total of $57,000, despite apprehension from some board members. On Dec. 6, 2022, the Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board voted 4-3 to approve a contract extension for Lambert, Edwards and...
Flint’s compost collection set to end for the year
Flint, MI — According to a City of Flint press release, compost collection will end Dec. 2, 2022 and begin again in April 2023. As a reminder, the release noted, residents are required to rake and bag their leaves in paper yard waste for curbside collection on weekly trash days. While the city will collect leaves that “fall naturally” into the street from city-owned trees between the curb and sidewalk, that clean up “should not be mistaken as an option to replace the leaf-bagging requirement.”
