Fairmont, West Virginia, company lands Defense biometrics contract
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Athena Sciences Corp. of Fairmont has received a contract from the Department of Defense PM Biometrics to install, configure and operate an automated biometrics identification system for a U.S. partner nation through a foreign military sale. Using various biometric modalities (for example, finger, face,...
"Service, Sacrifice and Remembrance:" Bridge dedication ceremony honors Weston soldier who perished in Pearl Harbor
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — On July 21, 1941, Weston resident Thomas Monroe Wright enlisted in the Army Air Corps at Fort Hayes, Columbus, Ohio, not knowing that in six months he would perish in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Eighty-one years later, on Dec. 7 of this year, he was memorialized with a bridge dedication in Weston near where he grew up on Buck Hill.
PIEDMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - The City of Piedmont has officially released its notice informin…
Michael Thomas Pertz
JANE LEW- Michael Thomas Pertz, 71, of Roanoke, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born in Weston on April 15, 1951, a son of the late Edwin John Pertz and Georgia Ellen Riffle Pertz. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by one brother, Timothy James Pertz.
Marion Co. Celebration of Lights provides holiday sparkle, supports United Way
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With Christmas right around the corner, hundreds of cars are lining up at Morris Park in Marion County to drive through the annual Celebration of Lights displays. And it just happens to be a popular holiday draw that raises tens of thousands of dollars for the Tygart Valley United Way every year.
Birth announcements
O’DELL — A son, Remington Golden O’Dell, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, was born Nov. 30, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Heather Gooden and Tyler O’Dell of Mannington. Maternal grandparents are Steve and Lori Gooden, Mannington. Paternal grandparents are Jerry and Brandy Barnett, Mannington. Great-grandparents are Sue Gooden and the late David Gooden, Mannington, Pamela Eddy and the late Ronald “Tony” Eddy, Mannington, Jane Barnett and the late Raymond Richter, Shinnston.
Wreaths delivered for veterans' graves at WVa cemetery
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — A tractor-trailer truck wound its way from Interstate 79 to the Baptist Temple church parking lot on Morgantown Avenue with a Fairmont Police Department escort. The truck, a part of the fleet from Jacksonville, Florida-based logistics company Landstar, was met by local volunteers who unloaded...
Kenneth Linger
BRIDGEPORT- Kenneth Linger, 88, of Bridgeport, passed away Saturday morning, December 10, 2022. He was born February 10, 1934, in Weston, a son of the late Dee and Ada Bonnett Linger. Kenny was preceded in death by the love of his life, Barbara Utzman Linger, on March 12, 2007. The...
Calendar of Events for Sunday
Holy Bakers Pita Piata Sale baking day, Immaculate Conception Church, Clarksburg. Orders being taken Mondays-Fridays 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Final baking day. Cost is $12; to order, call Ethel at 304-629-9941.
Marriage licenses
— William Alexander Barker, 34, Nutter Fort, and Ashley Nicole Wetzel, 34, Nutter Fort. — Mason Keith Anderson, 23, Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, and Madeline Nicole Griffith, 22, Mount Morris.
The 'Jewel of the Hills' has lost its shine
The West Virginia Constitution, Article VI, §37 states, “No law shall be passed after the election of any public officer, which shall operate to extend the term of his office.”. The last Clarksburg city council submitted to a public vote a charter amendment which moved the date of...
Property transfers
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Larry Tobin Wagner and William Kirby Wagner to Roger R. Oldaker and Rebecca Oldaker, parcel in Simpson District, $156,000.
