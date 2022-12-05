Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Showtime, Fire 7, Echo Buds, Apple TV 4K, & More — All Deals Under $100

Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last
It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
Roku just got a ton of new free content — here’s what you can stream now
The Roku Channel, which offers a ton of free ad-supported TV content, just got 36 new channels. Here's everything you need to know.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Channel Deals — Stream Paramount Plus, Starz, Showtime, & More For $2 Each
Watch hit shows like 1883, Interview with the Vampire, Yellowjackets, Outlander, and more for less. Looking for something new to watch? Amazon Prime Video has you covered with deep discounts on premium Prime Video Channels. Right now, you can get popular streaming channels, including Paramount+, Showtime, Starz, AMC+, PBS Kids,...
livingetc.com
Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa
Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
Forget the Fire Stick — this Roku Streaming Stick 4K Cyber Monday deal is the one to get
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is our pick for the best streaming device you can buy — and it's crashed to a new lowest ever price in Amazon's early Black Friday sale.
Android Authority
Here's how to watch local channels on your Roku
Cord-cutting doesn't have to mean losing your local channels. Cord-cutting usually means getting rid of your satellite TV or cable television service. However, it could be a chore to stream your local network and syndication TV channels. Many cord-cutters use smart TVs with the Roku OS, or use a TV with a Roku set-top box or streaming stick connected. You may be wondering how to watch local channels on Roku devices. The truth is that it’s pretty easy if you know what live internet-based TV services to use. You may even want to consider getting a digital antenna to watch those channels.
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
The Verge
This is why streaming Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max keeps getting more expensive
Streaming services just keep creeping up in price. Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Apple TV Plus all announced price hikes this year, which means we’re forced to have to pay more money to keep up with the shows that are actually relevant, like Andor or Stranger Things.
Walmart Deals for Days: This 4K Roku TV is on sale ahead of Black Friday, plus shop the best early Black Friday TV deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart's early Black Friday deals event, Deals for Days, is on now. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 7
The Boss Baby is back, and he has some business ideas for Santa Claus. The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus, a new Christmas special, has entered Netflix's daily Top 10 movies chart on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the No. 10 spot, and we expect it will rise a little bit over the next few days. Kids love the Boss Baby. The special and 2016 animated family film Storks are the only new titles on either of the charts today. Wednesday is still No. 1 on the TV chart, and Bullet Train remains in the top spot on the movies chart.
TVGuide.com
Streaming Deal: Get Paramount Plus For Free with a Walmart Plus Membership — Save $5/Mo.
Walmart+ members also get free access to Spotify Premium and other exclusive discounts. Want to stream your favorite movies and TV shows for free? Walmart has you covered. Right now, you can get Paramount+'s ad-supported Essential Plan (a $5/mo. value) at no additional cost with a membership for Walmart+ -- the retailer's discount club and subscription service (think of it as Amazon Prime, but for Walmart Stores, Walmart Supercenters, and Walmart.com). It's one of the best ways to get Paramount+ for free, along with other exclusive savings at Walmart.
Business Insider
Disney Plus is raising its ad-free price to $11 a month on December 8, but Hulu members can still lock in a special rate of only $3 a month
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Hulu subscribers can bundle ad-free Disney Plus with their membership for an extra $3/month. Since ad-free Disney Plus will cost $11/month starting December 8, this package could save you $8/month. This add-on option will only be available through...
IGN
Deal Alert: Sony's Best 2021 75" 4K LED Gaming TV Is $700 Off
This Walmart Black Friday deal is back. Today Walmart has the 75" Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K Google TV, normally $3000, for a shockingly low price of $1298. That's how much we saw it for on Black Friday, but it sold out promptly after being live for less than a day.
Netflix could soon invite you to watch its upcoming movies and shows
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Streaming giant Netflix had to make some big calls in the wake of massive subscriber losses earlier this year: a less expensive ad-supported tier launched recently while curbs on account sharing are set to kick in next year. Those moves weren't popular with the masses, but the company has raked back some growth for Q3. But for all the sticks it's doled out in 2022, there are signs it may have a few carrots on the way. We're now learning some details on one of those potential perks.
HBO Max Is Back on Amazon Prime Video
Though it was an entire parent company earlier, it was only a little over a year ago that HBO Max was pulled from Amazon Prime Video. But on Tuesday, the service’s new regime, Warner Bros. Discovery, struck a fresh deal with Amazon to once again make HBO Max available to Prime Video users. Amazon customers who would rather watch “House of the Dragon” through the Prime Video app can now do so again for $14.99 per month: the same price as an HBO Max subscription. These subscribers will also have access Warner Bros. Discovery’s new streamer, which will combine HBO Max...
knowtechie.com
Apple’s newest iPad hits new Amazon all-time low, now $399
Looking to score the latest iPad at a discount? Well, good news, the tablet just dropped to a new all-time Amazon low price. For a limited time, you can now get the 64GB base model of the 10th-generation iPad for just $399, thanks to an 11% discount. It usually sells for $449.
AOL Corp
Apple's latest iPad Air falls to $500 at Amazon
This is your chance to get one of Apple's more powerful tablets at a much better price than usual. Amazon is selling the 2022 iPad Air with 64GB of storage and WiFi for $500 - that's a full $100 off here. That's an all-time low for all but one color variant of the tablet, and you'll see similar discounts for 256GB and cellular models. The sale makes it an easier choice if you want a wide range of features but would rather not splurge on the iPad Pro.
AdWeek
WMX Expands Into CTV With Roku Partnership, Launching 3 FAST Channels
Music and culture publisher Warner Music Experience (WMX), which functions as the editorial division of Warner Music Group, launched three new channels on The Roku Channel Monday, making WMX the latest in a series of publishers to expand its video footprint into the world of connected TV. The new channels...
HBO Max Returns To Amazon Prime Video Channels, Reversing Previous Strategy In New Streaming Distribution Pact
Warner Bros Discovery and Amazon have struck a new distribution deal for HBO Max, returning the streaming service to Prime Video Channels. The agreement undoes a key mission for prior corporate entity WarnerMedia, which launched HBO Max in 2020, two years before merging with Discovery. Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who had a long exec stint at Amazon early in his career, made it a central goal to secure distribution for HBO Max as a stand-alone app on Amazon Fire TV devices as opposed to having it featured as part of Channels. WarnerMedia’s then-parent, AT&T, championed Kilar’s strategy, with CEO John...
