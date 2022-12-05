Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengthsNewSnackLos Angeles, CA
Related
Michigan football pays tribute to ‘Meechie’ following his death
Former Muskegon football star Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, who was invited onto the Michigan football team earlier this fall and became an inspiration for the program and so many others, has died following a battle with cancer. The Big Reds announced the news Friday morning, and U-M confirmed the...
247Sports
USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock
The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
Fellow Heisman Trophy finalists offer their thoughts on Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett
NEW YORK — Friday offered this year’s four Heisman Trophy finalists a brief period to meet before breaking off to speak to the media. While the minutes that TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and USC quarterback Caleb Williams spent with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett were brief, all three were already quite familiar with the former walk-on’s story.
Coach Prime's first group of visitors with Colorado Buffaloes has star power
New Buffs head coach Deion Sanders traveled back to Colorado on Thursday in preparation of one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent program history. Coach Prime and the Buffaloes are set to host four official visitors and seven notable unofficial visitors...
Transfer WR Ali Jennings sets three official visits
Transfer receiver sets a trio of official visits. Cookies Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Everything TJ Otzelberger said after loss to Iowa
Iowa State suffered their second loss of the season Thursday, falling to their rival Iowa Hawkeyes, 75-56 in Iowa City. After the game, head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media about the defense of ISU, open looks found for the Hawkeyes, what can be taken from the loss and much more.
Gamecocks offer instate wide receiver
Another instate prospect posted news of an offer from South Carolina on Friday night. Jayden Sellers, a 2025 wide receiver from South Florence (S.C.) High School, announced the offer around 6:30 p.m. Syracuse offered earlier this summer. In South Florence’s 4A state title win over Northwestern last weekend, Sellers caught...
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame
West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
Arkansas' Offered Transfer Targets & Visitors
The first week of the transfer window produced several new offers extended by Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks. With so many new names and bios to track on a daily basis, we're simplifying things for you to keep everything all in one place. We'll continue to add a slide...
Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors
Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
Cal adds to defensive backfield with two transfer commits
The NCAA Transfer Portal’s new 45-day window opened on Monday, and the California Golden Bears have already taken advantage with a pair of transfer commitments on defense. Cal’s official visitors have included Colorado transfer Kaylin Moore and UNLV transfer Nohl Williams. Moore announce his commitment on Saturday, followed by Williams on Sunday.
Oregon transfer WR Seven McGee talks Miami after spending a couple days around the program
Seven McGee made his way down to the University of Miami on Saturday with hopes of picking up a scholarship from the head coach who once pulled him out of the Empire State as New York’s top-ranked player and a fringe Top 150 prospect in the Class of 2021.
Victory Johnson 'super stoked' about future at CU after second trip to Boulder
A new rule approved by the Division I Council in October allows for prospects to take a second official visit to the same school if a head coaching change occurs. Linebacker Victory Johnson took advantage of the rule this weekend by taking his second official visit with the Buffaloes...
Thune: Sooners’ portal exodus highlights the reality of the transformational process at Oklahoma
OUInsider’s Parker Thune dives into why the Sooners’ 6-6 record isn’t all that surprising in hindsight, and why substantial improvement can be expected in Year 2.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett talks getting Heisman invitation over Hendon Hooker
NEW YORK — One of the topics of conversation surrounding Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s status as a Heisman Trophy finalist involved one of the players who ultimately did not get invited to New York. With the actual ceremony a day away, Bennett offered his perspective on that talk and those who still doubt the Bulldogs quarterback.
Lincoln Riley: Caleb Williams' Heisman win is 'evidence' of USC football culture
USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy Saturday night, signifying his status as the top quarterback in college football. For Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, Williams became the third Heisman winner he has developed in six seasons as a head coach. Williams also became the eighth Heisman winner in...
Cameron Wire enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Cameron Wire spent five seasons with LSU after he signed in the Tigers’ 2018 class. With a year of eligibility remaining, the Louisiana native has elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Wire took part in Senior Night against UAB, so that was a good indication his time with...
Transfer DL Davon Townley gets several offers since entering portal
Penn State defensive end transfer Davon Townley has only been in the transfer portal for two days but has several offers and interested schools coming at. USF was one of the first schools to reach out and new head coach Alex Golesh is looking to bring Townley down on a visit. While that has not been firmly set, Townley says that is one trip he is trying to make happen and he is interested in heading south.
Mississippi State WR Zavion Thomas lands offer from Louisville
Mississippi State wide receiver transfer Zavion Thomas, who at one point during his high school recruitment was committed to the University of Lousiville, has landed a scholarship offer from new U of L coach Jeff Brohm. Thomas had committed to Louisville in June of 2021 but de-committed in September and...
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1