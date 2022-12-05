ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock

The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia

NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
247Sports

Fellow Heisman Trophy finalists offer their thoughts on Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett

NEW YORK — Friday offered this year’s four Heisman Trophy finalists a brief period to meet before breaking off to speak to the media. While the minutes that TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and USC quarterback Caleb Williams spent with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett were brief, all three were already quite familiar with the former walk-on’s story.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Everything TJ Otzelberger said after loss to Iowa

Iowa State suffered their second loss of the season Thursday, falling to their rival Iowa Hawkeyes, 75-56 in Iowa City. After the game, head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media about the defense of ISU, open looks found for the Hawkeyes, what can be taken from the loss and much more.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Gamecocks offer instate wide receiver

Another instate prospect posted news of an offer from South Carolina on Friday night. Jayden Sellers, a 2025 wide receiver from South Florence (S.C.) High School, announced the offer around 6:30 p.m. Syracuse offered earlier this summer. In South Florence’s 4A state title win over Northwestern last weekend, Sellers caught...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
247Sports

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame

West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Arkansas' Offered Transfer Targets & Visitors

The first week of the transfer window produced several new offers extended by Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks. With so many new names and bios to track on a daily basis, we're simplifying things for you to keep everything all in one place. We'll continue to add a slide...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors

Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Cal adds to defensive backfield with two transfer commits

The NCAA Transfer Portal’s new 45-day window opened on Monday, and the California Golden Bears have already taken advantage with a pair of transfer commitments on defense. Cal’s official visitors have included Colorado transfer Kaylin Moore and UNLV transfer Nohl Williams. Moore announce his commitment on Saturday, followed by Williams on Sunday.
BERKELEY, CA
247Sports

Cameron Wire enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Cameron Wire spent five seasons with LSU after he signed in the Tigers’ 2018 class. With a year of eligibility remaining, the Louisiana native has elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Wire took part in Senior Night against UAB, so that was a good indication his time with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Transfer DL Davon Townley gets several offers since entering portal

Penn State defensive end transfer Davon Townley has only been in the transfer portal for two days but has several offers and interested schools coming at. USF was one of the first schools to reach out and new head coach Alex Golesh is looking to bring Townley down on a visit. While that has not been firmly set, Townley says that is one trip he is trying to make happen and he is interested in heading south.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

247Sports

