OMAHA, Neb. — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha is out with a revised gender policy for schools under their jurisdiction and authority. It is a significantly pared-down version from the original policy initially released and presented back in summer. Unlike the old plan that was revealed in August, the revised gender policy leaves out school employees and volunteers. It also says students will not be denied admission based solely on "their experiences with gender dysphoria."

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO