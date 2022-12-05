ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Omaha Ukrainian community raises money for Christmas gifts for kids

OMAHA, Neb. — As the Christmas holiday approaches, families in Ukraine battle to stay safe and warm as Russian attacks continue hammering their infrastructure. The Omaha community is still showing its support after nearly a year of war, which has left the country in tatters and families fearing for their lives.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha releases newly revised gender policy for schools

OMAHA, Neb. — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha is out with a revised gender policy for schools under their jurisdiction and authority. It is a significantly pared-down version from the original policy initially released and presented back in summer. Unlike the old plan that was revealed in August, the revised gender policy leaves out school employees and volunteers. It also says students will not be denied admission based solely on "their experiences with gender dysphoria."
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Children have their pick of gifts during 'Shop with a Cop'

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Officer's Association and the Open Door Mission partnered for another year of Shop with a Cop Thursday evening. More than 50 kids from Open Door Mission had an opportunity to go on a holiday shopping spree with a uniformed officer. "We want every...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

What happens when...budgeting for the holidays

OMAHA, Neb. — The National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend nearly $1 trillion for the holidays in 2022. Amid inflation and stagnant wage growth, it's easy to feel overwhelmed and take on to crippling debt during the holidays. To protect yourself during the spending season, First National Bank...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Four teenagers arrested, accused of murdering 62-year-old man in Omaha on Halloween

OMAHA, Neb. — Four teenagers are accused of murdering a 62-year-old man on Oct. 31, according to Omaha police. A 16-year-old male was taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and probation violation. A 15-year-old male was taken into custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Two 13-year-old females were taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and tampering with evidence.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person critically injured after crash Friday in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured after a crash Friday afternoon in downtown Omaha, according to authorities. The crash occurred around 1:36 p.m. near 10th and Pierce streets. One person was transported in critical condition to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, authorities said.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Dams contain Keystone oil spill in Kansas, according to EPA

The Keystone XL pipeline continues to be shut down as the around-the-clock effort to clean up the mess continues. On Wednesday, Canada-based TC Energy reported its 36-inch pipe ruptured spilling an estimated 14,000 barrels onto pasture land in Mill Creek just north of Washington, Kansas. That is about 588,000 gallons...
WASHINGTON, KS
KETV.com

Crash brings down power lines in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. — A crash brought down power lines in Bellevue early Friday morning. KETV NewsWatch 7 found crews at Lincoln and Galvin roads around 3 a.m. They blocked off one lane of traffic while they worked. One person also went to the hospital. Their condition was not released.
BELLEVUE, NE
KETV.com

Creighton soccer's Carolina natives return home for semifinal matchup

CARY, N.C. — Creighton is taking on Syracuse in a semifinal matchup on Friday, and this Bluejays roster is a diverse bunch. Players hail from 11 countries and nine states, but two lucky team members are taking on the Final Four fight in their own backyard. Creighton men's soccer...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska's Matt Rhule announces two more coaching staff additions

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska football's head coach Matt Rhule announced Friday two more coaching staff additions. The Huskers' new defensive coordinator will be Tony White and the offensive line coach will be Donovan Raiola. This comes after Rhule's first six hires: offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, E.J. Barthel, running backs;...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Creighton men's soccer falls to Syracuse in Final Four matchup

CARY, N.C. — Creighton men's soccer sees the end of their unexpected postseason run after falling to third-ranked Syracuse in the NCAA Men's College Cup. The Bluejays lost 3-2, concluding their nation-leading seven-match win streak — an overall season record of 13-5-6. Early in the second half, Junior...
OMAHA, NE

