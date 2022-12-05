Read full article on original website
Where is Kevin de León?
Opponents of Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León have gotten their wish, getting the approval to start gathering signatures to prompt a recall election. "It's all for the recall effort," said former Boyle Heights Neighborhood Councilmember Alessandro Negrete.For a recall election to happen, groups will need to collect 20,437 signatures by March 23, 2023. The gathering process cannot be done online. Participants must be registered voters in Council District 14 and must be in "good standing," according to the L.A. Clerk's Office. De León has resisted calls to step down following leaks of a racist recording. Additionally, he hasn't attended a council...
spectrumnews1.com
Mike Bonin bids farewell to LA City Council, describes ‘long, strange trip’
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Describing his nearly 10 years on the Los Angeles City Council as a “very long, strange trip,” Councilman Mike Bonin bid farewell to the council Wednesday in an emotional speech in the chamber. Bonin, who has represented portions of the Westside since 2013,...
Mayor-Elect Karen Bass Announces Her 100-Day Transition Team
Those on the team include labor and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and former California Governor Gray Davis.
scvnews.com
Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff
Torres, formerly Serrano, previously served in the same capacity from May 2017 to December 2018. After leaving the Department, Torres worked in the Los Angeles County Chief Executive Office and more recently in the Alameda County Administrator’s Office. “I’m very pleased that Assistant Sheriff Jill Torres is coming back...
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council explores creating Truth and Reconciliation Committee
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to explore the creation of a Truth and Reconciliation Committee in response to the City Hall racism scandal. The committee would convene regularly over the course of at least a year to "explore and document racialized, ethnic or political violence specific to a Los Angeles context to inform healing and reconciliation." The committee would present recommendations for council action 30 days after the end of its term.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass names transition advisory team
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass Tuesday named her transition advisory team, which will provide advice through the first 100 days of her administration. The co-chairs of the advisory team are:. Dolores Huerta, labor and civil rights leader;. Monica Lozano, president of the College Futures Foundation,...
spectrumnews1.com
Huntington Beach prepares for retail cannabis sales
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Cannabis businesses are officially coming to surf city. It's not a matter of if anymore, but when. With the election officially over, residents voted in favor of Measure O, which will place a special tax on cannabis retail and other types of cannabis-related businesses in the city.
LA Councilman Ridley-Thomas to receive salary, benefits again as he faces corruption trial
The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday voted to reinstate salary and benefits for Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who had those items revoked in 2021 after he was indicted on federal corruption charges.
OC Board of Supervisors Declares Racism A Public Health Crisis
Most other Southern California counties have passed similar resolutions.
LA Council Votes to Move Forward on Controversial `Green Hydrogen' Plan
The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to move forward with a controversial plan to shift the Scattergood Generating Station, a power plant in Playa del Rey, to be powered by green hydrogen instead of natural gas.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council proceeds with plan to streamline fully affordable housing projects
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council voted Wednesday to proceed with a plan to streamline 100% affordable housing projects in Los Angeles that would lead to 45 new positions across five city departments to help expedite processes and procedures. According to a motion filed by Councilwoman Nithya Raman...
Here’s how Long Beach voted in the November election for mayor
Los Angeles County election officials certified results from the November election this week. Here's how Long Beach voted for mayor. The post Here’s how Long Beach voted in the November election for mayor appeared first on Long Beach Post.
ladowntownnews.com
Warrants served in investigation of LA City Council audio leak
In the scandal regarding a leaked audio recording of former LA City Council President Nury Martinez making racially charged statements, the LAPD Major Crimes Division has served several search warrants as part of their investigation into the leaked recording. Last month, LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced the LAPD opened a...
Judge rules Los Angeles must turn over voter records to DA recall committee
Los Angeles County’s top elections official was ordered by a judge to turn over additional voter information to a committee seeking to overturn the failed recall of District Attorney George Gascon.
New LA Sheriff says he thinks deputies are ready for a stabilizer. Union says it’ll ‘wait and see’
Robert Luna took office at noon Monday as Los Angeles County’s new sheriff, succeeding Alex Villanueva as the 34th person to lead the nation’s largest sheriff’s department. In a conversation with LAist over the weekend, he expressed confidence that the rank-and-file will accept him, even though he’s an outsider.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Will Comply With New State Bill Allowing Taller, Denser Development in “Very Low Vehicle travel Areas”
During Monday’s Council meeting, Councilmembers expressed their intent to comply with Assembly Bill (AB) 2334, which allows housing development projects in 17 specified counties — including Los Angeles County — to receive added height and unlimited density if they are located within “very low vehicle travel areas.”
Laist.com
2022 Election Results In Orange County Are Official
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. Orange...
2urbangirls.com
Dem club keeps up pressure for LA councilman to resign
LOS ANGELES – The morning after a leaked audio recording of three LA City Council members ignited a citywide furor in October, the Black Los Angeles Young Democrats (BLAYD) were at City Hall leading a protest, wearing some freshly-made gear. In one of the most controversial outtakes of her...
Buh-Bye, Gas! Come January, New Buildings In LA Will Have To Be Fully Electric
It's a climate and public health win, but it won't be an easy transition.
Orange Coast gets new, local owners
Engine Vision Media acquires Los Angeles magazine, Orange Coast magazine, and Pasadena magazine from Hour Media Group. The post Orange Coast gets new, local owners appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
