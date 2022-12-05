ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

CBS LA

Where is Kevin de León?

Opponents of Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León have gotten their wish, getting the approval to start gathering signatures to prompt a recall election. "It's all for the recall effort," said former Boyle Heights Neighborhood Councilmember Alessandro Negrete.For a recall election to happen, groups will need to collect 20,437 signatures by March 23, 2023. The gathering process cannot be done online. Participants must be registered voters in Council District 14 and must be in "good standing," according to the L.A. Clerk's Office. De León has resisted calls to step down following leaks of a racist recording. Additionally, he hasn't attended a council...
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Sheriff Luna Appoints Jill Torres as Interim Assistant Sheriff

Torres, formerly Serrano, previously served in the same capacity from May 2017 to December 2018. After leaving the Department, Torres worked in the Los Angeles County Chief Executive Office and more recently in the Alameda County Administrator’s Office. “I’m very pleased that Assistant Sheriff Jill Torres is coming back...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council explores creating Truth and Reconciliation Committee

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to explore the creation of a Truth and Reconciliation Committee in response to the City Hall racism scandal. The committee would convene regularly over the course of at least a year to "explore and document racialized, ethnic or political violence specific to a Los Angeles context to inform healing and reconciliation." The committee would present recommendations for council action 30 days after the end of its term.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass names transition advisory team

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass Tuesday named her transition advisory team, which will provide advice through the first 100 days of her administration. The co-chairs of the advisory team are:. Dolores Huerta, labor and civil rights leader;. Monica Lozano, president of the College Futures Foundation,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Huntington Beach prepares for retail cannabis sales

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Cannabis businesses are officially coming to surf city. It's not a matter of if anymore, but when. With the election officially over, residents voted in favor of Measure O, which will place a special tax on cannabis retail and other types of cannabis-related businesses in the city.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
ladowntownnews.com

Warrants served in investigation of LA City Council audio leak

In the scandal regarding a leaked audio recording of former LA City Council President Nury Martinez making racially charged statements, the LAPD Major Crimes Division has served several search warrants as part of their investigation into the leaked recording. Last month, LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced the LAPD opened a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

2022 Election Results In Orange County Are Official

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. Orange...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Dem club keeps up pressure for LA councilman to resign

LOS ANGELES – The morning after a leaked audio recording of three LA City Council members ignited a citywide furor in October, the Black Los Angeles Young Democrats (BLAYD) were at City Hall leading a protest, wearing some freshly-made gear. In one of the most controversial outtakes of her...
LOS ANGELES, CA

