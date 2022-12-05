Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
Northern California storm updates: Hwy. 50 reopens after vehicle spinouts, avalanche control
Rain will linger throughout the evening on Sunday in the Valley and snow will remain active in the Sierra after heavy snow snarled traffic, forcing roadway closures for those headed to the mountains and high winds caused power outages across Northern California. Residents in South Lake Tahoe have seen power...
KCRA.com
Northern California Dec. 10 storm coverage: High winds down powerlines in Sacramento area, snow snarls Sierra traffic
Editor's Note: Click here to see the latest Northern California storm coverage for Sunday, Nov. 11. Below is a recap of Saturday's coverage. Heavy rain and wind are forecast this weekend in Northern California. Travel in the Sierra, where some chain controls are in effect, is becoming dangerous due to whiteout conditions and is highly discouraged.
KCRA.com
How to track real-time traffic updates, Doppler radar during Northern California storm
This weekend will bring heavy rain and wind to the greater Sacramento region and possible whiteouts in the Sierra. KCRA 3’s weather team is calling Saturday an Alert Day due to the potential for wind damage. Here are some tools on KCRA.com to help keep you prepared. Download our...
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Weather Alert Day called for Saturday for potential wind damage; Track latest rain and snow timeline
Northern California is in a break between weather systems on Friday, but this weekend will bring heavy rain and wind in the Valley and possible whiteouts in the Sierra. (Video above: Dec. 9 forecast at noon.) KCRA 3’s weather team is calling Saturday an Alert Day due to the potential...
KCRA.com
Rent, fentanyl, ticket prices: An early look at bills California lawmakers will consider in 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Should apartment security deposits be limited to one month's rent? Should political figures use campaign funds for security? Should homeless encampments be banned near schools and childcare centers? There are some of the questions California lawmakers are poised to answer in 2023. State lawmakers this week...
KCRA.com
Tribe searches for remains at Northern California construction site
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Native American tribe in Northern California is racing toward a Friday deadline to conclude its search for human remains and cultural artifacts on what was once a tribal village site but will soon be home to a shared-use path and parking area. Ancestors of the...
KCRA.com
On Latina Equal Pay Day — Dec. 8 this year — California's first partner notes wage inequalities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Latina Equal Pay Day is marked annually on the day of the year which notes how far into the year Latinas must work to be paid what non-Hispanic white men made the previous year. This year, it falls on Dec. 8. In 2021, the date was...
KCRA.com
California set to close more prisons as prison population declines
FOLSOM, Calif. — California leaders are working to close more prisons in the state as the inmate population declines. The women's section of the California State Prison in Folsom is one of those selected to close. The prison closure and facility deactivation decision were based on "cost to operate...
Comments / 0