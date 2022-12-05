ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Northern California Dec. 10 storm coverage: High winds down powerlines in Sacramento area, snow snarls Sierra traffic

Editor's Note: Click here to see the latest Northern California storm coverage for Sunday, Nov. 11. Below is a recap of Saturday's coverage. Heavy rain and wind are forecast this weekend in Northern California. Travel in the Sierra, where some chain controls are in effect, is becoming dangerous due to whiteout conditions and is highly discouraged.
Tribe searches for remains at Northern California construction site

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Native American tribe in Northern California is racing toward a Friday deadline to conclude its search for human remains and cultural artifacts on what was once a tribal village site but will soon be home to a shared-use path and parking area. Ancestors of the...
California set to close more prisons as prison population declines

FOLSOM, Calif. — California leaders are working to close more prisons in the state as the inmate population declines. The women's section of the California State Prison in Folsom is one of those selected to close. The prison closure and facility deactivation decision were based on "cost to operate...
