SeaWorld launches holiday sale on annual passes, single-day tickets
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SeaWorld Orlando has announced a holiday sale, offering deals on tickets and annual passes.
According to SeaWorld, guests can save more than $20 on annual passes during the sale. Prices start at $159, or $13.25 a month, per pass.Disney confirms Splash Mountain closing date ahead of ‘Princess and the Frog’ re-imagining
Single-day park tickets are available for 40% off the regular price, starting at $87.99, plus tax. A two-park ticket for SeaWorld Orlando, plus Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, is on sale for $116.99, plus taxes and fees.
SeaWorld Orlando’s holiday sale is available now through Dec. 25.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
