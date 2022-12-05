Bardstown Bourbon Co. Announces The Origin Series

BARDSTOWN, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022--

Six years after their first whiskey was distilled, Bardstown Bourbon Company, one of the largest and most sophisticated distilleries in the country, will release its first estate-distilled collection of whiskies in early 2023.

Bardstown Bourbon Co. will release three core products in 2023 - Origin Series Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Origin Series Bottled-in-Bond wheated and Origin Series Rye - all of which were distilled, aged and bottled at the brand’s Bardstown, Ky. campus.(Photo: Business Wire)

The Origin Series introduces consumers to the modern brand’s core product line through three distinct 6-year-old whiskies: Origin Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Origin Bottled-in-Bond and Origin Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey . The full series, all of which has been distilled, aged and bottled at Bardstown Bourbon Co., will be distributed to retailers in 24 states, at the distillery gift shop, and via a number of online retailers.

“The Origin Series is the first opportunity to taste an expression that is 100 percent our whiskey,” said Dan Callaway, VP of Product Development for Bardstown Bourbon Co. “We’ve put years of patience into this bottle, waiting six years until we felt it was truly ready to share with the world. The full technical capabilities of our distillery are on display with these three bespoke products.”

Origin Series Bourbon is a 6-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. This 36 percent high-rye mashbill showcases the best of classic bourbon with a burst of rye spice. A balanced blend of apricot, orange blossom, and mint rests on caramel, nutmeg, and rich oak unfolds on the nose. On the palate, waves of cinnamon and vanilla lead to a bold, signature lasting finish. Origin Series Bourbon is presented at 96 proof (48 percent ABV) for a suggested price of $44.99.

Wheated Bottled-in-Bond presents the best locally sourced corn and wheat grains in this 6-year-old straight bourbon whiskey. This bourbon features 20 percent wheat in the mashbill, creating a beautifully balanced modern expression. Baked peach with cream meets cocoa with hints of lemon on the nose. An indulgent, smooth mouthfeel of stone fruit and toffee leads to an alluring and enduring finish. Origin Series Bottled-in-Bond is presented at 100 proof (50% ABV) for a suggested price of $49.99.

Kentucky Straight Rye is finished in custom barrels comprised of alternating toasted American oak and toasted cherry wood staves. This finishing process creates a wholly unique flavor unlike anything seen in the rye category. Ripe cherry resonates through toasted oak, highlighted by white flower, dill, and cinnamon. A rich, round mouthfeel bursts with fruit flavor leading to a one-of-a-kind sublime finish. Origin Series Kentucky Straight Rye is presented at 96 proof (48% ABV) for a suggested price of $69.99.

In addition to the three core products, the launch of the Origin Series will include for the first time, a single barrel program for Bardstown Bourbon Co. A limited number of Origin Series Bourbon single barrels will be available annually for purchase by the barrel to on- and off-premise retailers. Each retailer will be able to hand-select their unique single barrel on-site at Bardstown Bourbon Co.

Origin Series Bourbon

Mashbill:

60 percent corn

36 percent rye

4 percent malted barley

Proof: 96 proof (48% ABV)

SRP: $44.99

Origin Series Bottled-in-Bond

Mashbill:

68 percent corn

20 percent wheat

12 percent malted barley

Proof: 100 proof (50% ABV)

Price: $49.99

Origin Series Kentucky Straight Rye

Mashbill:

95 percent rye

5 percent malted barley

Proof: 96 proof (48% ABV)

Price: $69.99

Since 2016, Bardstown Bourbon Co. has grown from a 600,000 proof gallon per year distillery to the 7th largest in America, custom distilling and bottling more than 7 million proof gallons per year. In this time, when many would release un-aged spirits, the brand has instead become known for its boundary-defying approach to bourbon blending, pulling from both old and newer stock, a variety of mashbills and origins to create single-release products. Founded in the spirit of bringing transparency to an industry often cloaked in secrecy and lore, Bardstown Bourbon Co. has established itself through not only custom distillation but also unprecedented collaboration with a number of spirits brands.

About Bardstown Bourbon Company

Founded in 2014 by Peter Loftin in the heart of Bourbon Country on 100 acres of active farmland, Bardstown Bourbon Company, 1500 Parkway Drive, Bardstown, Ky., is one of the country’s most modern and technically advanced whiskey distilleries. Celebrating the art of making high-quality, authentic bourbons, the innovative distillery produces custom rye, whiskey and bourbon for prominent brands including Jefferson’s, Blue Run, Belle Meade and many others through its one-of-a-kind collaborative distilling program. Bardstown Bourbon Company honors tradition and drives innovation with their exceptional destination experience for visitors, offering the only full-service restaurant located within a distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, The Kitchen and Bar at Bardstown Bourbon Company.

