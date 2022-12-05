With Ford of Europe set to transition its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner and seven new all-electric models on the way by 2024, the writing has quite literally been on the wall for the automaker’s slower-selling passenger car lineup for some time now. As Ford Authority reported back in June, The Blue Oval had already cut back 2022 Ford Focus production amid numerous supply chain issues, and the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany – which builds the Focus – is slated to cease production altogether in 2025, though the Focus is also built in China and Taiwan. Then came news that the future of the Focus ST and Fiesta ST was unclear this past September, while the Fiesta was then officially canceled in October. Now, the Ford Focus is also set to be discontinued, according to Automotive News Europe.

