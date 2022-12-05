Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Heater Core Diagnosis Outlined By Tech: Video
Veteran Ford technician Brian, perhaps better known by his YouTube alias, Ford Tech Makuloco, has certain seen his fair share of Blue Oval machines, and he often makes videos detailing his diagnostic processes to help other techs diagnose the same issues. In the past, he’s detailed how to fix a rattling issue found in the Ford F-150 with the Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine, explained why he doesn’t like a particular three-valve Ford 5.4L V8 Triton part, and taken viewers through the process of diagnosing starter issues in the 2006 F-150. Now, he’s made a detailed video showing his method for fixing an F-150 with a heater core issue.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Ranks Eighth In 2022 Made In America Auto Index
The Ford F-150 has long been known as a distinctly American entity, one that’s produced solely in the U.S. to boot. However, there’s more to a vehicle than that, of course, and multiple studies each year take a closer look at the source of the many components used in a vehicles’ construction. One of those studies is the Kogod School of Business 2022 Made in America Auto Index, which found that the Lincoln Corsair is actually this year’s “most American” new vehicle, while the Ford Ranger isn’t too far behind in eighth place. That also tied it with the Ford F-150 – albeit, only when equipped with certain engines.
fordauthority.com
Ford Focus To Bow Out In 2025 Amid SUV, EV Pivot
With Ford of Europe set to transition its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner and seven new all-electric models on the way by 2024, the writing has quite literally been on the wall for the automaker’s slower-selling passenger car lineup for some time now. As Ford Authority reported back in June, The Blue Oval had already cut back 2022 Ford Focus production amid numerous supply chain issues, and the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany – which builds the Focus – is slated to cease production altogether in 2025, though the Focus is also built in China and Taiwan. Then came news that the future of the Focus ST and Fiesta ST was unclear this past September, while the Fiesta was then officially canceled in October. Now, the Ford Focus is also set to be discontinued, according to Automotive News Europe.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Navigator Sales See Slight Increase In Q3 2022
Lincoln Navigator sales increased in the United States and Mexico, while decreasing in Canada during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Lincoln Navigator deliveries totaled 3,100 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 3 percent compared to 3,019 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first...
fordauthority.com
Some Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Coming From Luxury Brands
Since its launch, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has proven to be a conquest sales champ for The Blue Oval, as the EV crossover continues to entice owners of other-branded vehicles to purchase one. This mass exodus doesn’t just consist of existing EV owners, either, as quite a few Mach-E buyers are brand new to the world of all-electric vehicles as well. Now, new data from Edmunds also reveals that a relatively large number of Ford Mustang Mach-E buyers are coming from luxury brands too, once again demonstrating the model’s broad appeal across a wide variety of demographics.
fordauthority.com
U.S. Senator Ed Markey Asks Auto Industry To Retain AM Radio
As Ford Authority reported back in August, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning is dropping its AM radio functionality, a feature that was present in the EV pickup for the 2022 model year. While this may seem like a curious move, AM radio – which has long been a popular medium for news, sports, weather, and talk shows – isn’t present in a lot of EVs these days, with automakers blaming its absence on interference from those vehicles’ drivetrains, though some – including Ford – have included AM radio in EVs to this point with no known issues. Now, with this ages-old feature seemingly on the ropes, U.S. Senator Ed Markey has asked 20 different automakers – including Ford – to keep putting it in vehicles, according to Mass Live.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford GT MK IV Debuts As Supercar’s Last Hurrah
This past October, the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition was revealed as the final road-going variant of the least-gen supercar, one that marks the end of an era after The Blue Oval extended GT production two times in the past. At the time, most assumed that this small 20-unit run would truly be the last new Ford GT to launch – at least in its current form. However, the automaker isn’t quite done with its latest and greatest supercar just yet, as it just unveiled the 2023 Ford GT MK IV, which pays tribute to the original Mk IV that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Ford Edge Might Only Offer One Length
The next-generation Ford Edge is well on its way to the Chinese market in the near future. Considering that a prototype was recently spotted wearing a colorful promotional wrap, its reveal is likely to take place in the coming months. However, there are quite a few details regarding the forthcoming crossover that remain a mystery, but there remains a distinct possibiliy that it will likely only be offered in one length.
fordauthority.com
Ford Maverick Incentive Offers 3.9 Percent APR In December 2022
A Ford Maverick incentive offers 3.9 percent APR financing during December 2022. However, it’s important to note that this particular offer may not be available for all markets. Additionally, this incentive is only applicable toward the purchase of a 2022 model year pickup, and excludes 2023 model year vehicles.
fordauthority.com
Ford Fusion Active May Not Happen After All
Throughout 2022, Ford Authority has spotted the Ford Evos, a China-exclusive crossover, testing on U.S. soil. It made rounds in Michigan not once, but twice, and another traveling the highways of Colorado. This led to some speculation regarding the vehicle’s future beyond China and left many wondering whether or not the crossover was bound for other markets in the form of the Ford Fusion Active. However, Ford Authority has learned that the Fusion Active may not be in the cards after all, as the automaker is considering abandoning its plans to develop the model for the North American market.
fordauthority.com
2023 Lincoln Nautilus Added To CR’s Recommended Vehicles
Ford Motor Company has had its fair share of mixed results in Consumer Reports‘ most recent owner surveys, as the Ford brand ranked 18th among the 24 brands that were part of the annual survey, dropping four places from last year, while Lincoln ranked 10th – a 14 spot improvement. In terms of individual models, the 2023 Ford Escape hybrid crossover and 2023 Lincoln Corsair were both added to the publication’s list of recommended vehicles, while the Ford Mustang Mach-E lost its recommended ranking and the Lincoln Aviator and Ford Explorer ranked among the 10 least reliable vehicles on sale today. However, we have more good news to share, as the 2023 Lincoln Nautilus has now been added to Consumer Reports‘ list of recommended vehicles.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost With Multi-Spoke Wheels: Photos
The 2024 Ford Mustang marks the first model year of the pony car’s S650 generation, featuring a host of new updates to enhance the lineup. After its introduction, Ford Authority has spotted several examples of the new Mustang, including several base Mustang EcoBoost models. So far, we’ve spotted a coupe finished in red, as well as a convertible. We’ve spotted yet another Mustang EcoBoost, this time wearing multi-spoke wheels, the first time we’ve seen these rollers on the pony car.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Vehicle Seat Retention Device
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a vehicle seat retention device, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on February 6th, 2019, published on December 6th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11518296. The Ford Authority Take. In recent months, Ford has filed a number of seat-related patents,...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty Features First-Ever HUD For Safety
At the end of September 2022, the 2023 Ford Super Duty was revealed, showing off the pickup’s refreshed exterior and interior styling for the first time. Since then, the Super Duty has racked up quite a bit of interest, with more than 150,000 customers already placing their orders for the forthcoming pickup. There are plenty of features that make the Super Duty something to be excited about, including an option for an all-new head-up display (HUD). Ford Authority recently had the opportunity to speak with the project’s engineering manager to find out why the feature was introduced to the lineup for the first time in its history.
fordauthority.com
Ford Vehicles Part Of Latest NHTSA Airbag Inquiry
For years now, automakers that installed Takata air bags in their vehicles have dealt with countless recalls after defective inflators were found to be responsible for a number of serious injuries and deaths. The resulting cumulative recall became the largest in history, covering roughly six million vehicles across a number of automakers, including three million Ford vehicles. Ford no longer uses Takata air bags in its vehicles, but is still facing legal repercussions from these issues, most recently being named as a defendant in a lawsuit claiming air bag inflators supplied by ARC Automotive Inc. of Knoxville, Tennessee are also defective. Now, Ford vehicles are part of a new query from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), according to the Wall Street Journal.
fordauthority.com
Ford Lineup Will Eventually Ditch Fog Lights Altogether
The Ford Mustang ditched its fog lamps quite some time ago, and the lamps won’t make it onto the all-new seventh-generation Mustang, either. This seems to be an ongoing trend with Blue Oval products, and now it seems that the global Ford lineup will eventually ditch fog lamps completely, Ford Authority has learned.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang GT Convertible In Rapid Red: Photos
Since its official unveiling in mid-September, Ford Authority has spotted quite a few 2024 Ford Mustang variants driving around, including an EcoBoost base model, an EcoBoost convertible, an EcoBoost equipped with the optional Performance Pack, a gray GT coupe, a yellow GT coupe, a silver GT coupe equipped with the Performance Pack, a GT coupe painted Oxford White, another Oxford White GT equipped with the Bronze Design Series Appearance Package, and the higher-performance Dark Horse. Now, Ford Authority has obtained photos of a 2024 Ford Mustang GT convertible finished in Rapid Red.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Star Prototype Has Entered Testing Phase
Back in July 2021, Ford Authority spotted an unusual Ford Mustang Mach-E prototype wearing heavy camo, which was actually a cleverly disguised early Lincoln electric vehicle mule. That model preceded the Lincoln Star concept, which was revealed this past April, previewing the future styling direction of FoMoCo’s luxury arm, as well as the brand’s forthcoming all-electric makeover. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the Lincoln Star prototype has entered the testing phase.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite: Live Photo Gallery
The 2023 Ford Escape received a refresh for the new model year, which the company officially revealed in full at the end of October. Part of the refresh includes a revamped trim level lineup, one of which is the sporty ST-Line series. Ford Authority was able to get up close and personal with an Escape ST-Line Elite at the crossover’s reveal event, giving us a first good look at what the new trim level has to offer.
fordauthority.com
Shelby Trust Prevails In Mustang Eleanor Copyright Lawsuit
The Ford Mustang known as “Eleanor” skyrocketed to fame thanks to its starring role in the Gone in 60 Seconds movie remake back in 2000, which inspired quite a few folks to build their own recreation of the Shelby Mustang GT500-inspired build. Problem is, the Mustang Eleanor trademark actually belongs to Denice Shakarian Halicki, the widow of H.B. Halicki, who created the original 1974 film and died in an accident while filming what was supposed to be the sequel in 1989. Via her company, Eleanor Licensing LLC, Halicki has since shut down numerous Mustang Eleanor projects, had cars seized, and even won a lawsuit against Carroll Shelby, who attempted to copyright and license the customer version of the Eleanor Mustang he created for the Gone in 60 Seconds reboot. Now, however, the Shelby Trust has prevailed in its ongoing legal battle over this matter.
Comments / 0