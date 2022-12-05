Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop "super app" for all your needs
Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
TechRadar
Web skimming hackers infiltrate over 40 ecommerce websites - that we know of
A new set of web skimming attacks have been discovered by JavaScript monitoring company Jscrambler, including attacks using methods that are reportedly unrecognizable. In a blog post (opens in new tab), the company outlined how it detected a web skimming attack on a discounted web marketing and analytics service occurred through the acquisition of its domain name (Cockpit). The domain name has not been in use since 2014.
TechRadar
Micron's most advanced SSD yet should boost your next business laptop
Micron Technology has launched a new solid-state drive (SSD), dubbed the Micron 2550 NVMe SSDm. The company claims the 2550 is the world’s first SSD to ship using NAND, a type of non-volatile storage technology that does not require power to retain data, with over 200 layers. The US...
TechRadar
Intel Sapphire Rapids chips confirmed to be supercharging your next workstation
Intel Sapphire Rapids chips are now officially set to be coming to workstations, the company has confirmed. Pencilled in for release at some point in 2023, "Sapphire Rapids" is the code name for the latest and greatest iteration of Intel's CPUs, which are otherwise known as 4th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors.
TechRadar
Adobe Fresco review
Adobe Fresco is an excellent drawing program that offers numerous tools and a great variety of brushes to help you be as creative as you like. The customization options and layer flexibility are great, and some interface designs are innovative and most useful. On top of which you can take your work into other Adobe software for further editing should you want to. It’s important to note that this app is not currently available on Android.
TechRadar
Many SMBs still just aren't equipped to deal with cyberattacks
Most small and medium-sized businesses are ill-equipped to tackle the growing problem of cyberattacks, new research from DataSolutions Group has claimed. The IT distributor's recent “Cyber Concerns” report found that 89% of leaders are “increasingly” worried about ransomware and malware. There are different factors contributing to the growing fears, including the lack of quality staff, tools and services, as well as budget.
TechRadar
Rackspace migrates Hosted Exchange solution users following ransomware incident
Rackspace’s formerly reported “security incident” (opens in new tab) has now been confirmed to be a ransomware breach that affected its Hosted Exchange solution. As a precaution, Rackspace isolated its Hosted Exchange offering in a bid to contain the incident, and is in communication with customers to help them migrate to a new environment.
TechRadar
Boost Infinite is finally here, and it offers unlimited data for just $25 per month
Boost Infinite – a new service from Dish Wireless – has been promising to shake up the US mobile network scene for a while, and it has now launched in beta form, so you can decide whether you want to sign up and see if it's the right plan for you.
TechRadar
Google says Rust is the key to cutting Android vulnerabilities
The Rust programming language is the key to making the Android operating system safer, Google’s engineers have claimed. In a blog post (opens in new tab) published by Android security engineer Jeffrey Vander Stoep, the Googler says the number of severe memory vulnerabilities has significantly dropped in the last three years and suggests it’s all thanks to the OS moving away from memory-unsafe programming languages, C and C++.
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams is finally solving your most annoying PDF problem
Worrying about PDF files on Microsoft Teams should soon be a thing of the past after the collaboration tool launched new in-built integration with Adobe Acrobat, allowing for easy group access to documents directly within the app. In a post (opens in new tab)on the Microsoft Teams Blog, the company...
TechRadar
What is file syncing and how does it work?
File synchronization is a method for ensuring that the same file, accessed across several different devices, remains consistent and up-to-date. File syncing has become increasingly common as businesses adopt cloud computing on a wider scale. With cloud storage now used to save the majority of enterprise data, employees may access documents using their smartphones, laptops, or tablets.
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams might start telling on you to your parents
The days of bringing home a note from your teacher to your parents (or vice versa) will soon be at an end thanks to a new update to Microsoft Teams. The video conferencing service is working on a new feature that will make parent-teacher communication much more tech-savvy, allowing messages to be sent either by email or SMS to set up a Microsoft Teams call.
Comments / 0