Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Long Island College Flip Flops Mask Mandate as CDC Urges Indoor Protection
A Long Island college worried about rising COVID-19 cases reinstalled an indoor campus mask mandate then reversed the policy hours later following intervention from county officials. Nassau Community College leaders on Friday announced the return to indoor masking for all, regardless of vaccination status, citing an uptick in cases. But...
NBC New York
Alleged Pan Am Flight 103 Bomber in Custody, 34 Years After Lockerbie Disaster
Some 34 years after Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, the Justice Department and Scottish authorities confirmed the United States has taken custody of the man alleged to have built the bomb. “The United States has taken custody of alleged Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker Abu Agila Mohammad...
NBC New York
Children as Young as 6 Months Old Are Now Eligible for Omicron Covid Vaccines
The CDC approval comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration gave its authorization. Children ages 6 months through 5 years old who received the two-dose Moderna can now get an omicron booster. Kids ages 6 months through 4 years old who are completing their Pfizer primary series will...
NBC New York
Inflation Tops Covid-19 as Americans' Biggest Concern, But Infection Remains a Costly Threat
This time last year, the Delta variant was about to send Covid-19 cases to what would be their highest peak of the pandemic so far. It's no wonder, then, that 45% of Americans ranked Covid as the biggest issue facing the U.S. at the time, according to last year's Consumer Trends survey from The New Consumer.
NBC New York
Marijuana Industry Sales Slow Down After Pandemic Surge
In some of the most mature legal cannabis markets across the U.S., sales are declining after surging earlier in the pandemic. Investment money is also drying up, making it harder for small businesses and startups to succeed in a crowded marketplace. The industry is awaiting federal regulation that could help...
NBC New York
Omicron Subvariants That More Easily Dodge Immunity Are Causing More Than 70% of U.S. Infections
The BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 Covid subvariants are now responsible for 68% of new cases, while the XBB subvariant is causing 4.7% of new infections. Covid infections and hospitalizations are rising after Thanksgiving, with Christmas and the New Year holidays still around the corner. These subvariants are resistant to key antibody...
Comments / 0