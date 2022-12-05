ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NBC New York

Long Island College Flip Flops Mask Mandate as CDC Urges Indoor Protection

A Long Island college worried about rising COVID-19 cases reinstalled an indoor campus mask mandate then reversed the policy hours later following intervention from county officials. Nassau Community College leaders on Friday announced the return to indoor masking for all, regardless of vaccination status, citing an uptick in cases. But...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Alleged Pan Am Flight 103 Bomber in Custody, 34 Years After Lockerbie Disaster

Some 34 years after Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, the Justice Department and Scottish authorities confirmed the United States has taken custody of the man alleged to have built the bomb. “The United States has taken custody of alleged Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker Abu Agila Mohammad...
NBC New York

Children as Young as 6 Months Old Are Now Eligible for Omicron Covid Vaccines

The CDC approval comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration gave its authorization. Children ages 6 months through 5 years old who received the two-dose Moderna can now get an omicron booster. Kids ages 6 months through 4 years old who are completing their Pfizer primary series will...
NBC New York

Marijuana Industry Sales Slow Down After Pandemic Surge

In some of the most mature legal cannabis markets across the U.S., sales are declining after surging earlier in the pandemic. Investment money is also drying up, making it harder for small businesses and startups to succeed in a crowded marketplace. The industry is awaiting federal regulation that could help...
COLORADO STATE

