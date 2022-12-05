Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Epigenetic emergency switch improves defense against infections
During infections, the hematopoietic system switches from normal to emergency mode. This improves the defense against pathogens. Scientists at the German Cancer Research Center have now found an epigenetic switch in blood stem cells and progenitor cells of mice that can trigger the switch from one mode to the other.
MedicalXpress
Scientists identify gene that controls scarring in damaged hearts
Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School have identified a gene that controls the behavior of a specific type of cardiac macrophage responsible for excessive scarring during the early phases of common heart diseases or cardiomyopathies. When the gene, called WWP2, is blocked, heart function is improved and scar tissue formation is slowed, delaying the progression to heart failure.
MedicalXpress
New customizable, strontium-filled scaffold could improve dental implant healing
A team of University at Buffalo researchers has developed a new strontium-loaded scaffold that can be personalized to fit any size dental implant and could help improve healing and tissue attachment in patients. The success of dental implants is dependent on the growth and adhesion of soft tissues to the...
MedicalXpress
Life-saving light beam to detect malaria
A fast, needle-free malaria detection tool developed by a University of Queensland-led team could help save hundreds of thousands of lives annually. Malaria is usually detected by a blood test, but scientists have devised a method using a device that shines a beam of harmless infrared light on a person's ear or finger for five-to-10 seconds, it collects an infrared signature that is processed by a computer algorithm.
MedicalXpress
Researchers find missing piece of the asthma puzzle
An inflammatory molecule called LIGHT, appears to be the cause of life-threatening airway damage in patients with severe asthma. According to the new research from scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI), therapeutics to stop LIGHT (which is related to tumor necrosis factor) could reverse airway and lung damage in patients—and potentially offer a long-term treatment for asthma.
MedicalXpress
World-first use of base-edited CAR T cells to treat resistant leukemia
A patient with relapsed T cell leukaemia has been given base-edited T-cells in a world-first use of a base-edited cell therapy, in a 'bench-to-bedside' collaboration between UCL and Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH). The patient, 13-year-old Alyssa from Leicester, was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (T-ALL) in...
MedicalXpress
Three-drug combination therapy effective in patients with high-risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia, trial shows
A three-drug combination that sent chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) into deep remission in a broad group of patients in a clinical trial is highly effective in patients with high-risk forms of the disease, a new, phase 2 clinical trial led by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute investigators indicates. The initial cohort of...
MedicalXpress
Three things to know about teplizumb, the new diabetes drug
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a medication that can delay the onset of type 1 diabetes. This marks the first treatment to change the course of this autoimmune disease since the discovery of insulin in 1922. Type 1 diabetes, also known as type 1 diabetes mellitus, is...
MedicalXpress
Black patients more likely to be advised against brain tumor surgery
Black patients are significantly more likely to receive a recommendation against surgical resection of glioblastoma, meningioma, pituitary adenoma, and vestibular schwannoma than White patients, according to a study published in the Dec. 10 issue of The Lancet. John T. Butterfield, from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and colleagues conducted...
MedicalXpress
CAR-T-cell shows promise in patients with lymphoma of the brain and spinal cord in early trial
A CAR-T-cell therapy known as axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) is safe and shows encouraging signs of efficacy in a small pilot trial involving patients with lymphoma of the brain and/or spinal cord, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute investigators report at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. The research features an...
MedicalXpress
Short cognitive behavioral therapy program is also effective at reducing anxiety among school children
Anxiety disorders are highly prevalent psychological disorders among children. Anxiety negatively affects a child's sense of self-esteem, leading to under-achievement in school. Moreover, anxiety may exacerbate low self-esteem in children who already experience it. This increases their likelihood of avoiding socialization, indulging in negative interactions with their peers, and remaining absent from classes. If left untreated, anxiety can lead to severe psychological disorders over time.
MedicalXpress
Research sheds light on nuances of racism, experiences of vulnerability during pregnancy care
Pregnancy and birthing are already vulnerable and emotional times for many women, but they become even more stressful when discrimination mars health care for expecting mothers, new University of Maryland-led research shows. The study published last month in the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities zeroed in on experiences...
MedicalXpress
New treatment for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis shows promising long-term results
Patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who participated in a clinical trial of rocatinlimab—a novel, patient-tailored monoclonal antibody therapy—showed promising results both while taking the drug and up to 20 weeks after the therapy was stopped, Mount Sinai researchers reported in The Lancet. The researchers said the...
MedicalXpress
Extending chemo slashes risk of aggressive childhood leukemia coming back
Many children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) have a good outcome of their disease. After two years of chemotherapy treatment, 9 out of 10 children are cured. But some children have a more aggressive form of the disease. For example, children with a so-called Ikaros change in the DNA of their leukemia cells have a greater risk of their disease coming back after treatment. In order to improve the chances of survival and quality of life of all children with leukemia, the treatment protocol has been continuously adapted over the years, based on the latest scientific insights.
MedicalXpress
Researchers present advance in re-treatment with CAR T therapy
Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania's Abramson Cancer Center presented preliminary results of an ongoing Phase I clinical trial demonstrating successful re-treatment with CAR T cell therapy for patients whose cancers relapsed after previous CAR T therapy at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. CAR T therapies...
MedicalXpress
What do evolutionary researchers believe about human psychology and behavior?
Research in evolutionary psychology attracts considerable attention, from both enthusiasts and critics. Evolutionary researchers devote substantial effort to correcting misperceptions of the field, for example that evolutionary researchers studying humans are genetic determinists. Also, the field itself is not monolithic in belief, there are competing theoretical models and phenomena which...
MedicalXpress
Ectopic expression of lncRNA MVIH as a potential diagnostic biomarker in cervical cancer
A new research paper was published in Genes & Cancer entitled "Ectopic expression of lncRNA MVIH as a potential diagnostic biomarker in cervical cancer." Cervical cancer (CC) is one of the most common cancers in women. Recent advances in screening and vaccination against the papilloma virus (HPV) have increased protection against CC. However, there is no effective diagnostic biomarker and treatment approach during the course of the disease.
MedicalXpress
Classification criteria established for Takayasu arteritis
Takayasu arteritis is a type of large‐vessel vasculitis that affects the aorta—the main artery that carries blood away from the heart. This damage can cause complications such as stroke, heart attacks, and pain in the arms and legs from reduced blood flow. Classification criteria are not the same...
MedicalXpress
Experimental cancer therapy shows success in more than 70% of patients in global clinical trials
A new therapy that makes the immune system kill bone marrow cancer cells was successful in as many as 73% of patients in two clinical trials, according to researchers from The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The therapy, known as a bispecific antibody,...
MedicalXpress
Fully online college classes tied to greater psychological distress
Fully remote college classes were associated with higher levels of psychological distress during 2021 for students compared with those attending hybrid format classes, according to a study published online Nov. 30 in JAMA Network Open. Abdelrahman ElTohamy, M.D., from Harvard Medical School in Boston, and colleagues examined the association between...
