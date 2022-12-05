ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Hockey Rumors

Caps' Dmitry Orlov activated off IR, Erik Gustafsson injured

The Capitals got some good news and bad news on their back end for tonight’s contest against Winnipeg. The good news is that after missing 16 games, defenseman Dmitry Orlov was activated off IR, relays Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic (Twitter link). However, they also lost blueliner Erik Gustafsson to an upper-body injury, notes Samantha Pell of the Washington Post (Twitter link). The net trade-off is certainly a positive as Orlov, a long-term top-four player for them, is jumping right back onto their top pairing although Gustafsson is tied for the team lead in assists by a defender with ten.
WASHINGTON, DC
Pro Hockey Rumors

Panthers' Anton Lundell, Spencer Knight may return to team on Sunday

While the Panthers were without center Anton Lundell and goaltender Spencer Knight Saturday, both players might be available for Sunday's contest against Seattle, relays Florida Hockey Now’s Colby Guy (Twitter links). Lundell is dealing with a mild upper-body injury but is skating and his absence is supposed to be...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres place Henri Jokiharju, Vinnie Hinostroza on IR

The Buffalo Sabres have announced four roster moves in advance of Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. First, they placed defenseman Henri Jokiharju and forward Vinnie Hinostroza on injured reserve. To fill those two roster spots, the team recalled forward Brett Murray and defenseman Kale Clague from their AHL affiliate,...
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

What your team is thankful for: Nashville Predators

With American Thanksgiving now behind us and the holiday season coming up, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Nashville Predators.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall to have hearing for high stick on Kings' Sean Durzi

Match penalties given for intent to injure come with an automatic review from the league, meaning the NHL has some work to do following the Toronto Maple Leafs-Los Angeles Kings game Thursday night. Pierre Engvall will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety for his high stick on Sean Durzi, which earned him a five-minute major and an early trip to the showers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

