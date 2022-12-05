ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets place defenseman Logan Stanley on IR

Earlier, we covered how Winnipeg Jets players Logan Stanley and Saku Maenalanen would not be playing in Sunday’s game against the Washington Capitals. Now, we have some more detail on each player’s situation. The Jets have announced that Stanley and Maenalanen will be placed on injured reserve, which...
WASHINGTON STATE
Pro Hockey Rumors

Caps' Dmitry Orlov activated off IR, Erik Gustafsson injured

The Capitals got some good news and bad news on their back end for tonight’s contest against Winnipeg. The good news is that after missing 16 games, defenseman Dmitry Orlov was activated off IR, relays Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic (Twitter link). However, they also lost blueliner Erik Gustafsson to an upper-body injury, notes Samantha Pell of the Washington Post (Twitter link). The net trade-off is certainly a positive as Orlov, a long-term top-four player for them, is jumping right back onto their top pairing although Gustafsson is tied for the team lead in assists by a defender with ten.
WASHINGTON, DC
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kraken D Jamie Oleksiak suspended three games

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced that Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak will serve a three-game suspension for his hit to the head on Alexeyev. He will be eligible to return when the Kraken take on the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 18. The veteran defender received a match penalty in...
FLORIDA STATE
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild re-assign veteran defenseman Andrej Sustr

On December 1st, the Minnesota Wild recalled veteran defenseman Andrej Sustr to their NHL roster. Today, the Wild announced that they’ve re-assigned Sustr to their AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild, meaning he’ll head back to the minors without skating in an NHL game. Sustr, 32, is as mentioned...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Predators place former first-round pick Eeli Tolvanen on waivers

According to TSN’s Chris Johnston, the Nashville Predators have placed former top prospect Eeli Tolvanen on waivers. While the merits of putting the once-elite prospect on waivers could be debated, the move is also interesting in that it comes roughly an hour after the team learned it would be losing forward Michael McCarron for an indefinite period of time as he enters the Players Assistance Program. No corresponding move related to either player has been announced at this point.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson out at least six weeks

It has been somewhat of a frustrating year so far for Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson. Unfortunately for him, the bad news continues as Sports Illustrated’s David Alter relays that he will miss six to eight weeks due to the shoulder injury that he suffered on Thursday against Los Angeles. However, he won’t need surgery this time around and will simply rehab the injury this time.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Panthers' Anton Lundell, Spencer Knight may return to team on Sunday

While the Panthers were without center Anton Lundell and goaltender Spencer Knight Saturday, both players might be available for Sunday's contest against Seattle, relays Florida Hockey Now’s Colby Guy (Twitter links). Lundell is dealing with a mild upper-body injury but is skating and his absence is supposed to be...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Artturi Lehkonen set to return for Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen is expected back in the lineup for Sunday's contest on the road in St. Louis against the Blues after suffering a concussion on December 3, says Bennett Durando of The Denver Post. Lehkonen was never placed on IR with the injury, missing three games and...
COLORADO STATE
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres place Henri Jokiharju, Vinnie Hinostroza on IR

The Buffalo Sabres have announced four roster moves in advance of Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. First, they placed defenseman Henri Jokiharju and forward Vinnie Hinostroza on injured reserve. To fill those two roster spots, the team recalled forward Brett Murray and defenseman Kale Clague from their AHL affiliate,...
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

David Booth re-signs in Norway

An NHL player’s professional career can continue long after he leaves the league. David Booth, who has played just 28 NHL games since 2014-15, has signed another contract in Norway for the rest of the season. He’ll move to Storhamar, after suiting up for Manglerud in 2019-20 and Valerenga in 2021-22.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

