Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
Lorine Chia, Keithian, Alex Vaughn, Olisae and More Are Artists to Listen to In 2023jzonazariAtlanta, GA
Spice Up Your Lunch With a Stop At Bangkok Cabin -- And Beware of the Heat Advisory Even on Cold DaysDeanLandKennesaw, GA
50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent RegionSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
CBS Sports
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett no longer interested in Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will not be the next coach at Stanford after he was reportedly a finalist for the job. Garrett posted a message on Twitter saying that he appreciated the conversations that he had with several members of the school, but will be returning to his current job as a college football and NFL analyst.
Bucs are simultaneously leading a division, lowering expectations
The Bucs are a modern athletic marvel. Clearly kaput, yet still leading a division. They have lost more than they have won, they have given up more points than they have scored, and they have wasted more goodwill than they have earned. Yet a much-needed autopsy could be delayed because...
Detroit Lions taking on 'gutsy' Dan Campbell's personality as hot streak continues
Detroit Lions converted a fake punt and a pass to offensive tackle Penei Sewell to defeat the division-leading Minnesota Vikings.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Paces pass catchers in loss
James secured seven of nine targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 48-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. The veteran wideout finished with the team lead in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the day for the Giants, but those were mainly empty numbers in the lopsided loss. James helped make the final score a tad bit less embarrassing with a 19-yard touchdown grab off a pass from Tyrod Taylor with 39 seconds remaining, and he'll aim to carry over his momentum into a critical Week 15 Sunday night battle against the Commanders on the road.
CBS Sports
Larry Brown leaving Penny Hardaway's coaching staff at Memphis due to health reasons
Memphis announced Friday that legendary coach Larry Brown is stepping away from his role as special adviser to Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway due to "ongoing health concerns." Brown first took a leave of absence from his role before the season due to what was described at the time as a "minor medical issue."
Commanders given two gifts in NFL Week 14
The Washington Commanders were given two early Christmas gifts Sunday in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. In the early 1 p.m. ET time slot of games, the Eagles scored the first 21 points on their way to an easy 48-22 win over the Giants at the Meadowlands. The Giants’ loss means their record now stands at 7-5-1, identical with Washington heading toward NBC’s Sunday Night game of the Week at FedEx Field next Sunday, December 18.
Louisville Flips In-State '23 DL Saadiq Clements From Purdue
The Henderson County defensive lineman is the second prospect in as many days to flip from the Boilermakers to the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Sets Jets rookie record in loss
Wilson caught six of seven targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. Wilson eclipsed Keyshawn Johnson's Jets rookie record of 844 receiving yards by raising his season total to 868. That total includes 335 yards in three games since Mike White took over under center for New York. White suffered a rib injury and was sent to the hospital as a precaution after finishing the game, but if the quarterback's available in Week 15 against the defensively challenged Lions, Wilson would be well positioned to add to his recent success.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Set to undergo MRI
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that Hicks will undergo an MRI after he was forced out with a toe injury during Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Hicks was deemed questionable to return coming out of halftime, though he was ultimately...
CBS Sports
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Hurts left knee Sunday
Samuel was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a left knee injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Near the end of a three-yard carry in which he coughed up the ball to the Bucs in the second quarter, Samuel was bent backwards by multiple Tampa Bay defenders and clutched at his left knee after the play. The nature of the injury isn't known, but if he's unable to return, he'll end Week 14 with four catches (on five targets) for 43 yards, four carries for 21 yards and a rushing touchdown.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Being evaluated for concussion
Wilson left Sunday's contest versus the Chiefs after hitting his head hard on the turf at the end of a scramble in the fourth quarter, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Wilson remained on the ground for a spell before slowly making his way to the sideline tent and eventually the locker room, per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. The Broncos announced shortly thereafter that Wilson was being evaluated for a concussion, which, if confirmed, will end his Week 14 with 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 23-for-36 passing and four carries for 57 yards.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
Griffin wins game at OT buzzer, Hawks hold off Bulls 123-122
ATLANTA (AP) — A.J. Griffin hit a 6-footer on an alley-oop pass at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 123-122 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night. DeMar DeRozan sank three free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime to finish with 33 points as it appeared the Bulls had the game wrapped up. But Griffin took sideline alley-oop pass from Jalen Johnson and scored on a turnaround jumper with Derrick Jones Jr. defending for the win. It was Griffin’s second overtime buzzer-beater in his rookie season, the first coming in a 124-122 win over Toronto on Nov. 19. “The same thing was going through my head,” Griffin said after scoring 17 points. “Just how fast it happens. I think coach drew up a great play and J.J. made a great pass.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited success in loss
Cook rushed 15 times for 23 yards and a touchdown and secured one of two targets for 13 yards in the Vikings' 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Cook appeared to be on his way to a productive day when he capped off a 10-play, 75-yard march late in the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown rush, but the rest of his afternoon, which included a lost fumble deep in Lions territory near the end of the first half, was a study in frustration. Cook found running room at a premium against a quietly improving Lions rush defense, leaving him with his second-lowest yardage tally of the season. The talented back will aim to make up for the lackluster day and get into the end zone for a third straight game in a Saturday afternoon home matchup versus the Colts in Week 15.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Jaw-dropping numbers in loss
Jefferson secured 11 of 15 targets for 223 yards in the Vikings' 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday. Jefferson comfortably led the Vikings in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, with the fact Minnesota had to go pass-heavy as the game went on naturally benefitting the star receiver. Jefferson logged a team-long 47-yard catch along the way, and he's now just grab away from his second straight 100-yard reception campaign. Jefferson's first opportunity to build on his season-best yardage tally comes in a Saturday afternoon home matchup against the Colts in Week 15.
CBS Sports
49ers' Kerry Hyder: Dealing with ankle injury
Hyder suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Hyder was unable to return to Sunday's matchup in the closing minutes but appeared to be in good spirits while walking off the field after the game, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his availability for Thursday's game in Seattle.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Underwhelms in upset loss
Carr completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 11 yards. Carr's lackluster stat line underscores how difficult a night it was for the Raiders' air attack,...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Injured in warmups
Higgins aggravated his hamstring injury in warmups, according to Bengals coach Zac Taylor in his postgame press conference, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Higgins' absence in the game had a pronounced effect on the Bengals' offense early in the win over the Browns, and of course was devastating to fantasy players who relied upon the Bengals removing him from the injury report this weekend before the game.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Could have returned
Johnson (oblique) said he could have gone back in and played in the Eagles' 48-22 win over the Giants if he had to, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports. Johnson suffered the injury in the second half and was unable to return. With the game fairly in hand, the Eagles had little reason to put him back in, and Jack Driscoll finished the contest at right tackle. Johnson will now focus on getting healthy enough to suit up Week 15 against the Bears.
Comments / 0