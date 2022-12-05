ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
cryptopotato.com

decrypt.co

Independent Audit Confirms Binance’s Bitcoin Is More Than Fully Backed

Mazars, an international audit, tax and advisory firm, confirmed on Wednesday that Binance holds more than all of the Bitcoin it needs to cover customer deposits. “At the time of assessment, Mazars observed Binance controlled in-scope assets in excess of 100% of their total platform liabilities,” reads the firm’s published page providing Binance’s proof-of-reserves and proof-of-liabilities verification.
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
kitco.com

u.today

Co-founder of Crypto Firm Amber Group Dies at 30

Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of the $3 billion cryptocurrency firm Amber Group, has died. He was 30. Amber announced his death on Friday in a statement published on its website. The statement says that Kullander unexpectedly died in his sleep on Wednesday. “His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts...
dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
CNBC

Blackstone chief defends real estate fund amid rush for withdrawals

Investors nervous about Blackstone's real estate investment trust should view it as a long-term vehicle that's well positioned for the future, the firm's president said Thursday. Blackstone President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray defended the positioning and structure, noting that investors knew BREIT had limits on redemptions. "We set...
astaga.com

Ethereum And Ripple Commit Securities Fraud: Michael Saylor

Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor notoriously doesn’t care a lot about altcoins, together with Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH). In a most up-to-date podcast look, Saylor spoke out in regards to the classification of these cryptocurrencies as securities. In reference to the legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S....

