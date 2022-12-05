ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Southern California police shoot man wielding wooden object

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 6 days ago

San Bernardino police shot and killed a man who set a palm tree on fire and then charged at officers with a large piece of wood, officials said.

The shooting occurred last Wednesday outside a vacant residence just west of downtown, the San Bernardino Police Department said.

Officers responding around 11 p.m. found the tree ablaze and were confronted by a man wielding a “wooden bludgeon,” police said.

The man grabbed a shovel, dropped it, and then picked up another wooden object, which he swung at an officer, according to police.

After the man ignored commands to comply, police unsuccessfully deployed a stun gun and then opened fire, officials said.

The man, who was shot and died at the scene, was identified as Delfino Avila, the Southern California News Group reported. His age and city of residence were not immediately available.

Police didn't specify the types of wooden objects Avila allegedly used to threaten officers.

The investigation was ongoing Monday.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

vvng.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on Outer Highway 18 in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities conducted an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday evening in Apple Valley. It happened on December 10, 2022, at about 6:12 pm, along Outer Highway 18, between Standing Rock Avenue and Erie Road. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and pronounced...
APPLE VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Missing sisters last seen in Rowland Heights found

Authorities said two missing girls who disappeared in Rowland Heights on Saturday have been found. The sisters, Adrianna Villegas, 12, and Isabella Villegas, 14, were last seen on the 17800 block of Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the girls left together and were possibly headed to a location […]
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
KTLA

16-year-old arrested for stabbing 4 in Redlands: Police

The Redlands Police Department announced that a teen has been arrested after four people were stabbed in a fight last Saturday. The 16-year-old boy’s stabbings occurred during a Dec. 3 fight involving 20 people, most of them minors, in the parking lot of Summit Apartments, located at 27431 W. San Bernardino Ave., police said in […]
REDLANDS, CA
iheart.com

What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase

SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Armed robbery in Coachella, police looking for suspect

Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to an armed robbery at a business near Avenue 50 and Van Buren Street in Coachella. Deputies said the suspect was a Hispanic man in his 20s wearing green pants and a camouflage hooded sweatshirt. The suspect reportedly went inside the business after 3 p.m. Saturday with a black The post Armed robbery in Coachella, police looking for suspect appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
Key News Network

Abandoned Church Burns in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County firefighters were at the scene of an abandoned church fire Thursday morning. LACoFD responded to a reported commercial building fire shortly after 7:30 a.m., Dec. 8, on the 600 block of North Mills Avenue in the city of Pomona. Once firefighters arrived...
POMONA, CA
Key News Network

1 Trapped, 1 Ejected in Lancaster Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were critically injured in a traffic collision in the city of Lancaster Saturday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call of a traffic collision around 10:13 p.m., Dec. 10, with persons trapped and at least one person ejected from a vehicle at the intersection of East Avenue K and 15th Street East.
LANCASTER, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man shot dead in Whittier, 2 suspects at large

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on the 10000 block of Laurel Ave. in unincorporated Whittier Thursday morning.The shooting was reported at about 1:39 a.m. Thursday.A man with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Two male adult suspects reportedly fled the scene in an SUV and remained at large.Laurel Avenue was closed at the scene during the investigation.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers (800) 222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.
WHITTIER, CA
vvng.com

Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Shelby Lynn Marino, a Hesperia resident, lost her battle with breast cancer this weekend and people in the Victor Valley community are sharing stories and memories of her. Born August 24, 1990, Marino graduated from William Blount High School in Maryville Tennessee and moved to...
HESPERIA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

19-year-old Coachella man killed in crash in Moreno Valley

A 19-year-old driver was killed in a crash between an SUV and pickup truck at a Moreno Valley intersection, authorities said today. Arnold Perez of Coachella was fatally injured about 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Iris Avenue and Kitching Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Perez was driving a Toyota Sequoia through the intersection The post 19-year-old Coachella man killed in crash in Moreno Valley appeared first on KESQ.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Third Juvenile Suspect Arrested For Alleged Involvement in Coachella Shooting

(CNS) – A third juvenile was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in a November shooting in Coachella, where shots were fired at multiple residences. Members from the Coachella Community Action Team, the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, La Quinta Traffic Team and Riverside County’s SWAT Team searched two residences at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large

A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Sheriff's Department Investigating How Middle School Students Got Cannabis-Laced Gummies

An investigation was underway today to ascertain how four students at a Moreno Valley middle school obtained marijuana-laced snacks that caused them to become ill. "This is an active investigation and deputies are still investigating the incident to determine the origin of the substance and if any criminal acts were committed,'' Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Jerry Franchville said.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
vvng.com

Homicide investigation closes Bear Valley Road at Amethyst Road near Stater Bros in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homicide investigation shut down Bear Valley Road between Amethyst Road and Shooting Star Drive in Victorville, officials confirmed. It happened early Thursday morning at about 3:30 am, when San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a “man down” call near the bus stop in front of the Stater Bros located at 13769 Bear Valley Road.
VICTORVILLE, CA
foxla.com

Pomona man arrested after allegedly killing neighbor's dog

POMONA, Calif. - Pomona Police arrested a man who they say shot and killed his neighbor's dog. Marcus Folaji Ajose, 35, was arrested on Dec. 6 and booked into the Pomona City Jail. On Nov. 27, a family, who just moved to Pomona, say their dog, K9, was chasing a...
POMONA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man found dead in the lake of a Rancho Mirage gated community

A man was found dead in the lake of a gated community in Rancho Mirage. Deputies were originally called to the area of Via Santo Thomas and Dinah Shore in Rancho Mirage at around 3:15 a.m. for a report of a missing person, according to Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez, public information officer for the Riverside County The post Man found dead in the lake of a Rancho Mirage gated community appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
