Ohio State SAF Jaylen Johnson Enters Name Into Transfer Portal

Johnson did not appear in any games for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons after suffering an ACL injury as a freshman.

As first reported by 247Sports ' Chris Hummer and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow , Ohio State redshirt freshman safety Jaylen Johnson has entered his name into the transfer portal.

A former three-star prospect from Cincinnati La Salle, Johnson missed his entire true freshman season after tearing his ACL during preseason camp. He did not appear in any games this fall, either, as he was buried on the depth chart.

Johnson becomes the first Buckeye to leave the program during the transfer window, which opened on Monday and allows players to enter their name into the portal through Jan. 18. He will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Johnson picked Ohio State over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue and West Virginia, among others. He's the second safety from his class to transfer, joining Andre Turrentine (Tennessee) last offseason.

