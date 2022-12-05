ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Ridge, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastridgenewsonline.com

One Dead After Stabbing in East Brainerd

One man is in custody after a stabbing lead to the death of an individual in East Brainerd. According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m. personnel responded to the 7800 block of Safari Drive on a reported stabbing. An unidentified person was found dead.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit Arrest Victor Castaneda

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NIS) received information that a subject, identified as Victor Castaneda, was in possession of narcotics and firearms. Detectives were able to locate Castaneda and develop probable cause to conduct a traffic stop. Uniformed deputies, with the assistance...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Suspect arrested in Fatal Hit and Run in Fort Oglethorpe

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia State Patrol announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal hit and run last week in Fort Oglethorpe. 51 year old Franklin Coyne was killed when a pickup rear-ended him on his motorcycle on Battlefield Parkway last Tuesday night. Georgia State...
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
WSMV

Sheriff: Warren County deputy fired after crash, DUI charge

McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Warren County deputy was arrested and fired after he was involved in a DUI crash. On Saturday, Deputy Cory Lynn Cannon was involved in an off-duty, single-vehicle crash on Highland Road in the Rock Island community in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr....
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

One dead, one hurt after shooting in Turtletown

TURTLETOWN, Tenn. — One person is dead and another recovering after a shooting in Turtletown last Thursday. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at about 3 p.m. at a home on 122 Garden Walk Boulevard. Dispatchers got a 911 call saying two people had been shot.
TURTLETOWN, TN
WTVC

Polk County man arrested for stealing a backhoe, says affidavit

POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — A Polk County man was arrested for stealing a Backhoe, an affidavit reveals. In September, the affidavit says Polk County Sheriff deputies spoke to Robert Ledford who told them his Teramite T-7 Backhoe had been stolen from his property at 1437 Boanerges Church Road:. The...
POLK COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Fatal Crash on Hwy 55

At 6:50 a.m. Tuesday morning a four-vehicle accident occurred on Hwy 55 inside Warren County. According to Trooper Ben Cannon’s report a 2007 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 18 year-old Daniel Davidson of Rock Island, was traveling east on Highway 55 when, for unknown reasons, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2012 Ford Focus, driven by 37 year old Veronica Grifaldo of McMinnville. Her passenger, 23 year-old Jennifer Grifaldo of McMinnville, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 2015 Ford Fiesta, driven by a 17 year-old juvenile, struck the Focus on the passenger side. Behind the Fiesta a 1998 Toyota Camry, driven by 69 year-old Donald Carey of McMinnville, was traveling outbound when he swerved to avoid the crashing vehicles and went into a concrete drain tile.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
wrganews.com

27-year-old Rome man arrested for Aggravated Assualt Charges

A 27-year-old Rome man was arrested on Monday by the Rome Police Department for aggravated assault. According to Floyd County Jail records, Michael Wayne Huskins Jr. of a Crescent Avenue address allegedly pointed a gun at two victims at his home. Huskins is being charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault.
ROME, GA
On Target News

Marion County Deputy Arrested in Monteagle

A Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been arrested and charged with DUI. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette confirmed that Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the report says the driver “evaded and turned off the vehicle lights.” The driver...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WSMV

McMinnville school secretary stole students’ lunch money cards, police say

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A McMinnville school secretary was arrested last month after detectives found she stole two elementary students’ pandemic food benefit cards to buy groceries. On Nov. 18, a parent filed a report with the McMinnville Police Department regarding someone fraudulently using her son’s pandemic electronic...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
wrganews.com

19-year-old arrested for shooting at an occupied home

A 19-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after he shot at a home. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ashton Jase Duvall of a Northwood Drive address allegedly fired a gun into an occupied residence on Second Street with the intention to cause serious harm to a victim. Duvall is being charged with reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and aggravated assault.
ROME, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy