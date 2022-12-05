At 6:50 a.m. Tuesday morning a four-vehicle accident occurred on Hwy 55 inside Warren County. According to Trooper Ben Cannon’s report a 2007 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 18 year-old Daniel Davidson of Rock Island, was traveling east on Highway 55 when, for unknown reasons, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2012 Ford Focus, driven by 37 year old Veronica Grifaldo of McMinnville. Her passenger, 23 year-old Jennifer Grifaldo of McMinnville, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 2015 Ford Fiesta, driven by a 17 year-old juvenile, struck the Focus on the passenger side. Behind the Fiesta a 1998 Toyota Camry, driven by 69 year-old Donald Carey of McMinnville, was traveling outbound when he swerved to avoid the crashing vehicles and went into a concrete drain tile.

WARREN COUNTY, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO