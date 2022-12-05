Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Man charged with criminal homicide for deadly stabbing in East Brainerd, says HCSO
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A man is facing charges for a deadly stabbing that happened on Safari Drive in East Brainerd Wednesday, HCSO says. When deputies arrived, HCSO says the suspect involved in the incident ran out of the back of the home into the woods to evade law enforcement.
WDEF
Deputies arrest suspect after search at East Brainerd fatal stabbing
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal stabbing Wednesday evening in East Brainerd. Deputies responded to a neighborhood on Safari Drive around 5PM. Officers found a dead victim inside, but are not releasing further details at this point. They say a suspect...
Jackson County man faces mountain of theft charges following investigation
A Jackson County man is facing a mountain of theft-related charges after authorities say he was found with the stolen items.
eastridgenewsonline.com
One Dead After Stabbing in East Brainerd
One man is in custody after a stabbing lead to the death of an individual in East Brainerd. According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m. personnel responded to the 7800 block of Safari Drive on a reported stabbing. An unidentified person was found dead.
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit Arrest Victor Castaneda
Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NIS) received information that a subject, identified as Victor Castaneda, was in possession of narcotics and firearms. Detectives were able to locate Castaneda and develop probable cause to conduct a traffic stop. Uniformed deputies, with the assistance...
WDEF
Suspect arrested in Fatal Hit and Run in Fort Oglethorpe
FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia State Patrol announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal hit and run last week in Fort Oglethorpe. 51 year old Franklin Coyne was killed when a pickup rear-ended him on his motorcycle on Battlefield Parkway last Tuesday night. Georgia State...
WSMV
Sheriff: Warren County deputy fired after crash, DUI charge
McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Warren County deputy was arrested and fired after he was involved in a DUI crash. On Saturday, Deputy Cory Lynn Cannon was involved in an off-duty, single-vehicle crash on Highland Road in the Rock Island community in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr....
WTVCFOX
Convicted felon arrested in Collegedale, drugs found in home, sheriff says
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A convicted felon faces several charges after authorities say they found him with a handgun and narcotics during a traffic stop. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says deputies arrested 35-year-old Victor Castaneda on December 1st. HCSO says they got a tip that Castaneda was in...
WTVCFOX
One dead, one hurt after shooting in Turtletown
TURTLETOWN, Tenn. — One person is dead and another recovering after a shooting in Turtletown last Thursday. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at about 3 p.m. at a home on 122 Garden Walk Boulevard. Dispatchers got a 911 call saying two people had been shot.
WTVC
Polk County man arrested for stealing a backhoe, says affidavit
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — A Polk County man was arrested for stealing a Backhoe, an affidavit reveals. In September, the affidavit says Polk County Sheriff deputies spoke to Robert Ledford who told them his Teramite T-7 Backhoe had been stolen from his property at 1437 Boanerges Church Road:. The...
Fatal Crash on Hwy 55
At 6:50 a.m. Tuesday morning a four-vehicle accident occurred on Hwy 55 inside Warren County. According to Trooper Ben Cannon’s report a 2007 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 18 year-old Daniel Davidson of Rock Island, was traveling east on Highway 55 when, for unknown reasons, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2012 Ford Focus, driven by 37 year old Veronica Grifaldo of McMinnville. Her passenger, 23 year-old Jennifer Grifaldo of McMinnville, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 2015 Ford Fiesta, driven by a 17 year-old juvenile, struck the Focus on the passenger side. Behind the Fiesta a 1998 Toyota Camry, driven by 69 year-old Donald Carey of McMinnville, was traveling outbound when he swerved to avoid the crashing vehicles and went into a concrete drain tile.
Guns, chainsaws recovered after Scottsboro burglary
Several guns and chainsaws were recovered and three men arrested after a burglary was reported in Scottsboro.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Hamilton (Hamilton, TN)
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Hamilton. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 7900 block of Hale Road in Middle Valley.
wrganews.com
27-year-old Rome man arrested for Aggravated Assualt Charges
A 27-year-old Rome man was arrested on Monday by the Rome Police Department for aggravated assault. According to Floyd County Jail records, Michael Wayne Huskins Jr. of a Crescent Avenue address allegedly pointed a gun at two victims at his home. Huskins is being charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault.
Marion County Deputy Arrested in Monteagle
A Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been arrested and charged with DUI. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette confirmed that Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the report says the driver “evaded and turned off the vehicle lights.” The driver...
fox17.com
Chattanooga mother stares down daughter's accused killer in first court appearance Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The man charged in the death of a Chattanooga woman last month will remain in custody a few more days before a judge determines his bond. Jason Chen appeared in Hamilton County Criminal Court early Tuesday morning, but his attorney requested a delay until Friday at 12 p.m. for his bond hearing.
WSMV
McMinnville school secretary stole students’ lunch money cards, police say
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A McMinnville school secretary was arrested last month after detectives found she stole two elementary students’ pandemic food benefit cards to buy groceries. On Nov. 18, a parent filed a report with the McMinnville Police Department regarding someone fraudulently using her son’s pandemic electronic...
WTVC
The McMahan Law Firm: New Chattanooga Police Department on wrecks
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brent Burks talks about how Chattanooga Police Department on wrecks has changed. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Man accused of buying an RV with counterfeit money in DeKalb County caught in Kentucky
A Tennessee man has been captured in Kentucky after police say he bought an RV from residents in DeKalb County with fake money.
wrganews.com
19-year-old arrested for shooting at an occupied home
A 19-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after he shot at a home. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ashton Jase Duvall of a Northwood Drive address allegedly fired a gun into an occupied residence on Second Street with the intention to cause serious harm to a victim. Duvall is being charged with reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and aggravated assault.
