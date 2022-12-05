ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the transfer portal will impact Georgia football as it preps for College Football Playoff

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 6 days ago
The transfer portal is not something new to college football. But due to changes in the college football calendar, the transfer portal figures to be a much bigger and crazier deal this December.

Starting today, non-graduate players can officially enter the transfer portal. They have until Jan. 18 to enter the portal, as it is one of two windows on the calendar for players to enter the portal throughout the year. The other comes in May.

You’ve already seen big names like Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims or Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen enter the transfer portal for other teams. But none of those players are prepping for a College Football Playoff game like Georgia and Ohio State are.

“Well, certainly this is an unprecedented time in college football with the portal and all that going on, and there’s a lot of dynamics at play with that,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “So we have those conversations and try to do the best we can to make sure that we’re recruiting great high school players and developing them and keeping them in the program.”

