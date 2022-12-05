Read full article on original website
Yankees outbid Red Sox to sign former Bronx bullpen piece
The New York Yankees have made their second move during this week’s MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. On Monday, the club announced a new four-year deal for general manager Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Cashman went to work and found a new piece for the bullpen. The Athletic’s...
Agent slams Yankees in selling the ‘rebirth’ of Gary Sanchez
Gary Sanchez’s agent is really selling his client. Sanchez made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 2015 and was traded in March 2022 to the Minnesota Twins. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. His agent, Francisco Marquez is sticking up for him. Per The...
Mets eye Yankees free-agent outfielder, MLB insider says
The New York Mets aren’t messing around. On Monday, they signed the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, giving Justin Verlander a two-year, $86 million contract to replace Jacob deGrom. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Also on Monday, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman dropped...
Yankees make 1st big signing at Winter Meetings — and it’s not Aaron Judge
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees made their first big signing at the MLB Winter Meetings on Monday. No, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. The team announced the new, four-year contract of general manager Brian Cashman. Want to bet on MLB?. The 55-year-old Cashman had been working without a deal...
Pitcher that flipped bird to Phillies fans signs with New York Mets
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pitcher who flipped the bird to Phillies fans during the World Series reportedly signed with one of the team's biggest rivals Monday. Justin Verlander signed a two-year, $86 million contract with a vesting option for the third year with the New York Mets, according to The Athletic. Verlander, 39, is coming off a season where he won the Cy Young Award and beat the Phillies in the World Series, 4-2, with the Houston Astros. In two games against the Phillies in the World Series, Verlander went 1-0 in 10 innings, allowed six earned runs, a home run and 11...
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come
The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Dodgers, Rays interested in ex-Yankees, Phillies outfielder, MLB insider says
Right now teams are trying to put themselves in the best positions to be contenders in 2023. And in line with that, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays are looking at some outfield talent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Buster Olney tweeted: The...
Former Angel Pitcher Returns to AL West, Signs with Texas Rangers
The Rangers are not messing around this offseason.
Yardbarker
High-Spending Mets Reportedly Interested in Former Red Sox Fan Favorite
The New York Mets certainly have been busy. New York made headlines Monday as they signed reigning American League Cy Young winner and former Houston Astros hurler Justin Verlander to a two-year deal reportedly worth $86 million. The Mets have had a roller coaster of an offseason already as they...
Aaron Judge market takes shape: Yankees’ free-agent slugger has 9-year offer?
Superstar slugging outfielder Aaron Judge is expected to sign a contract soon. And apparently, he may already has a nine-year offer in his hands. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what MLB Network’s Jon Morosi said on the subject:. “I still believe there’s a chance...
Mets will 'consider' Kevin Kiermaier if Brandon Nimmo doesn't return: Report
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Mets would “consider” signing Kevin Kiermaier if they are unable to come to an agreement on a Brandon Nimmo return.
Aaron Judge’s Yankees frustration comes out during free agency: ‘Turn the fans against me’
Aaron Judge’s latest honor comes with an ominous warning for the Yankees. Judge was named the Time Athlete of the Year on Tuesday after he hit an American League record 62 home runs last season for the Yankees. Breaking that record could be the last thing he does in pinstripes. In the accompanying Time article, Judge offered some rare insight into his free-agency thinking and took a shot at the Yankees for their decision to reveal the details behind their failed extension talks before last season. Previous 1 of 2 Next Before Opening Day and Judge’s deadline to reach a contract extension, GM Brian Cashman held...
Mets free-agent reliever in demand as a starter
Starting pitching is in high demand. And as teams look to add to their rotations this offseason, they may look to convert some arms that are accustomed to bullpen use. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Take, for example, Seth Lugo. The right-hander served a relief role for...
Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
Phillies Lack Appetite For Free Agents Tied to Qualifying Offer
Philadelphia Phillies president Dave Dombrowski told reporters at the Winter Meetings on Monday that he's likely done pursuing free agent who rejected qualifying offers.
Deadspin
The Mets prove you don’t have to have holes if you don’t want to
The Mets don’t have to be unique. There are plenty of teams that wouldn’t have to use the departure of a player like Jacob deGrom as an excuse to declare it’s all over for them, that they’d have to find a new way, and to take a step back. You can get away with that if you’re the Astros and your minor leagues essentially act as an assembly line, but they’re a unicorn. But a lot of teams can lose a deGrom, or some other important player, and just roll up their sleeves and find someone else.
Ex-Yankees outfielder set to return to Korea
Mike Tauchman may be heading back to South Korea. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports: Former Yankee Mike Tauchman has been asked back by his 2022 Korean team, the Hanwa Eagles, and has a negotiating period that expires on 12/31. He, though, also is currently a FA who could be signed by a MLB team. Tauchman had a .795 OPS, 12 HRs and 19 SBs for the Eagles in ‘22.
Red Sox pursue trade for ex-Yankees prospect
The Boston Red Sox didn’t have the greatest season in 2022 but they are looking towards the future. And that means building up a 2023 roster. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam reports: In need of offensive help, the Red Sox have,...
Yankees re-sign slugger Aaron Judge for $360M
UPDATE (8:22 a.m.): MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports “Sources: Aaron Judge is in agreement with the #Yankees.”. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Source confirms: Aaron Judge in agreement with Yankees, nine years, $360M. First: @jonmorosi.”. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports “Aaron Judge had similar offers from...
How the luxury tax impacts the Mets
The Mets have remained in contact with agent Scott Boras regarding center fielder Brandon Nimmo throughout his free agency, but MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports that there’s a “general pessimism” among many in the organization about the team’s chances of re-signing him. As DiComo points out, manager Buck Showalter was effectively referring to Nimmo in the past tense last night. Joel Sherman of the New York Post wrote last night that GM Billy Eppler was using terms like “get creative” and “opportunistic” earlier in the week when discussing further transactions.
