westbendnews.net
DEDICATION CEREMONY SET AT THE HUBER OPERA HOUSE
The Huber Opera House cordially invites you to attend a Dedication Celebration at the Huber on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. followed by a reception. The Huber has been blessed with many passionate volunteers and contributors over the past 25 years and the Board of Directors would like to celebrate their dedication to the restoration of this Hicksville landmark. This event would not be complete without the community as we reminisce about the transformation of this building and the people who so willingly gave their time and efforts to bring this location from “ready for the wrecking ball” to a vibrant and beautiful community establishment.
Vantage Culinary Arts Program Donation
The Vantage Culinary Arts students dusted off their rolling pins and put together their favorite Christmas cookie recipes to be donated to the Van Wert American Legion Post 178. Each year, the American Legion provides an opportunity for young children to join them for a cup of hot chocolate, Christmas cookies, and a seat next to Santa. Vantage Instructor Scott Shardelow and his Culinary students felt encouraged to donate to the Post after learning how the organization provides a joyful and meaningful experience for local children leading up to Christmas. To offer their appreciation, Post Commander Bill Marshall and 1st Vice Commander Randy Mathews made a special visit to the Culinary students, sharing the highlights of the event, and offered an important message to the students about how their donation, and all efforts in making the Christmas cookies, helped spread holiday cheer to many local families.
