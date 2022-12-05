The Vantage Culinary Arts students dusted off their rolling pins and put together their favorite Christmas cookie recipes to be donated to the Van Wert American Legion Post 178. Each year, the American Legion provides an opportunity for young children to join them for a cup of hot chocolate, Christmas cookies, and a seat next to Santa. Vantage Instructor Scott Shardelow and his Culinary students felt encouraged to donate to the Post after learning how the organization provides a joyful and meaningful experience for local children leading up to Christmas. To offer their appreciation, Post Commander Bill Marshall and 1st Vice Commander Randy Mathews made a special visit to the Culinary students, sharing the highlights of the event, and offered an important message to the students about how their donation, and all efforts in making the Christmas cookies, helped spread holiday cheer to many local families.

VAN WERT, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO