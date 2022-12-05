ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, SC

Woman shot, killed in Ridgeland hotel shooting

By Dajhea Jones
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 6 days ago
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Ridgeland Police Department (RPD) is investigating an altercation that left one woman dead and a man behind bars.

On Dec. 3, officers with the Ridgeland Police Department responded to the Siesta Motel, located in the 10500 block of South Jacob Smart Boulevard, for reports of a physical altercation between a male and female.

Upon arrival, they found a man with a knife wound to his hand and a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Through preliminary investigation, officers were able to determine that there were two separate altercations between the two. The earlier altercation resulted in the man being cut on his right hand. The second altercation resulted in the woman being shot.

The female victim, Bethany Carol Bennett, was pronounced deceased as a result of her injuries.

The male, Jamia Michael Douglas Almodoval, was arrested for murder. Almodoval is currently in the Jasper County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

